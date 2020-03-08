GAMETRACKER
7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
6TH INNING Hedges singled to deep left, Cronenworth scored, Almonte to second 3 5 Cronenworth singled to deep left, Machado scored 3 4 5TH INNING Tatis homered to right 3 3 Smith doubled to deep right center, Beaty and Seager scored 3 2 4TH INNING Myers homered to right center 1 2 1ST INNING Grisham homered to right 1 1 Pederson homered to left center 1 0
LAST OUT
- F. Tatis SSTatis walked
DUE UP 7TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Pederson RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|.345
|.360
|.705
|5.5
|M. Muncy 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|.340
|.455
|.794
|-0.5
|J. Turner 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|.347
|.405
|.752
|-1.0
|C. Bellinger CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.140
|.196
|.233
|.428
|-0.5
|A. Pollock LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|.394
|.633
|1.027
|-0.5
|C. Seager DH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|.442
|.718
|1.160
|4.0
|C. Taylor SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|.375
|.313
|.688
|1.0
|M. Beaty 1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|.300
|.556
|.856
|2.0
|W. Smith C
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|.292
|.368
|.660
|4.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|F. Tatis SS
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|.392
|.605
|.997
|6.5
|T. Grisham CF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|.383
|.675
|1.058
|7.0
|M. Machado 3B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|.367
|.415
|.782
|5.0
|T. Pham LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|.404
|.385
|.789
|0.0
|J. Cronenworth 1B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|.429
|.769
|1.198
|3.0
|W. Myers RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|.364
|.632
|.995
|5.5
|A. Almonte DH
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|.667
|.500
|1.167
|3.0
|A. Hedges C
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.056
|.056
|.056
|.111
|3.5
|J. Profar 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.086
|.220
|.171
|.391
|-0.5
- 2B - C. Seager (4), W. Smith
- HR - J. Pederson
- RBI - J. Pederson (2), W. Smith 2 (5)
- HR - F. Tatis (3), T. Grisham (4), W. Myers (3)
- RBI - F. Tatis (10), T. Grisham (7), J. Cronenworth (2), W. Myers (9), A. Hedges (2)
- 2-Out RBI - F. Tatis, W. Myers, A. Hedges
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Cronenworth, J. Profar 2 (2)
- SB - M. Machado (2), A. Almonte, A. Hedges
- CS - A. Almonte
- DP - (Cronenworth-Tatis-Paddack)
- E - C. Paddack
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|W. Buehler
|5.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5.19
|1.15
|7.5
|B. Graterol
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5.40
|1.00
|-3.5
|C. Ferguson
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|-2.0
|J. Kelly
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|2.10
|-1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Paddack
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|1
|2.65
|0.94
|15.5
|E. Pagan
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|9.64
|1.93
|2.5
- Pitches-Strikes - W. Buehler 79-43, B. Graterol 18-11, C. Ferguson 10-7, J. Kelly 5-1
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. Buehler 7-4, B. Graterol 1-1, C. Ferguson 1-1
- Batters Faced - W. Buehler 20, B. Graterol 4, C. Ferguson 3, J. Kelly
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Paddack 88-54, E. Pagan 13-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Paddack 11-2, E. Pagan 1-1
- Batters Faced - C. Paddack 22, E. Pagan 4
- Emilio Pagan relieved Chris Paddack
- A. Pollock: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Pollock struck out looking
- C. Seager: Seager flied out to deep left
- Ch. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Taylor walked
- M. Beaty: Strike looking, Strike looking, Beaty reached on fielder's choice to second, Taylor out at second
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Paddack Pitching:
- M. Muncy: Ball, Muncy grounded out to first
- J. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bellinger grounded out to first
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Brusdar Graterol relieved Walker Buehler
- M. Machado: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Machado singled to center
- T. Pham: Ball, Pham grounded out to third, Machado to second
- J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Cronenworth singled to deep left, Machado scored
- W. Myers: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Myers struck out looking
- Caleb Ferguson relieved Brusdar Graterol
- A. Almonte: Almonte singled to shallow right center, Cronenworth to third
- A. Hedges: Hedges singled to deep left, Cronenworth scored, Almonte to second
- J. Profar: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Almonte stole third, Hedges to second, Profar fouled out to right
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Paddack Pitching:
- C. Seager: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Seager doubled to deep right center
- Ch. Taylor: Ball, Foul, Taylor grounded out to third
- M. Beaty: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Beaty singled to center, Seager to third
- W. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Smith doubled to deep right center, Beaty and Seager scored
- J. Pederson: Pederson grounded out to shortstop, Smith to third
- M. Muncy: Ball, Ball, Ball, Smith picked off at third, catcher to third
- Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. Buehler Pitching:
- A. Hedges: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hedges struck out swinging
- J. Profar: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Profar struck out swinging
- F. Tatis: Tatis homered to right
- T. Grisham: Ball, Strike looking, Grisham flied out to right
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Paddack Pitching:
- J. Turner: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Turner popped out to second
- C. Bellinger: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bellinger struck out swinging
- A. Pollock: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Pollock grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. Buehler Pitching:
- T. Pham: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pham grounded out to second
- J. Cronenworth: Strike swinging, Cronenworth grounded out to first
- W. Myers: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Myers homered to right center
- A. Almonte: Almonte grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Paddack Pitching:
- W. Smith: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Smith grounded out to third
- J. Pederson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
- M. Muncy: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Muncy grounded out to first
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- W. Buehler Pitching:
- J. Profar: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Profar grounded out to shortstop
- F. Tatis: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Tatis struck out looking
- T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grisham walked
- M. Machado: Ball, Ball, Ball, Machado popped out to first
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Paddack Pitching:
- A. Pollock: Ball, Pollock grounded out to first
- C. Seager: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Seager singled to center
- Ch. Taylor: Taylor reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Seager to second on Paddack fielding error
- M. Beaty: Ball, Ball, Beaty grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Taylor out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Paddack Pitching:
- J. Pederson: Pederson homered to left center
- M. Muncy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Muncy struck out swinging
- J. Turner: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
- C. Bellinger: Bellinger grounded bunt out to pitcher
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- W. Buehler Pitching:
- F. Tatis: Tatis flied out to center
- T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Foul, Grisham homered to right
- M. Machado: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Machado walked
- T. Pham: Strike looking, Ball, Pham grounded out to third, Machado to second
- J. Cronenworth: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Machado stole third, Foul, Foul, Cronenworth grounded out to second
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Pederson RF
|22
|5
|1
|0
|.227
|2 M. Muncy 2B
|41
|9
|4
|3
|.220
|3 J. Turner 3B
|39
|11
|8
|0
|.282
|4 C. Bellinger CF
|40
|6
|4
|1
|.150
|5 A. Pollock LF
|27
|10
|4
|2
|.370
|6 C. Seager DH
|36
|13
|6
|3
|.361
|7 C. Taylor SS
|30
|7
|5
|1
|.233
|8 M. Beaty 1B
|6
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|9 W. Smith C
|17
|2
|3
|1
|.118
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 F. Tatis SS
|40
|11
|9
|2
|.275
|2 T. Grisham CF
|38
|10
|6
|3
|.263
|3 M. Machado 3B
|39
|9
|7
|2
|.231
|4 T. Pham LF
|36
|11
|7
|1
|.306
|5 J. Cronenworth 1B
|10
|4
|1
|0
|.400
|6 W. Myers RF
|35
|9
|8
|2
|.257
|7 A. Almonte DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 A. Hedges C
|15
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9 J. Profar 2B
|32
|3
|3
|1
|.094
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Alex Wood
|Shoulder
|08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
|Jimmy Nelson
|Back
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Mookie Betts
|Finger
|08-03-2020Probable for Aug 4
|Zach Reks
|Undisclosed
|08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Eric Hosmer
|Illness
|08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
|Breyvic Valera
|Undisclosed
|08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
|Jorge Mateo
|Illness
|08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
|Anderson Espinoza
|Elbow
|01-31-2021Out for the season
|Trey Wingenter
|Elbow
|01-31-2022Out for the season
|Jose Castillo
|Lat
|08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Andres Munoz
|Elbow
|05-31-2021Out for the season