Actor Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut in a GR Cup Series event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. Reeves competed in a support series to this weekend's Indianapolis 8 Hour event on the Speedway's road course. Reeves drove the No. 92 Toyota GR86 for Eagles Canyon Racing.

In his first of two races during the weekend, Reeves started 31st and worked his way up to 21st, but his progress towards the front of the field would be spoiled when he self-spun in turn 9. Reeves rejoined the race and go on to finish 25th.

Reeves, 60, had some previous experience behind the wheel of a race car prior to his first start at Indianapolis. In 2009, Reeves won the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race at Long Beach.

Reeves is at one end of a star-studded team, as he is teammates with YouTuber Cody Jones of "Dude Perfect" fame. Reeves will run a second race on Sunday as part of the race weekend, which is headlined by the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Reeves is the latest actor to try his hand at racing professionally, a group most famously headlined by Paul Newman. One active actor/racer is Frankie Muniz, who currently competes part-time in stock cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series.