The Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers will get an early start on the All-Star break after the regional rivals meet Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

The teams are the only two in the majors that will not play on Sunday. Each will get five days off before returning to action, not counting the select players who will play in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Seattle.

The Angels will send left-hander Reid Detmers (2-5, 3.72 ERA) to the mound on Saturday, while the Dodgers have yet to name a starter as they continue to work on a plan with so many members of the rotation on the injured list.

The Dodgers will use right-hander Michael Grove (0-2, 7.02) in some fashion Saturday, either as a starter or picking up the bulk of innings behind an opener. Grove yet to face the Angels in 17 career appearances (14 starts).

Saturday's vacant starting spot used to be occupied by veteran left-hander Clayton Kershaw, but he went on the injured list Monday with shoulder inflammation. He is expected to return early in the second half and will not pitch in the All-Star Game.

"On the mound it's been piecing things together," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said when asked his assessment of the first half. "It's been fun and exciting to see young players get some opportunities. ... The bullpen, I think we have come to a good spot in the sense of settling into roles and pitching performance."

The Dodgers still have managed to find ways to win, coming out on top in four of their last five games after Friday's 11-4 victory over the Angels.

The Dodgers continue to lean into their power as Mookie Betts hit two home runs, while Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez also went deep in the first five innings Friday. Will Smith hit a homer in the ninth inning.

Martinez, Betts and Max Muncy all have at least 20 home runs for the Dodgers, to join the Atlanta Braves as the only team with three power hitters with at least that many.

The Angels have lost their way of late, dropping four consecutive games and eight of their last nine. They also are an MLB-worst 4-12 since June 20, which was the start of the previous two-game series at home against the Dodgers in which they were shut out in consecutive games.

With Mike Trout out for an extended period after breaking a bone in his wrist, Jo Adell started in center field and robbed Max Muncy of a home run. Mickey Moniak and Mike Moustakas each hit a home run for the Angels.

Detmers has been a mixed bag on the mound for the Angels in the first half but has been better of late with a 1.42 ERA over his last five starts and 19 total strikeouts over his last two. He earned the win Sunday over the Arizona Diamondbacks after allowing two runs over six innings. It was the team's only win since June 28.

"Just pound the zone," Detmers said about his success of late. "I feel like my fastball's been in the zone more, and that helps a lot. Everything can play off the fastball. If I'm in the zone with the fastball, things tend not to be a little easier, but I have more success."

In three career starts against the Dodgers, Detmers is 0-2 with a 5.17 ERA.

