Josh Donaldson Calf 09-13-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 14

Frankie Montas Shoulder 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Ryan Weber Forearm 08-02-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 3

Jose Trevino Wrist 01-31-2024 Out for the season

Lou Trivino Elbow 07-31-2024 Out for the season

Nestor Cortes Shoulder 08-07-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 8

Luis Gil Elbow 08-31-2023 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Jonathan Loaisiga Elbow 08-06-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7