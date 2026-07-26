2026 3M Open leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

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Contributing the second-lowest score of the week at TPC Twin Cities, Jackson Koivun rocketed to the top of the leaderboard at the 2026 3M Open, parlaying Moving Day into a three-shot lead on the field entering Sunday's final round. The PGA Tour rookie is seeking his first career victory just over a month after deciding he would forgo his senior season at Auburn to play professionally.

If Koivun is going to enter the winner's circle, he will need to earn that victory. Eleven golfers sit within six shots of the lead, among them notable names like Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horchel, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Harman and Michael Kim, who shot a 59 earlier this week. Scheffler is among those furthest back yet still in contention, but it will be a difficult hill to climb considering how many golfers would need to fall back simultaneously for him to emerge from the pack at day's end.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 3M Open live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights on Sunday.