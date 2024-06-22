A fast start and a fast finish saw Cameron Young join an elusive club Saturday at TPC River Highlands. Carding an 11-under 59 in Round 3 of the 2024 Travelers, Young became just the 13th player in PGA Tour history to sign for a sub-60 round and the first since Scottie Scheffler did so at TPC Boston in 2020.

Young's 59 is the second sub-60 round to occur at TPC River Highlands as Jim Furyk fired a 12-under 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship. TPC River Highlands is now only the second course on the PGA Tour to yield multiple rounds in the 50s joining The Old White at The Greenbrier where Stuart Appleby and Kevin Chappell both shot 59.

The former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year got off to a dream start on Saturday making a pair of birdies out the gate. His round was jump-started when his approach from the fairway on the par-4 3rd found the bottom of the cup for an eagle. When Young made another birdie on the par-4 4th, he rose to 5 under in the early stages of his round.

Despite not taking advantage of the par-5 6th, Young kept his foot on the gas with a near hole-in-one on the par-3 8th and a long-distance connection on the par-4 9th to turn in 7-under 28 — his lowest nine-hole score in his PGA Tour career.

After carding three straight pars to begin his inward half, Young threw another circle on the scorecard on the par-5 13th. Missing a 10-foot chance on No. 14, the smooth-swinging right hander hit the drive of the day on the short par-4 15th. Wielding a driving iron, Young tumbled his tee shot inside 5 feet and converted for his second eagle of the round.

Standing at 10 under on the 16th tee, the American needed just one more birdie across his final three holes to shoot sub-60 and two to tie Furyk's record for the lowest score in PGA Tour history. It appeared for a moment that this birdie would come on No. 16 as Young's tee shot settled just inside 8 feet from the pin.

Golfer Score Round Tournament Year Cameron Young 59 3 Travelers Championship 2024 Scottie Scheffler 59 2 The Northern Trust 2020 Kevin Chappell 59 2 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier 2019 Brandt Snedeker 59 1 Wyndham Championship 2018 Adam Hadwin 59 3 The American Express 2017 Justin Thomas 59 1 Sony Open 2017 Jim Furyk 58 4 Travelers Championship 2016 Jim Furyk 59 2 BMW Championship 2013 Stuart Appleby 59 4 Greenbrier Classic 2010 Paul Goydos 59 1 John Deere Classic 2010 David Duval 59 4 CareerBuilder Challenge 1999 Chip Beck 59 3 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 1991 Al Geiberger 59 2 St. Jude Classic 1977

Unable to cash in, Young immediately made amends by knocking in his 5-foot birdie look on the tricky par-4 17th to reach 11 under. Young's quest for 59 was thrown in question on his final hole when he missed the fairway off the tee and drawing an uncomfortable lie on the face of the fairway bunker.

Advancing his ball to the front of the green, Young then chipped his third just inside 10 feet where he ultimately saved par for his 59. Young's name not only joins those already in the sub-60 club but it also joins Tom Kim's atop the leaderboard as the two sit at 13 under as the leaders step onto the golf course to begin their third rounds.