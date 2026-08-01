2026 Rocket Classic leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

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The 2026 Rocket Classic sure feels like it's outkicking its coverage entering Moving Day with a stacked, tight leaderboard that should battle to the finish over the final 36 holes in Detroit. Cameron Young and Patrick Cantlay share the midway lead with Patrick Fishburn, but the trio is only one shot up on Rickie Fowler and Matt Wallace with a total of 34 golfers sitting within four shots of the top spot.

Young is looking for his third win of 2026 and fourth in the last 12 months, dating back to the tournament at this spot on the calendar last year (Wyndham Championship). Cantlay, meanwhile, is seeking his first win in four years, while Fowler is aiming to capture his first since 2023 … at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Michael Kim, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth are just a few of the other notable names contending on Moving Day.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Rocket Classic live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the day.