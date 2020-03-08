GAMETRACKER
7th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
  • 6TH INNING
    		Hedges singled to deep left, Cronenworth scored, Almonte to second35
    		Cronenworth singled to deep left, Machado scored34
  • 5TH INNING
    		Tatis homered to right33
    		Smith doubled to deep right center, Beaty and Seager scored32
  • 4TH INNING
    		Myers homered to right center12
  • 1ST INNING
    		Grisham homered to right11
    		Pederson homered to left center10
    123456789RHE
    LAD7-3
    		1000200--350
    SD6-4
    		1001120--571
    LADDodgers
    SDPadres
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Pederson RF31111011.240.345.360.7055.5
    M. Muncy 2B30000010.205.340.455.794-0.5
    J. Turner 3B30000020.262.347.405.752-1.0
    C. Bellinger CF30000010.140.196.233.428-0.5
    A. Pollock LF30000010.333.394.6331.027-0.5
    C. Seager DH31200000.385.442.7181.1604.0
    C. Taylor SS20000102.219.375.313.6881.0
    M. Beaty 1B31100003.222.300.556.8562.0
    W. Smith C20120000.158.292.368.6604.0
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      F. Tatis SS31111110.279.392.605.9976.5
      T. Grisham CF21111100.275.383.6751.0587.0
      M. Machado 3B21100101.244.367.415.7825.0
      T. Pham LF30000002.282.404.385.7890.0
      J. Cronenworth 1B31110001.385.429.7691.1983.0
      W. Myers RF31111011.263.364.632.9955.5
      A. Almonte DH20100100.500.667.5001.1673.0
      A. Hedges C30110010.056.056.056.1113.5
      J. Profar 2B30000012.086.220.171.391-0.5
        BATTING
        • 2B - C. Seager (4), W. Smith
        • HR - J. Pederson
        • RBI - J. Pederson (2), W. Smith 2 (5)
        BATTING
        • HR - F. Tatis (3), T. Grisham (4), W. Myers (3)
        • RBI - F. Tatis (10), T. Grisham (7), J. Cronenworth (2), W. Myers (9), A. Hedges (2)
        • 2-Out RBI - F. Tatis, W. Myers, A. Hedges
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Cronenworth, J. Profar 2 (2)
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - M. Machado (2), A. Almonte, A. Hedges
        • CS - A. Almonte
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Cronenworth-Tatis-Paddack)
        • E - C. Paddack
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - W. Buehler 79-43, B. Graterol 18-11, C. Ferguson 10-7, J. Kelly 5-1
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - W. Buehler 7-4, B. Graterol 1-1, C. Ferguson 1-1
        • Batters Faced - W. Buehler 20, B. Graterol 4, C. Ferguson 3, J. Kelly
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - C. Paddack 88-54, E. Pagan 13-8
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Paddack 11-2, E. Pagan 1-1
        • Batters Faced - C. Paddack 22, E. Pagan 4
        123456789RHE
        LAD7-3
        		1000200--350
        SD6-4
        		1001120--571
            • 6TH INNING
              		Hedges singled to deep left, Cronenworth scored, Almonte to second35
              		Cronenworth singled to deep left, Machado scored34
            • 5TH INNING
              		Tatis homered to right33
              		Smith doubled to deep right center, Beaty and Seager scored32
            • 4TH INNING
              		Myers homered to right center12
            • 1ST INNING
              		Grisham homered to right11
              		Pederson homered to left center10
            • 7TH INNING
              • Emilio Pagan relieved Chris Paddack
              • A. Pollock: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Pollock struck out looking
              • C. Seager: Seager flied out to deep left
              • Ch. Taylor: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Taylor walked
              • M. Beaty: Strike looking, Strike looking, Beaty reached on fielder's choice to second, Taylor out at second
              • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Joe Kelly relieved Caleb Ferguson
              • F. Tatis: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Tatis walked
            • 6TH INNING
              • C. Paddack Pitching:
              • M. Muncy: Ball, Muncy grounded out to first
              • J. Turner: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
              • C. Bellinger: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Bellinger grounded out to first
              • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Brusdar Graterol relieved Walker Buehler
              • M. Machado: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Machado singled to center
              • T. Pham: Ball, Pham grounded out to third, Machado to second
              • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Cronenworth singled to deep left, Machado scored
              • W. Myers: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Myers struck out looking
              • Caleb Ferguson relieved Brusdar Graterol
              • A. Almonte: Almonte singled to shallow right center, Cronenworth to third
              • A. Hedges: Hedges singled to deep left, Cronenworth scored, Almonte to second
              • J. Profar: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Almonte stole third, Hedges to second, Profar fouled out to right
              • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • C. Paddack Pitching:
              • C. Seager: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Seager doubled to deep right center
              • Ch. Taylor: Ball, Foul, Taylor grounded out to third
              • M. Beaty: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Beaty singled to center, Seager to third
              • W. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Smith doubled to deep right center, Beaty and Seager scored
              • J. Pederson: Pederson grounded out to shortstop, Smith to third
              • M. Muncy: Ball, Ball, Ball, Smith picked off at third, catcher to third
              • Middle of the 5th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • W. Buehler Pitching:
              • A. Hedges: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Hedges struck out swinging
              • J. Profar: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Profar struck out swinging
              • F. Tatis: Tatis homered to right
              • T. Grisham: Ball, Strike looking, Grisham flied out to right
              • End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • C. Paddack Pitching:
              • J. Turner: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Turner popped out to second
              • C. Bellinger: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Bellinger struck out swinging
              • A. Pollock: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Pollock grounded out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • W. Buehler Pitching:
              • T. Pham: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pham grounded out to second
              • J. Cronenworth: Strike swinging, Cronenworth grounded out to first
              • W. Myers: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Myers homered to right center
              • A. Almonte: Almonte grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • C. Paddack Pitching:
              • W. Smith: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Smith grounded out to third
              • J. Pederson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
              • M. Muncy: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Muncy grounded out to first
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • W. Buehler Pitching:
              • J. Profar: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Profar grounded out to shortstop
              • F. Tatis: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Tatis struck out looking
              • T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grisham walked
              • M. Machado: Ball, Ball, Ball, Machado popped out to first
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • C. Paddack Pitching:
              • A. Pollock: Ball, Pollock grounded out to first
              • C. Seager: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Seager singled to center
              • Ch. Taylor: Taylor reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Seager to second on Paddack fielding error
              • M. Beaty: Ball, Ball, Beaty grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, Taylor out at second
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • W. Buehler Pitching:
              • W. Myers: Myers lined out to center
              • A. Almonte: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Almonte walked
              • A. Hedges: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Almonte caught stealing second, catcher to second, Foul, Hedges grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
            • 1ST INNING
              • C. Paddack Pitching:
              • J. Pederson: Pederson homered to left center
              • M. Muncy: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Muncy struck out swinging
              • J. Turner: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
              • C. Bellinger: Bellinger grounded bunt out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • W. Buehler Pitching:
              • F. Tatis: Tatis flied out to center
              • T. Grisham: Ball, Ball, Foul, Grisham homered to right
              • M. Machado: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Machado walked
              • T. Pham: Strike looking, Ball, Pham grounded out to third, Machado to second
              • J. Cronenworth: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Machado stole third, Foul, Foul, Cronenworth grounded out to second
              • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)

            LADDodgers
            SDPadres
            TEAM STATS
            7-3
            .253
            AVG
            17
            HR
            54
            R
            1.84
            ERA
            6-4
            .237
            AVG
            12
            HR
            59
            R
            4.70
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            W. BuehlerR
            0-0
            W-L
            3.2
            IP
            4.91
            ERA
            3.00
            SO/BB
            1.09
            WHIP
            C. PaddackR
            1-0
            W-L
            11.0
            IP
            1.64
            ERA
            10.00
            SO/BB
            1.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .W. Buehler
            R
            0-0, 3.2 IP, 4.91 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .C. Paddack
            R
            1-0, 11.0 IP, 1.64 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 J. Pederson RF22510.227
            2 M. Muncy 2B41943.220
            3 J. Turner 3B391180.282
            4 C. Bellinger CF40641.150
            5 A. Pollock LF271042.370
            6 C. Seager DH361363.361
            7 C. Taylor SS30751.233
            8 M. Beaty 1B6111.167
            9 W. Smith C17231.118
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 F. Tatis SS401192.275
            2 T. Grisham CF381063.263
            3 M. Machado 3B39972.231
            4 T. Pham LF361171.306
            5 J. Cronenworth 1B10410.400
            6 W. Myers RF35982.257
            7 A. Almonte DH-----
            8 A. Hedges C15010.000
            9 J. Profar 2B32331.094
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Alex WoodShoulder08-09-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 10
            Jimmy NelsonBack01-31-2021Out for the season
            Mookie BettsFinger08-03-2020Probable for Aug 4
            Zach ReksUndisclosed08-11-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 12
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Eric HosmerIllness08-07-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 8
            Breyvic ValeraUndisclosed08-04-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 5
            Jorge MateoIllness08-03-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 4
            Anderson EspinozaElbow01-31-2021Out for the season
            Trey WingenterElbow01-31-2022Out for the season
            Jose CastilloLat08-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Andres MunozElbow05-31-2021Out for the season
