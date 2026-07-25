2026 3M Open leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

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Adding his name to the record books by firing off the 16th round below 60 in PGA Tour history, Michael Kim shot to the top of the 2026 3M Open leaderboard, taking a three-stroke lead into Moving Day over Ben Kohles, Emiliano Grillo and Chandler Phillips. Kim, 33, is seeking his first PGA Tour win in eight years as he continues battling trying to find a spot at the top of the sport.

He missed 19 cuts across 20 starts in 2019, and after losing his card, did not regain it until the 2022-23 season. A T2 finish at last year's Phoenix Open proved that Kim still had game left in his bag, and now, he can pay off all that hard work with a strong weekend at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. With Kim's 59 being three shots better than any other score so far this week, holding serve may prove difficult, but Kim has 36 holes remaining to show he still has that winning quality.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 3M Open live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout Moving Day.