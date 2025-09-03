With the 2025 NFL season set to begin and bring NFL betting opportunities, check out the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new BetMGM Sportsbook users either up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses or, in select states, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $10 or more wins. The NFL season kicks offs with the Philadelphia Eagles, last year's champs, taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs square off on Friday in Brazil, and then there are 13 games on Sunday before Monday Night Football between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

Click here to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code and start betting on NFL games:

Explaining the BetMGM bonus code

By claiming this offer and using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, bettors can take part in one of two BetMGM promotions based on where they're living. If you're in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can sign up and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet is for at least $10 and wins. So if you bet $10 on the Cowboys to upset the Eagles on Thursday and Dallas wins, you'd secure $150 in bonus bets. If you're in another state where BetMGM operates, you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. This means if you wagered $1,500 on the Cowboys to beat the Eagles on Thursday, you'd get your stake back in bonus bet form if Philadelphia wins.

This offer is only available to brand-new BetMGM users who are of legal age in a state where the sportsbook operates. There's no minimum odds requirement for either promotion, meaning you could wager on a heavy favorite or a massive underdog should you choose. New users need to deposit $10 or more into their BetMGM account when signing up. If you bet less than $50 with your first bet and it loses, you'll get a single bonus bet slip equal to your stake. If you wager $50 or more with your first bet and it loses, you'll get five bonus bet slips each worth 20% of your stake. If you bet $500, for instance, and that bet loses, you'd get five $100 bonus bet slips. BetMGM bonus bets expire after seven days and can't be withdrawn or cashed out. Additionally, if you win a bet with bonus bets, you only get the winnings and not the stake.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

Here's how to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up when prompted. Deposit $10 or more into your account. Place your first bet at any odds.

Best Week 1 NFL bets

The NFL season kicks off in Philadelphia, where the reigning champions host the Cowboys. The Eagles rode a dominant rushing attack headlined by Saquon Barkley to the Super Bowl last year, where their suffocating defense dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a blowout 40-22 win for the franchise's second Super Bowl title. The band is essentially back together for the Eagles in 2025 as Barkley, Jalen Hurts and the key figures from last year's defense are back and ready to defend their title. As for Dallas, it's been a rollercoaster offseason as the franchise replaced head coach Mike McCarthy with offensive coordinator and first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer after an injury-plagued 2024 season that resulted in a 7-10 record. Quarterback Dak Prescott is back and healthy for 2025, and he'll be throwing to star receiver CeeDee Lamb as well as trade acquisition George Pickens. Defensively, the Cowboys did not fare too well, and they just recently traded star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has issued an 'A' grade for Over 47.5 points as it's projecting a 33-22 finish. The Over hits in 68% of model simulations.

As for Friday's contest, the Chiefs and Chargers meet in Brazil, which hosted its first NFL game last year when the Eagles knocked off the Packers. This year, Brazil plays host to two AFC West rivals, both of which made the postseason last year. The Chiefs made their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years, but were blown out by the Eagles. The Chargers, meanwhile, made the postseason under new head coach Jim Harbaugh but fell to Houston Texans. The model sees value with backing the Chargers, who are +143 underdogs, per SportsLine consensus odds. The Chargers win in 45% of model simulations, returning value at these odds.

Wager on Cowboys-Eagles and all Week 1 NFL games at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming, and BetMGM offers tools such as betting activity alerts and timeouts so to help its users. BetMGM also offers a live chat feature for users talk to a support team, and the sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER.