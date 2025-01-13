Bogosian logged an assist and four PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bogosian has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 34-year-old continues to rise to the occasion as the Wild deal with a brutal sequence of injuries on the blue line. Overall, Bogosian has 10 points, 51 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 49 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 44 appearances. Offense isn't usually a priority for Bogosian, and he'll likely return to fantasy obscurity once one of Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body) or Jared Spurgeon (lower body) can return.