This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

2026 3M Open leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round in Minnesota

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Contributing the second-lowest score of the week at TPC Twin Cities, Jackson Koivun rocketed to the top of the leaderboard at the 2026 3M Open, parlaying Moving Day into a three-shot lead on the field entering Sunday's final round. The PGA Tour rookie is seeking his first career victory just over a month after deciding he would forgo his senior season at Auburn to play professionally.

If Koivun is going to enter the winner's circle, he will need to earn that victory. Eleven golfers sit within six shots of the lead, among them notable names like Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horchel, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Harman and Michael Kim, who shot a 59 earlier this week. Scheffler is among those furthest back yet still in contention, but it will be a difficult hill to climb considering how many golfers would need to fall back simultaneously for him to emerge from the pack at day's end.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 3M Open live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights on Sunday.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    7:18

    Round 3 Highlights: 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Scottie Scheffler Shines on Back Nine at 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Michael Kim Struggles Putting, Slides Down Leaderboard

  • Image thumbnail
    3:33

    Round 2 Highlights: 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Michael Kim Cards Historic 59 at 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Scottie Scheffler's Up-and-Down Round at 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Michael Kim Shoots 59 at 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Michael Kim Shoots 59 in 2nd Round of 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Scottie Scheffler's Economic Impact at the 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Scottie Scheffler Finds Success With Putter in Round 1

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Why The Scottie Scheffler Putting Narrative Is So Confusing

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Jackson Koivun's Career Day at 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Ben Kohles (-9) Eagles 18 to Take Solo Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Scottie Scheffler Sits T5 After Round 1 of 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    4:12

    Round 1 Highlights: 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Win or Bust for Scottie Scheffler?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Why Scottie Scheffler is Playing the 3M Open

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Scottie Scheffler's Case for Player of the Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    3M Open Golfer to Spotlight: Max Homa

  • Image thumbnail
    0:19

    CHOPPING WOOD: Orioles' Beavers delivers walk-off knock

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Caitlin Clark and Stars Go Off In WNBA All-Star Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Dominique Malonga Dunks in WNBA All-Star Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Cy Young moment for Cease? Blue Jays ace throws one-hit shutout in Boston

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Marlins Tie Franchise Record With 11th Straight Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Yankees Down Phillies as Bellinger Exits With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Browns QB Battle Undecided at Start of Training Camp

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Has Francisco Lindor Hit His Decline?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    What Would a SEC Breakaway Mean for the NCAA?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Top Storylines for Big Ten Media Days

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Who Will Be The Starting QB For Raiders Week 1?

See All PGA Videos