The All-Star break could hardly come at a better time for the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers will try to clinch the three-game series by winning the rubber match against the host Washington Nationals on Sunday to end a stretch of 17 games in as many days.

The American West Division-leading Rangers are 6-10 in that time, including losses in five of their last seven games.

After losing to the Nationals 8-3 on Saturday, Texas is turning to its ace, Dane Dunning (8-1, 2.61 ERA), in the finale.

The right-hander is coming off one of his best starts of the season. He held the host Boston Red Sox to one run on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk over six innings in a 6-2 win on Tuesday.

Dunning has allowed more than three earned runs in just one of his 11 starts since moving into the rotation after Jacob deGrom tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is out for the season.

"I can't think of a pitcher that has brought more value," Texas manager Bruce Bochy told MLB.com. "When you look at what he did in the 'pen, and of course, with Jacob, he gets inserted into the rotation.

"He's just a complete pitcher, moves the ball around, changes speeds, keeps the ball on the ground a lot. He's got good poise out there. I don't know what else we say, I'm kind of out of superlatives to give this kid. That's how good he's been."

The Nationals are countering with Patrick Corbin (5-10, 5.13 ERA), who is coming off one of his worst starts of the season. The left-hander was rocked for six runs on 10 hits with two homers allowed, two strikeouts and three walks in an 8-4 loss to the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

"I made a couple of mistakes today," said Corbin, who gave up a three-run homer to Nick Senzel and a solo shot to Jonathan India. "I just wasn't as sharp as I'd like to be. I'll try to correct that going into the next one."

Corbin hasn't faced the Rangers in nearly five years, when he played for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He allowed three runs on six hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts in a 6-4 victory on Aug. 14, 2018.

One of Corbin's biggest tests will likely come against rookie third baseman Josh Jung, who hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs on Saturday. His 19 homers are tops among all rookies.

Jung is among five Rangers All-Stars, along with outfielder Adolis Garcia and shortstop Corey Seager, who each homered in Friday's 7-2 win, as well as catcher Jonah Heim and second baseman Marcus Semien.

For Washington, Joey Meneses, Jeimer Candelario and Alex Call each homered in the Nationals' latest win, which ended their five-game losing streak. It was also just their second win in their past 17 games at Nationals Park.

Meneses entered the series having hit just two home runs this season, but he hit two on Friday and another on Saturday.

