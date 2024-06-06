With its red-and-white awnings and its setting amongst the upstate New York trees, Saratoga Race Course seems untouched from when it opened in 1863. It's the oldest active sporting venue in the country -- it opened before the end of the Civil War -- and draws thousands of people to Saratoga Springs, N.Y., every summer because of its small-town feel, old-school charm and world-class horse racing.

This week, Saratoga will attract attention in a way it has never before. For the first time in its history, the venerable track will host a Triple Crown race, the 2024 Belmont Stakes, on Saturday. Because of ongoing construction at the race's traditional home, Belmont Park on Long Island, the Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga this year and next. The home of the storied Travers Stakes every August, Saratoga will now host the two biggest 3-year-old races not named the Kentucky Derby. (Sorry, Preakness.)

No Triple Crown will be on the line at this year's Belmont. Longshot Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby, and the frontrunning Seize the Grey took home the Preakness Stakes. But those two will be back in the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Neither Mystik Dan (5-1) nor Seize the Grey (8-1), however, is the favorite -- or even the second choice -- in the 10-horse Belmont Stakes field. The favorite's distinction goes to Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone (9-5), who is two noses away from being a perfect 5-for-5 in his career. A $2.3 million purchase two years ago, Sierra Leone thrills fans with his furious rallies down the stretch, mowing down rivals late.

He is trained by one of Saratoga County's own. Chad Brown hails from Mechanicville, just 16 miles from the track. Though he has won the Eclipse Award as the nation's Most Outstanding Trainer four times, he has never won the Belmont Stakes in three previous attempts.

But perhaps no horse in the race has a higher ceiling than the lightly raced Mindframe, who is the second choice on the morning line at 7-2. Trained by four-time Belmont Stakes-winning trainer Todd Pletcher, Mindframe has run just twice, winning his two races by more than 21 lengths combined. But on Saturday he will take a significant jump in class, facing the best horses of his generation.

Below, we'll take you through everything to know about this year's Belmont, from profiles of all the horses involved to info about the race and the Road to the Belmont Stakes.

What to know about the 156th Belmont Stakes

Fox Weather forecast Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation: 50%



Belmont Stakes odds

As of 12 p.m. ET Thursday. Click here for updated odds throughout the day.

1 Seize the Grey 8-1

2 Resilience 10-1

3 Mystik Dan 5-1

4 The Wine Steward 15-1

5 Antiquarian 12-1

6 Dornoch 15-1

7 Protective 20-1

8 Honor Marie 12-1

9 Sierra Leone 9-5

10 Mindframe 7-2

Road to Saratoga Springs

Here are the most significant races of the Belmont Stakes trail:



Dec. 2 Remsen Stakes Dornoch was passed in the stretch by Sierra Leone but stunningly re-rallied to nip Sierra Leone by a nose. Trackside observers widely agree that Dornoch raced on the better part of the track that day (the inside) while Sierra Leone was on the outside.

Feb. 3, Southwest Stakes Mystik Dan rallied on the inside of a muddy Oaklawn Park track to win by eight lengths. He earned a 101 Beyer Speed Figure for that effort, but many trackside observers believe he benefitted from a biased track.



Feb. 17, Risen Star Stakes This was the best prep race on the Kentucky Derby trail as the top five runners reached the Derby. Despite a glacial pace up front, Sierra Leone closed from well back to win. Resilience (fourth) and Honor Marie (fifth) were also-rans.

March 23, Louisiana Derby Honor Marie finished second, and Antiquarian, who broke through the gate prior to the race, ran sixth.

March 24 Fountain of Youth Stakes Dornoch went wire-to-wire to defeat a weak field in a performance that earned a relatively slow speed figure.

March 30, Arkansas Derby Mystik Dan ran third in a race won by Muth.

April 6, Wood Memorial Resilience validated the Risen Star form with a victory, winning in-hand. Protective finished third.

April 6, Blue Grass Stakes Sierra Leone rallied powerfully down the stretch to win. Dornoch (fourth) and Seize the Grey (seventh) were well beaten.

May 4, Pat Day Mile Seize the Grey pressed a hot pace and split foes to win the mile race on the Kentucky Derby undercard.



May 4, Kentucky Derby Mystik Dan got another rail-skimming, ground-saving trip to win by a nose over Sierra Leone. Resilience (sixth), Honor Marie (eighth) and Dornoch (10th) trailed.



Mat 11, Peter Pan Stakes Antiquarian surged past The Wine Steward to win. Protective came in third.

May 18, Preakness Stakes Seize the Grey went wire-to-wire on a muddy track, holding off Derby winner Mystik Dan.

Belmont Stakes horses (morning-line odds)

1 Seize the Grey (8-1)

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas

D. Wayne Lukas Jockey Jaime Torres

Jaime Torres Last race First in the Preakness Stakes by 2¼ lengths

First in the Preakness Stakes by 2¼ lengths Career record Four wins, three thirds in 10 starts

Four wins, three thirds in 10 starts Career earnings $1,819,938

$1,819,938 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 100 (2024 Preakness Stakes)

100 (2024 Preakness Stakes) Sire Arrogate

2 Resilience (10-1)

Trainer Bill Mott

Bill Mott Jockey Junior Alvarado

Junior Alvarado Last race Sixth in the Kentucky Derby by 7¾ lengths

Sixth in the Kentucky Derby by 7¾ lengths Career record Two wins, one second, one third in seven starts

Two wins, one second, one third in seven starts Career earnings $494,630

$494,630 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 90 (2024 Risen Star Stakes and Wood Memorial)

90 (2024 Risen Star Stakes and Wood Memorial) Sire Into Mischief

3 Mystik Dan (5-1)

Trainer Kenny McPeek

Kenny McPeek Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr.

Brian Hernandez Jr. Last race Second in the Preakness Stakes by 2¼ lengths

Second in the Preakness Stakes by 2¼ lengths Career record Three wins, two seconds, one third in eight starts

Three wins, two seconds, one third in eight starts Career earnings $4,141,360

$4,141,360 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 101 (2024 Southwest Stakes)

101 (2024 Southwest Stakes) Sire Goldencents

4 The Wine Steward (15-1)

Trainer Mike Maker

Mike Maker Jockey Manny Franco

Manny Franco Last race Second in the Peter Pan Stakes by ¾ lengths

Second in the Peter Pan Stakes by ¾ lengths Career record Three wins, three seconds in six starts

Three wins, three seconds in six starts Career earnings $467,260

$467,260 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 92 (2024 Lexington Stakes, 2023 Breeders Futurity)

92 (2024 Lexington Stakes, 2023 Breeders Futurity) Sire Vino Rosso

5 Antiquarian (12-1)

Trainer Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey John Velazquez

John Velazquez Last race First in the Peter Pan Stakes by ¾ lengths

First in the Peter Pan Stakes by ¾ lengths Career record Two wins, one second in four starts

Two wins, one second in four starts Career earnings $173,000

$173,000 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 92 (2024 Louisiana Derby and Peter Pan Stakes)

92 (2024 Louisiana Derby and Peter Pan Stakes) Sire Preservationist

6 Dornoch (15-1)

Trainer Danny Gargan

Danny Gargan Jockey Luis Saez

Luis Saez Last race 10th in the Kentucky Derby by 18 lengths

10th in the Kentucky Derby by 18 lengths Career record Three wins, two seconds in seven starts

Three wins, two seconds in seven starts Career earnings $552,275

$552,275 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 91 (2023 Remsen Stakes)

91 (2023 Remsen Stakes) Sire Good Magic

7 Protective (20-1)

Trainer Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey Tyler Gaffalione

Tyler Gaffalione Last race Third in the Peter Pan Stakes by 2 lengths

Third in the Peter Pan Stakes by 2 lengths Career record One second, two thirds in four starts

One second, two thirds in four starts Career earnings $121,920

$121,920 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 89 (2024 Peter Pan Stakes)

89 (2024 Peter Pan Stakes) Sire Medaglia d'Oro

8 Honor Marie (12-1)

Trainer Whit Beckman

Whit Beckman Jockey Florent Geroux

Florent Geroux Last race Eighth in the Kentucky Derby by 13½ lengths

Eighth in the Kentucky Derby by 13½ lengths Career record Two wins, two seconds in six starts

Two wins, two seconds in six starts Career earnings $526,175

$526,175 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 96 (2024 Louisiana Derby)

96 (2024 Louisiana Derby) Sire Honor Code

9 Sierra Leone (9-5)

Trainer Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Last race Second in the Kentucky Derby by a nose

Second in the Kentucky Derby by a nose Career record Three wins, two seconds in five career starts

Three wins, two seconds in five career starts Career earnings $1,918,000

$1,918,000 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 99 (2024 Kentucky Derby)

99 (2024 Kentucky Derby) Sire Gun Runner

10 Mindframe (7-2)