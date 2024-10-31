The 41st Breeders' Cup Class is set for this Saturday in San Diego, California. The field of 14 horses, headlined by City of Troy (5/2) and Fierceness (3-1), will be racing for a piece of the $7 million purse this year.

City of Troy may be the favorite heading into this weekend, but the Breeders' Cup will present some uncharted territory for the horse. Despite an impressive resume that includes six wins in seven starts, City of Troy has never raced on turf, which it will do at Del Mar.

Fierceness entered the 2024 Kentucky Derby as one of the favorites but finished down in 15th. Still, the oddsmakers are giving Fierceness a good shot to wind up in the winner's circle at the Breeders' Cup.

A couple more recognizable names in this year's Breeders' Cup are Sierra Leone (12-1) and Forever Young (6-1). People will remember them from a thrilling photo finish in which they finished second and third, respectively, at the Kentucky Derby.

Next (8-1) and Ushba Tesoro (12-1) are a couple more interesting horses to know heading into this one. This year, Next has won all four of its starts, and Ushba Tesoro is a seven-year-old from Japan with 35 career races on its resume.

Information on how to watch the 2024 Breeders' Cup, as well as post positions and odds, can be found below.

Where to watch 2024 Breeders' Cup

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Post time: 5:41 p.m. ET

Location: Del Mar Racetrack -- San Diego, California

TV: USA Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

2024 Breeders' Cup post positions, odds

1. Forever Young (6-1)

2. Highland Falls (20-1)

3. City of Troy (5/2)

4. Mixto (30-1)

5. Senor Buscador (30-1)

6. Derma Sotogake (20-1)

7. Ushba Tesoro (12-1)

8. Pyrenees (30-1)

9. Fierceness (3-1)

10. Tapit Trice (30-1)

11. Sierra Leone (12-1)

12. Arthur's Ride (15-1)

13. Newgate (20-1)

14. Next (8-1)