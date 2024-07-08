The PGA Tour ventures over the Atlantic Ocean this week for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open beginning on Thursday at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Co-sanctioned between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, the tournament will feature 75 PGA Tour members and a similar number from the DP World Tour. The event is the last chance for players to fine-tune their games before the final major of the season, the Open Championship next week at Royal Troon.
Rory McIlroy, who won last year's Scottish Open, is the +650 favorite in the 2024 Scottish Open odds, just ahead of reigning PGA champion Xander Schauffele (+750). Collin Morikawa (+1200), Ludvig Aberg (+1400), Viktor Hovland (+2000) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2000) round out the top six choices among the 2024 Scottish Open field. Before locking in any 2024 Scottish Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 51-35-5 and returning 12.93 units over that span. That's a $1,293 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship last year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Last week, Nejad included Davis Thompson among his outright winners and scored at +2200 when Thompson won going away.
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Tommy Fleetwood, even though he is ranked No. 11 in the world. One of the favorites in the field at +2000, Fleetwood has three top-10 and eight top-25 finishes in 14 PGA Tour events this year. He is coming off a 15th-place finish in the Travelers Championship three weeks ago.
But in 140 career PGA Tour events, Fleetwood has never finished on top of the leaderboard. His best finish is second place, which he has done five times. "He's a popular pick for many, but I simply don't think he can close in a field like this so I'll be avoiding him," Nejad told SportsLine.
Another curveball: Nejad is high on Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg. The fourth choice in the odds at +1400, Aberg has two runner-up finishes, six top-10s, and 10 top-25s in 14 starts this year. He has taken two weeks off since finishing 27th in the Travelers Championship.
Nejad likes that Aberg has an all-around game to win this week. Aberg ranks eighth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total (+1.236). "I love his upside if the short game shines, and I like that he's taken the last two weeks off to prepare to go overseas and rest his knee, which has been a small issue this year," Nejad said. See which other players to back at SportsLine.
Rory McIlroy +650
Xander Schauffele +750
Collin Morikawa +1200
Ludvig Aberg +1400
Viktor Hovland +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Tom Kim +2500
Min Woo Lee +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Justin Thomas +3500
Sungjae Im +4000
Robert MacIntyre +4000
Corey Conners +4000
Aaron Rai +4000
Wyndham Clark +4500
Sahith Theegala +4500
Max Homa +5000
Jordan Spieth +5000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Byeong Hun An +5000
Brian Harman +5000
Sepp Straka +5500
Davis Thompson +5500
Si Woo Kim +6000
Thomas Detry +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Tom Hoge +7500
Erik Van Rooyen +7500
Alex Noren +7500
Will Zalatoris +8000
Tom McKibbin +8000
Ryan Fox +8000
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Billy Horschel +8000
Rasmus Hojgaard +9000
Matthieu Pavon +9000
Harris English +10000
Victor Perez +11000
Sebastian Soderberg +11000
Rickie Fowler +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
Kurt Kitayama +11000
Keita Nakajima +11000
Jordan Smith +11000
Ewen Ferguson +11000
Adam Hadwin +11000
Taylor Moore +12000
Seamus Power +12000
Ryo Hisatsune +12000
Mackenzie Hughes +12000
Kevin Yu +12000
Justin Rose +12000
Bernd Wiesberger +12000
Ben Griffin +12000
Sam Stevens +15000
Matthew Jordan +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Laurie Canter +15000
Guido Migliozzi +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Cam Davis +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Lucas Glover +17000
Doug Ghim +17000
Andrew Novak +17000
Taylor Montgomery +17000
Thorbjorn Olesen +20000
Sami Valimaki +20000
Rikuya Hoshino +20000
Richard Mansell +20000
Nick Taylor +20000
Matti Schmid +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Emiliano Grillo +20000
Davis Riley +20000
Calum Hill +20000
Andrew Putnam +20000
Thriston Lawrence +25000
Romain Langasque +25000
Niklas Norgaard +25000
Matthew Southgate +25000
K.H. Lee +25000
Justin Lower +25000
Julien Guerrier +25000
Joost Luiten +25000
Connor Syme +25000
Brendon Todd +25000
Alex Fitzpatrick +25000
Adrian Otaegui +25000
Max Greyserman +25000
Yannik Paul +30000
Luke List +30000
Chris Gotterup +30000
Chandler Phillips +30000
Antoine Rozner +30000
Jesper Svensson +35000
Sean Crocker +40000
Scott Jamieson +40000
Pablo Larrazabal +40000
Matteo Manassero +40000
Marcel Siem +40000
Jorge Campillo +40000
Haotong Li +40000
Charley Hoffman +40000
Ben Kohles +40000
Alexander Bjork +40000
Vincent Norrman +50000
Nacho Elvira +50000
Junghwan Lee +50000
Gary Woodland +50000
Dan Bradbury +50000
Callum Shinkwin +50000
Brice Garnett +50000
Yuto Katsuragawa +60000
Stewart Cink +60000
Shubhankar Sharma +60000
Richie Ramsay +60000
Padraig Harrington +60000
Nico Echavarria +60000
Grant Forrest +60000
Ugo Coussaud +70000
David Law +70000
Adri Arnaus +70000
Aaron Cockerill +70000
Todd Clements +100000
Maximilian Kieffer +100000
Luke Donald +100000
Louis de Jager +100000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +100000
Jens Dantorp +100000
Jeff Winther +100000
Jason Scrivener +100000
Francesco Molinari +100000
Dylan Frittelli +100000
Darius Van Driel +100000
Daniel Hillier +100000
Daniel Brown +100000
Sanghyun Park +150000
Jeong-Woo Ham +150000
Santiago Tarrio +200000
Matthew Baldwin +200000
Ashun Wu +200000
Simon Forsstrom +250000
Ockie Strydom +250000
Nick Bachem +250000
Masahiro Kawamura +250000
Marcus Armitage +250000
Jordan Gumberg +250000
Hurly Long +250000
Dale Whitnell +250000
Cole Rueck +250000
Oliver Wilson +500000
Daniel Gavins +500000