Wallstedt has missed the last five games for AHL Iowa due to an undisclosed injury, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports Thursday.
Wallstedt's injury normally wouldn't have been a big deal for Minnesota fans but with Marc-Andre Fleury (illness) questionable against the Avalanche on Thursday, the team may have to use an EBUG as the No. 2 option behind Filip Gustavsson due to a lack of viable options. Considering the organization decided to sign Dylan Ferguson to a two-way deal Tuesday, fantasy players probably shouldn't;t be expecting Wallstedt's absence to be a short-term issue.
