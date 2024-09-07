All Elite Wrestling is going All Out three weeks removed from All In. AEW stars performed for tens of thousands at Wembley Stadium in London earlier this month and now make the trip to Illinois for All Out, one of their "big four" pay-per-views, on Saturday.

After finally earning the AEW world title in England, Bryan Danielson is right back to work. Danielson is set to defend his title against TNT champion Jack Perry, who attacked him on AEW Dynamite after his title win. Meanwhile, the man who Danielson won the title from, Swerve Strickland, is also right back in the fire as he is set to take on "Hangman" Adam Page in an unsanctioned Lights Out steel cage match. The two have had a bitter and bloody feud over the last year and Saturday is sure to be the next chapter in an evolving storyline.

Two more title matches of note are set for Saturday night in Chicago. AEW TBS champion Mercedes Mone will defend her crown against Hikaru Shida after a brutal match with Britt Baker at All In. Plus, AEW International champion Will Ospreay puts his recently earned title on the line when he faces Pac.

Along with the title matches are some more intriguing matchups that should keep the audience on their feet throughout the night. Polarizing star MJF is back in action when he takes on Daniel Garcia. A "Chicago Street Fight" is set between a pair of top women when Willow Nightingale takes on Kris Statlander. And the AEW tag team titles are also on the line when the Young Bucks defend their crown against Blackpool Combat Club with the team of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

It all begins at 8 p.m. ET on PPV. Let's take a look at who the CBS Sports experts are picking to win in each match on Saturday's card.

AEW All Out 2024 predictions

Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match): Page is driven by rage and a desire to destroy Strickland's life. While it would be fine to have Page get some measure of satisfaction on those fronts after returning to action so recently, AEW has a lot of belief in Strickland as a star. It's rare that someone a promotion believes in that much loses a pair of massive matches back-to-back in a two-week stretch. Strickland lost the world title two weeks ago, he probably should get the win on Saturday. Pick: Swerve Strickland wins -- Brent Brookhouse

Strickland opened a lot of eyes with his phenomenal performance opposite Danielson at All In. A win over "Hangman" would put him right back on track; however, it would really be a disservice to AEW's resident cowboy. Page has repeatedly fallen short against Strickland. Their on-and-off feud remains one of AEW's more interesting storylines. "Hangman" winning breathes more life into it. Pick: "Hangman" Adam Page wins -- Shakiel Mahjouri

AEW World Championship -- Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry: There's no chance Danielson is dropping the belt two weeks after winning it in London, especially given that he has said his time as a full-time wrestler will come to an end when he loses the belt. Perry is an interesting and solid first challenger for Danielson's reign but it would make less than no sense for him to end the new champion's time with the belt. Pick: Bryan Danielson retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

AEW TBS Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida: From the moment Mone debuted at the "Big Business" episode of AEW Dynamite, you knew she'd be a leading woman in the promotion. The Shida match will deliver in the ring but there's not enough juice to justify a title change. If Brit Baker couldn't dethrone Mone, Shida certainly won't. Pick: Mercedes Mone retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

AEW International Championship -- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac: You can basically copy/paste my thoughts on the Danielson match here. Ospreay just won the belt at All In, why would he be dropping it already? This will be a fantastic match and could well steal the show given the talent involved. But all that action will be building to an Ospreay victory. Pick: Will Ospreay retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia: MJF cannot lose two major matches just weeks apart. MJF has been pegged an industry-wide star in the making for years. That luster has slightly diminished but he remains one of AEW's biggest assets. MJF is arguably AEW's most adept talker with the ability to deliver in big matches. It also seems this feud will continue beyond All Out so it's not imperative MJF gets his comeuppance yet. Pick: MJF wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander (Chicago Street Fight): This feels like a blow off match the fan-favorite should win. It's a shame to see Statlander take losses at consecutive PPVs but Nightingale's success is a higher priority. Nightingale a magnetic personality that's been well-booked in AEW. A win could set her up nicely for a future feud with AEW women's champ Mariah May. Pick: Willow Nightingale wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

AEW World Tag Team Championship -- The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta): There may not be much gas left in the tank for the Bucks as far as fan interest or even the ability (or possibly the willingness) to put on the great matches that made them stars, but this is yet another match where they likely retain the titles. Castagnoli and Yuta seems like the only two members of the BCC who care that the group still exists. There's not enough momentum to switch the belts even if AEW is a promotion that deserves a top tag team that people care about. Pick: The Young Bucks retain the titles -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)