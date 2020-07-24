site: media | arena: mlb | pageType: scoring |
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|X
|1
|6
|0
- W: S. Lugo (1-0)L: C. Martin (0-1)S: E. Diaz (1)
- HR: NYM - Y. Cespedes (1)
- a-struck out for Inciarte in the 8th
- b-grounded out for Jackson in the 8th
BATTING
- 2B - M. Ozuna
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Acuna, A. Riley
BATTING
- 2B - J. McNeil
- HR - Y. Cespedes
- RBI - Y. Cespedes
FIELDING
- DP - 2 (Albies-Swanson-Freeman; Freeman)
PITCHING
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Soroka 69-48, C. Martin 15-11, S. Greene 9-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Soroka 9-3, C. Martin 1-2, S. Greene 1-1
- Batters Faced - M. Soroka 21, C. Martin 4, S. Greene 4
PITCHING
- Pitches-Strikes - J. deGrom 72-48, S. Lugo 30-19, J. Wilson 17-12, E. Diaz 13-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. deGrom 3-4, S. Lugo 1-0, J. Wilson 1-1, E. Diaz 1-0
- Batters Faced - J. deGrom 17, S. Lugo 7, J. Wilson 4, E. Diaz 4
|7TH INNING
|Cespedes homered to left
|0
|1
9TH INNING
- Edwin Diaz relieved Justin Wilson
- O. Albies: Albies grounded out to second
- F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Freeman walked
- M. Ozuna: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Ozuna struck out looking
- M. Adams: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Adams struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
8TH INNING
- Justin Wilson relieved Seth Lugo
- Brandon Nimmo in left field
- Andres Gimenez at second base
- Jake Marisnick in center field
- D. Swanson: Foul, Strike looking, Swanson singled to shallow right
- Adam Duvall hit for Ender Inciarte
- A. Duvall: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Duvall struck out swinging
- Johan Camargo hit for Alex Jackson
- J. Camargo: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Camargo grounded out to second, Swanson to second
- R. Acuna: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Acuna struck out looking
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Ronald Acuna in center field
- Adam Duvall in right field
- William Contreras catching
- Shane Greene relieved Chris Martin
- W. Ramos: Ramos fouled out to first
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Rosario flied out to deep right
- B. Nimmo: Nimmo singled to center
- J. McNeil: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, McNeil grounded out to first
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
7TH INNING
- S. Lugo Pitching:
- F. Freeman: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Freeman lined out to third
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Ozuna doubled to left
- M. Adams: Ball, Ozuna to third on passed ball, Strike swinging, Adams grounded out to third
- A. Riley: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Riley struck out looking
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Chris Martin relieved Mike Soroka
- M. Conforto: Conforto flied out to deep center
- Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Cespedes homered to left
- R. Cano: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Cano struck out swinging
- J. Davis: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Davis grounded out to third
- End of the 7th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
6TH INNING
- Seth Lugo relieved Jacob deGrom
- A. Jackson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Jackson struck out swinging
- R. Acuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Acuna struck out swinging
- O. Albies: Albies lined out to right
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- A. Rosario: Rosario singled to center
- B. Nimmo: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Nimmo flied out to left
- J. McNeil: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, McNeil flied out to deep center
- P. Alonso: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Alonso struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
5TH INNING
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- A. Riley: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Riley struck out swinging
- D. Swanson: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Swanson struck out swinging
- E. Inciarte: Inciarte flied out to left
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- Y. Cespedes: Cespedes grounded out to third
- R. Cano: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Cano singled to left
- J. Davis: Foul, Foul, Davis flied out to deep center
- W. Ramos: Ramos reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Cano out at second
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
4TH INNING
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- F. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Freeman struck out swinging
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Ozuna struck out looking
- M. Adams: Adams lined out to first
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- B. Nimmo: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Nimmo grounded out to second
- J. McNeil: McNeil doubled to shallow right
- P. Alonso: Alonso reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, McNeil out at third
- M. Conforto: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Conforto grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
3RD INNING
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- E. Inciarte: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Inciarte flied out to deep right
- A. Jackson: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Jackson struck out swinging
- R. Acuna: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Acuna reached on an infield single to shortstop
- O. Albies: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball (pitchout), Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Albies flied out to shallow center
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- J. Davis: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Davis struck out swinging
- W. Ramos: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Ramos struck out looking
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Foul, Rosario grounded out to third
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
2ND INNING
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- M. Adams: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Adams struck out swinging
- A. Riley: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul tip, Riley struck out on foul tip
- D. Swanson: Swanson flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- M. Conforto: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Conforto hit by pitch
- Y. Cespedes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Cespedes popped out to catcher
- R. Cano: Ball, Cano grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Conforto out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
1ST INNING
- J. deGrom Pitching:
- R. Acuna: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Acuna struck out swinging
- O. Albies: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Albies grounded out to third
- F. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Freeman walked
- M. Ozuna: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ozuna grounded out to third
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Soroka Pitching:
- B. Nimmo: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Nimmo singled to center
- J. McNeil: Foul, McNeil lined into double play first, Nimmo out at first
- P. Alonso: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Alonso grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)