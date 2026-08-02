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2026 Rocket Classic leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the Rocket Classic in Detroit with two weeks until the FedEx Cup Playoffs

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The 2026 Rocket Classic is completely up for grabs entering Sunday's final round with Davis Riley, who utilized Moving Day to its fullest extent by shooting a 63 to put himself in contention, standing atop the leaderboard just one stroke clear of the field. Michael Brennan opens Round 4 immediately behind the 54-hole leader, but a pack of notable names (some with pedigrees) is chasing -- all within legitimate striking distance before the day is out.

Cameron Young and Rasmus Hojgaard each shot rounds of the week with matching 61s to top a strong group, including Rickie Fowler, that sits two shots behind Riley. Michael Kim, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Si Woo Kim are all within five shots of the summit, which means the Rocket Classic and the $1.8 million going to its winner should be hotly contested all the way through the finish at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Rocket Classic live from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.comParamount+ and the CBS Sports App. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the day until the final putt drops on the 72nd hole.

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An early look at the conditions

Rain has been sporadic as umbrellas have opened and closed with Keegan Bradley being the player to get off to the hottest of starts. With birdies on two of his first four holes, the former U.S. Ryder Cup captain is up to 10 under, on the cusp of the top 10 and five off the lead of Davis Riley who will tee off in the next hour.

 
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Davis Riley's outlook on the final round

"I know we're playing split tees and we're all playing at the same time, so it's nice that we're all going to be playing the same course under the same conditions because all the tee times are going to be bunched. So that will be nice. Yeah, I mean, as you can see this course, if you're in position, is yielding some pretty low scores so I think I'm definitely going to have to make some birdies. 

"Yeah, I think the key out here is to take advantage of the holes that present themselves as opportunity, but also there's some really hard holes like 7, 17 that you've just got to hang on and make pars. I think if you can get through the tough holes and then give yourself looks on the easy holes, that's kind of the perfect formula for success here."

 
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A condensed final round in store

Players will be going off split tees and in threesomes today with plenty of rain falling in Detroit overnight. Davis Riley holds his fourth 54-hole lead of his PGA Tour career and his second this season (Sony Open) as he aims for his third career win on the circuit. Funny enough, Riley now has two more 54-hole leads than Scottie Scheffler (0) this season.
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