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2026 Rocket Classic leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Moving Day at the Rocket Classic in Detroit with two weeks until the FedEx Cup Playoffs

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The 2026 Rocket Classic sure feels like it's outkicking its coverage entering Moving Day with a stacked, tight leaderboard that should battle to the finish over the final 36 holes in Detroit. Cameron Young and Patrick Cantlay share the midway lead with Patrick Fishburn, but the trio is only one shot up on Rickie Fowler and Matt Wallace with a total of 34 golfers sitting within four shots of the top spot.

Young is looking for his third win of 2026 and fourth in the last 12 months, dating back to the tournament at this spot on the calendar last year (Wyndham Championship). Cantlay, meanwhile, is seeking his first win in four years, while Fowler is aiming to capture his first since 2023 … at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Michael Kim, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth are just a few of the other notable names contending on Moving Day.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Rocket Classic live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the day.

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Rasmus Højgaard earns spot atop leaderboard

Højgaard carded a 31 on the front nine and has birdied three of his first four holes on the back nine to earn a share of the lead. He's a whopping 7-under for the round and 10-under for the tournament. 

Meanwhile, Jordan Smith has somewhat cooled off after his hot start. He's 1-under through three holes on the back nine with pars on 11 and 12. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 1, 2026, 2:55 PM
Aug. 01, 2026, 10:55 am EDT
 
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Fast start for Jordan Smith

Smith fired a 6-under 30 on the front nine that include four birdies over a five hole span. He finished the front nine with three straight threes that included birdies on 7 and 8. 

Smith's hot start has put him at T4 and one shot off the lead. The 33-year-old has seven professional wins but is still in pursuit of his first win on the PGA Tour. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 1, 2026, 2:30 PM
Aug. 01, 2026, 10:30 am EDT
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