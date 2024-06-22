A fast start and a fast finish saw Cameron Young join an elusive club Saturday at TPC River Highlands. Carding an 11-under 59 in Round 3 of the 2024 Travelers, Young became just the 13th player in PGA Tour history to sign for a sub-60 round and the first since Scottie Scheffler did so at TPC Boston in 2020.
Young's 59 is the second sub-60 round to occur at TPC River Highlands as Jim Furyk fired a 12-under 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship. TPC River Highlands is now only the second course on the PGA Tour to yield multiple rounds in the 50s joining The Old White at The Greenbrier where Stuart Appleby and Kevin Chappell both shot 59.
The former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year got off to a dream start on Saturday making a pair of birdies out the gate. His round was jump-started when his approach from the fairway on the par-4 3rd found the bottom of the cup for an eagle. When Young made another birdie on the par-4 4th, he rose to 5 under in the early stages of his round.
Despite not taking advantage of the par-5 6th, Young kept his foot on the gas with a near hole-in-one on the par-3 8th and a long-distance connection on the par-4 9th to turn in 7-under 28 — his lowest nine-hole score in his PGA Tour career.
After carding three straight pars to begin his inward half, Young threw another circle on the scorecard on the par-5 13th. Missing a 10-foot chance on No. 14, the smooth-swinging right hander hit the drive of the day on the short par-4 15th. Wielding a driving iron, Young tumbled his tee shot inside 5 feet and converted for his second eagle of the round.
Standing at 10 under on the 16th tee, the American needed just one more birdie across his final three holes to shoot sub-60 and two to tie Furyk's record for the lowest score in PGA Tour history. It appeared for a moment that this birdie would come on No. 16 as Young's tee shot settled just inside 8 feet from the pin.
Breaking 60
Rounds on the PGA Tour under 60
|Golfer
|Score
|Round
|Tournament
|Year
|Cameron Young
|59
|3
|Travelers Championship
|2024
|Scottie Scheffler
|59
|2
|The Northern Trust
|2020
|Kevin Chappell
|59
|2
|A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier
|2019
|Brandt Snedeker
|59
|1
|Wyndham Championship
|2018
|Adam Hadwin
|59
|3
|The American Express
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|59
|1
|Sony Open
|2017
|Jim Furyk
|58
|4
|Travelers Championship
|2016
|Jim Furyk
|59
|2
|BMW Championship
|2013
|Stuart Appleby
|59
|4
|Greenbrier Classic
|2010
|Paul Goydos
|59
|1
|John Deere Classic
|2010
|David Duval
|59
|4
|CareerBuilder Challenge
|1999
|Chip Beck
|59
|3
|Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|1991
|Al Geiberger
|59
|2
|St. Jude Classic
|1977
Unable to cash in, Young immediately made amends by knocking in his 5-foot birdie look on the tricky par-4 17th to reach 11 under. Young's quest for 59 was thrown in question on his final hole when he missed the fairway off the tee and drawing an uncomfortable lie on the face of the fairway bunker.
Advancing his ball to the front of the green, Young then chipped his third just inside 10 feet where he ultimately saved par for his 59. Young's name not only joins those already in the sub-60 club but it also joins Tom Kim's atop the leaderboard as the two sit at 13 under as the leaders step onto the golf course to begin their third rounds.
