Brodin returned to action Saturday against the Sabres after missing nine games due to a lower-body injury. Head coach John Hynes said Monday that Brodin didn't aggravate his injury, and the defenseman is being held out since the Wild will play three games over the next four days, and the team seemingly wants to manage his workload. The 31-year-old is considered day-to-day, and his next opportunity to suit up will be Tuesday against the Golden Knights. Declan Chisholm will enter the lineup against Dallas on Monday.