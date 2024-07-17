Most of the golf world is focused on Scotland this week, but golf fans still have plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2024 Barracuda Championship as well. It is the lone PGA Tour event of the season that uses the modified stableford scoring system, where eagles and birdies are heavily rewarded compared to pars and bogeys. The scenic Tahoe Mountain Club in California will host the tournament, which serves as a valuable opportunity for the 2024 Barracuda Championship field. Keith Mitchell is the 20-1 favorite in the 2024 Barracuda Championship odds, while Michael Thorbjornsen and Erik van Rooyen are both 22-1.

There are only four golfers priced inside of 30-1 on the PGA odds board, so there are plenty of longshots available heading into Thursday's first round.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 Barracuda Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Barracuda Championship 2024: Thorbjornsen (22-1), who has the second-shortest odds in the field, stumbles this week and fails to record a top-three finish. Many of the top golfers in the game played in the Genesis Scottish Open last week, but Thorbjornsen was still unable to make the cut in the ISCO Championship. It was a letdown performance for the 22-year-old following his T2 finish at the John Deere Classic in his third professional start.

Thorbjornsen finished first in this year's PGA Tour University Ranking to earn automatic Tour membership for the rest of this season and the entire 2025 campaign. He has two top-five finishes in 11 PGA Tour starts, but he has missed the cut in five of his last seven events. Thorbjornsen is also playing three weeks in a row for the first time in his professional career, so this is not a good spot to back the Stanford alum. See the model's full leaderboard here.

2024 Barracuda Championship odds, top contenders

Keith Mitchell 20-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 22-1

Erik van Rooyen 22-1

Sam Stevens 24-1

Taylor Pendrith 25-1

Patrick Rodgers 30-1

Kevin Yu 33-1

Mark Hubbard 33-1

Beau Hossler 33-1

Adam Svensson 33-1

Nick Dunlap 40-1

Chan Kim 40-1

Mac Meissner 40-1

Neal Shipley 40-1

J.J. Spaun 45-1

Andrew Putnam 45-1

Michael Kim 45-1

Harry Hall 45-1

Ben Silverman 45-1

Rico Hoey 45-1

Joel Dahmen 50-1

Jake Knapp 50-1

Max Greyserman 50-1

Johannes Veerman 50-1

S.H. Kim 55-1

Chesson Hadley 55-1

Hayden Springer 55-1

Pierceson Coody 55-1

Daniel Berger 60-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 60-1

Dylan Wu 60-1

Patrick Fishburn 60-1

Matti Schmid 66-1

Carson Young 66-1

Sam Ryder 66-1

Jacob Bridgeman 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Greyson Sigg 70-1

Alex Fitzpatrick 70-1

Matt NeSmith 70-1

Sam Bairstow 70-1

Patton Kizzire 75-1

Troy Merritt 75-1

Ryan Moore 75-1

Zac Blair 75-1

Nate Lashley 80-1

Luke List 80-1

Hayden Buckley 80-1

Charley Hoffman 90-1

Joseph Bramlett 90-1

Alejandro Tosti 90-1

Nick Hardy 90-1

Jimmy Stanger 90-1

Tyler Duncan 100-1

Garrick Higgo 100-1

Vince Whaley 100-1

Martin Laird 100-1

Kevin Tway 100-1

Robby Shelton 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Scott Jamieson 100-1

Lanto Griffin 100-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1

Mats Ege 100-1

Chad Ramey 110-1