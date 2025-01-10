Bogosian scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Bogosian has three points over his last four games, including a goal in each of the last two contests. He's single-handedly trying to cover for the absences of Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body) and Jared Spurgeon (lower body). Bogosian may benefit from extra ice time in the short term, but he's little more than a streaming option in fantasy. His four goals this season represents his most in a campaign since he scored seven with the Sabres in 2015-16. He's added five helpers, 50 shots on net, 47 hits, 50 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 42 outings.