123456789RHE
ATL0-1
000000000030
NYM1-0
00000010X160
  • Citi FieldFlushing, New York
  • W: S. Lugo (1-0)L: C. Martin (0-1)S: E. Diaz (1)
  • HR: NYM - Y. Cespedes (1)
ATLBraves
NYMMets
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
R. Acuna RF-CF40100031.250.250.250.500-0.5
O. Albies 2B40000001.000.000.000.0000.0
F. Freeman 1B20000210.000.500.000.5001.5
M. Ozuna LF40100022.250.250.500.7501.0
M. Adams DH40000022.000.000.000.000-1.0
A. Riley 3B30000031.000.000.000.000-1.5
D. Swanson SS30100010.333.333.333.6670.5
E. Inciarte CF20000000.000.000.000.0000.0
a- A. Duvall PH-RF10000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
A. Jackson C20000020.000.000.000.000-1.0
b- J. Camargo PH10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
W. Contreras C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
HITTERSAB
R. Acuna RF-CF4
O. Albies 2B4
F. Freeman 1B2
M. Ozuna LF4
M. Adams DH4
A. Riley 3B3
D. Swanson SS3
E. Inciarte CF2
a- A. Duvall PH-RF1
A. Jackson C2
b- J. Camargo PH1
W. Contreras C0
  • a-struck out for Inciarte in the 8th
  • b-grounded out for Jackson in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
B. Nimmo CF-LF40200001.500.500.5001.0002.0
J. McNeil 3B40100003.250.250.500.7502.0
P. Alonso 1B30000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
M. Conforto RF20000001.000.333.000.3331.0
Y. Cespedes DH31111001.333.3331.3331.6676.0
R. Cano 2B30100011.333.333.333.6670.5
A. Gimenez 2B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Davis LF30000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
J. Marisnick CF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
W. Ramos C30000011.000.000.000.000-0.5
A. Rosario SS30100000.333.333.333.6671.0
HITTERSAB
B. Nimmo CF-LF4
J. McNeil 3B4
P. Alonso 1B3
M. Conforto RF2
Y. Cespedes DH3
R. Cano 2B3
A. Gimenez 2B0
J. Davis LF3
J. Marisnick CF0
W. Ramos C3
A. Rosario SS3
    BATTING
    • 2B - M. Ozuna
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Acuna, A. Riley
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. McNeil
    • HR - Y. Cespedes
    • RBI - Y. Cespedes
    FIELDING
    • DP - 2 (Albies-Swanson-Freeman; Freeman)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. Soroka6.04000300.000.6717.5
    C. Martin (L, 0-1)1.01110119.001.00-3.5
    S. Greene1.01000000.001.002.0
    PITCHERSIP
    M. Soroka6.0
    C. Martin (L, 0-1)1.0
    S. Greene1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. deGrom5.01001800.000.4017.0
    S. Lugo (W, 1-0)2.01000300.000.5013.5
    J. Wilson (H, 1)1.01000200.001.003.0
    E. Diaz (S, 1)1.00001200.001.0010.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. deGrom5.0
    S. Lugo (W, 1-0)2.0
    J. Wilson (H, 1)1.0
    E. Diaz (S, 1)1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. Soroka 69-48, C. Martin 15-11, S. Greene 9-6
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Soroka 9-3, C. Martin 1-2, S. Greene 1-1
    • Batters Faced - M. Soroka 21, C. Martin 4, S. Greene 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. deGrom 72-48, S. Lugo 30-19, J. Wilson 17-12, E. Diaz 13-8
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. deGrom 3-4, S. Lugo 1-0, J. Wilson 1-1, E. Diaz 1-0
    • Batters Faced - J. deGrom 17, S. Lugo 7, J. Wilson 4, E. Diaz 4
      • 7TH INNING
        		Cespedes homered to left01
      • 9TH INNING
        • Edwin Diaz relieved Justin Wilson
        • O. Albies: Albies grounded out to second
        • F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Freeman walked
        • M. Ozuna: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Ozuna struck out looking
        • M. Adams: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Adams struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Justin Wilson relieved Seth Lugo
        • Brandon Nimmo in left field
        • Andres Gimenez at second base
        • Jake Marisnick in center field
        • D. Swanson: Foul, Strike looking, Swanson singled to shallow right
        • Adam Duvall hit for Ender Inciarte
        • A. Duvall: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Duvall struck out swinging
        • Johan Camargo hit for Alex Jackson
        • J. Camargo: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Camargo grounded out to second, Swanson to second
        • R. Acuna: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Acuna struck out looking
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Ronald Acuna in center field
        • Adam Duvall in right field
        • William Contreras catching
        • Shane Greene relieved Chris Martin
        • W. Ramos: Ramos fouled out to first
        • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario flied out to deep right
        • B. Nimmo: Nimmo singled to center
        • J. McNeil: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, McNeil grounded out to first
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • S. Lugo Pitching:
        • F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Freeman lined out to third
        • M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna doubled to left
        • M. Adams: Ball, Ozuna to third on passed ball, Strike swinging, Adams grounded out to third
        • A. Riley: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Riley struck out looking
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Chris Martin relieved Mike Soroka
        • M. Conforto: Conforto flied out to deep center
        • Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Cespedes homered to left
        • R. Cano: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Cano struck out swinging
        • J. Davis: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Davis grounded out to third
        • End of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Seth Lugo relieved Jacob deGrom
        • A. Jackson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Jackson struck out swinging
        • R. Acuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Acuna struck out swinging
        • O. Albies: Albies lined out to right
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Soroka Pitching:
        • A. Rosario: Rosario singled to center
        • B. Nimmo: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Nimmo flied out to left
        • J. McNeil: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, McNeil flied out to deep center
        • P. Alonso: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • J. deGrom Pitching:
        • A. Riley: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
        • D. Swanson: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
        • E. Inciarte: Inciarte flied out to left
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Soroka Pitching:
        • Y. Cespedes: Cespedes grounded out to third
        • R. Cano: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Cano singled to left
        • J. Davis: Foul, Foul, Davis flied out to deep center
        • W. Ramos: Ramos reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Cano out at second
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • J. deGrom Pitching:
        • F. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
        • M. Ozuna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Ozuna struck out looking
        • M. Adams: Adams lined out to first
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Soroka Pitching:
        • B. Nimmo: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Nimmo grounded out to second
        • J. McNeil: McNeil doubled to shallow right
        • P. Alonso: Alonso reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, McNeil out at third
        • M. Conforto: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Conforto grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • J. deGrom Pitching:
        • E. Inciarte: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Inciarte flied out to deep right
        • A. Jackson: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Jackson struck out swinging
        • R. Acuna: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Acuna reached on an infield single to shortstop
        • O. Albies: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball (pitchout), Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Albies flied out to shallow center
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • M. Soroka Pitching:
        • J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
        • W. Ramos: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Ramos struck out looking
        • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Foul, Rosario grounded out to third
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • J. deGrom Pitching:
        • M. Adams: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Adams struck out swinging
        • A. Riley: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Riley struck out on foul tip
        • D. Swanson: Swanson flied out to deep center
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Soroka Pitching:
        • M. Conforto: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Conforto hit by pitch
        • Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Cespedes popped out to catcher
        • R. Cano: Ball, Cano grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Conforto out at second
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 1ST INNING
        • J. deGrom Pitching:
        • R. Acuna: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Acuna struck out swinging
        • O. Albies: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Albies grounded out to third
        • F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Freeman walked
        • M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ozuna grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • M. Soroka Pitching:
        • B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nimmo singled to center
        • J. McNeil: Foul, McNeil lined into double play first, Nimmo out at first
        • P. Alonso: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Alonso grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      MLB Scores