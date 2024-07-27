The 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes is set for Saturday, one of the top events during the summer season for 3-year-olds at Saratoga Race Course. Contested at 1 1/8 miles, the Jim Dandy Stakes 2024 serves as a key qualifier for the Travers Stakes, which is set for August 24. Notable names in horse racing have won the Jim Dandy in recent years, including Forte, Epicenter and Essential Quality. Now, 2024 Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone and 2024 Florida Derby winner Fierceness are among the 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes horses looking to join that list. The latest 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes odds list Sierra Leone as the 1-1, or even-money, favorite.

Fierceness is second in the odds at 9-5, with Batten Down (5-1) and Seize the Grey (6-1) also among the six-horse 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes field. Post time for the $500,000 race is 5:43 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any Jim Dandy Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win. He also hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. He also nailed National Treasure's win in the Preakness.



In May he gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. And last month he nailed Trikari to win the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes.

Top 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is completely fading Sierra Leone, even though he is the even-money favorite. The Chad Brown-trained colt has put together an impressive career, hitting the board in all six of career races, five of which have been either Grade 1 or Grade 2.

However, he took a slight step back at the Belmont in June, finishing third against a soft field. Menez also notes that the Saratoga dirt surface "isn't conducive to late-running closers" like Sierra Leone. Add in the fact that Sierra Leone has a history of "quirks and antics" on the track, and Menez has found a far better value than betting Sierra Leone at even money.

How to make 2024 Jim Dandy Stakes picks

Instead, Menez's pick is a longshot who "has a ton of upside."

2024 Jim Dandy Stakes odds, contenders, post positions