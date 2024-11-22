Brodin logged an assist and five blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Brodin has a goal and an assist over two games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to eight points, 31 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 17 appearances this season. While he plays more of a shutdown role for the Wild, he's topped 20 points in four of the previous five campaigns, a level of offense that is sufficient to help fantasy managers in deeper formats.