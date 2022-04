Merrill (upper body) will be back in action versus Vancouver on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Merrill will be on the ice for the first time since March 31 versus the Penguins, a stretch of 10 games on the shelf due to his upper-body problem. Considering Merrill has written his name on the scoresheet in just one of his last 15 appearances, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting more than low-end fantasy value out of the defenseman this year.