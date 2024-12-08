Fleury gave up two goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kings. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Fleury did his part to give the Wild a fighting chance, but the Kings gave them no quarter. This was Fleury's first regulation loss of the season, dropping him to 5-1-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .910 save percentage over seven starts. He's had a light workload because Filip Gustavsson has been one of the best goalies in the league, leaving no room for Fleury to take on a larger role. The Wild play four times between Tuesday and Sunday, Dec. 15, including a weekend back-to-back, so Fleury probably won't have to wait long for his next start.