A pair of brothers set new single-game state records in a California high school basketball game as Nick and Dylan Khatchikian both dominated in a blowout win by Mesrobian High School in Pico Rivera. Per a report by USA Today, the Khatchikian brothers' performance was led by Nick, who scored 102 of his team's points in a 119-25 blowout win over Waverly High in Pasadena.

Nick's 102-point performance came in just 22 minutes, as he went 48-of-60 shooting from the field and set a new California Interscholastic Federation state record in the process. Not to be outdone by his brother, Dylan also set a new state record with 35 assists to go with 15 rebounds and 13 steal efforts in a triple-double that underscored a completely one-sided game. Mesrobian led 79-0 at the half before Nick Khatchikian was pulled with two minutes to play in the third quarter.

Nick's 102-points breaks the previous state record that had been set by another Mesrobian player, Tigran Grigoryan, during the 2003-04 season. Grigoryan is now an assistant coach for the team.

As for Dylan, his 35 assists breaks the record previously held by Josh Arruejo, who had 31 assists in game for Calvary Baptist in 2019. He also ties the national record that had been set by Andre Colbert of DeSales (N.Y.) in 1987.