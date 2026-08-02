2026 Rocket Classic leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

The 2026 Rocket Classic is completely up for grabs entering Sunday's final round with Davis Riley, who utilized Moving Day to its fullest extent by shooting a 63 to put himself in contention, standing atop the leaderboard just one stroke clear of the field. Michael Brennan opens Round 4 immediately behind the 54-hole leader, but a pack of notable names (some with pedigrees) is chasing -- all within legitimate striking distance before the day is out.

Cameron Young and Rasmus Hojgaard each shot rounds of the week with matching 61s to top a strong group, including Rickie Fowler, that sits two shots behind Riley. Michael Kim, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Si Woo Kim are all within five shots of the summit, which means the Rocket Classic and the $1.8 million going to its winner should be hotly contested all the way through the finish at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Rocket Classic live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the day until the final putt drops on the 72nd hole.