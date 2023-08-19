Box Score
- W: K. Crawford (6-6)L: G. Cole (10-4)S: (0)
- HR: BOS - C. Wong (6), L. Urias, R. Devers (27), NYY - A. Judge (23)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Verdugo RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.273
|.341
|.429
|.770
|0.5
|R. Devers 3B
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|.342
|.519
|.861
|8.0
|J. Turner 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.286
|.354
|.479
|.832
|0.0
|M. Yoshida LF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|.356
|.470
|.826
|1.5
|A. Duvall DH
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|.314
|.500
|.814
|2.0
|J. Duran CF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|.345
|.483
|.828
|1.5
|P. Reyes SS
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.322
|.362
|.441
|.803
|10.0
|C. Wong C
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|.239
|.293
|.394
|.688
|8.0
|L. Urias 2B
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.169
|.303
|.277
|.580
|9.5
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.242
|.316
|.369
|.685
|-1.5
|A. Judge RF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|.411
|.628
|1.038
|6.0
|G. Torres 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|.332
|.430
|.762
|0.5
|G. Stanton DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.199
|.282
|.436
|.718
|-0.5
|I. Kiner-Falefa 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|.319
|.363
|.682
|-0.5
|H. Bader CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|.286
|.388
|.674
|0.0
|G. Allen LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|.308
|.409
|.717
|2.0
|A. Volpe SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.214
|.291
|.389
|.681
|-0.5
|B. Rortvedt C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.098
|.213
|.195
|.408
|0.0
- 2B - P. Reyes (8)
- HR - R. Devers (28), C. Wong (7), L. Urias (2)
- RBI - R. Devers (84), P. Reyes (16), C. Wong 2 (29), L. Urias 4 (10)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Verdugo 2 (2), P. Reyes 2 (2), L. Urias
- HR - A. Judge (24)
- RBI - A. Judge (48)
- SB - P. Reyes (3)
- DP - (Wong-Turner)
- E - J. Turner (6)
- DP - (Volpe-LeMahieu)
- E - B. Rortvedt
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|K. Crawford (W, 6-6)
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|3.66
|1.09
|25.5
|J. Schreiber
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.86
|1.20
|2.5
|M. Llovera
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5.54
|1.62
|7.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|G. Cole (L, 10-4)
|4.0
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|2
|3.03
|1.07
|-5.0
|J. Loaisiga
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.17
|0.26
|3.5
|T. Kahnle
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.91
|1.09
|2.0
|A. Abreu
|3.0
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4.67
|1.46
|1.5
- Pitches-Strikes - K. Crawford 82-52, J. Schreiber 15-9, M. Llovera 22-17
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Crawford 5-4, M. Llovera 1-0
- Batters Faced - K. Crawford 22, J. Schreiber 4, M. Llovera 6
- Pitches-Strikes - G. Cole 86-54, J. Loaisiga 19-10, T. Kahnle 11-9, A. Abreu 56-31
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Cole 3-5, J. Loaisiga 0-1, T. Kahnle 3-0, A. Abreu 4-5
- Batters Faced - G. Cole 20, J. Loaisiga 3, T. Kahnle 4, A. Abreu 16
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.242
|.316
|.369
|.685
|-1.5
|A. Judge RF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|.411
|.628
|1.038
|6.0
|G. Torres 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|.332
|.430
|.762
|0.5
|G. Stanton DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.199
|.282
|.436
|.718
|-0.5
|I. Kiner-Falefa 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|.319
|.363
|.682
|-0.5
|H. Bader CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|.286
|.388
|.674
|0.0
|G. Allen LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|.308
|.409
|.717
|2.0
|A. Volpe SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.214
|.291
|.389
|.681
|-0.5
|B. Rortvedt C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.098
|.213
|.195
|.408
|0.0
|Total
|29
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Crawford (W, 6-6)
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|3.66
|1.09
|25.5
|J. Schreiber
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.86
|1.20
|2.5
|M. Llovera
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5.54
|1.62
|7.5
|Total
|9.0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|G. Cole (L, 10-4)
|4.0
|7
|6
|6
|1
|4
|2
|3.03
|1.07
|-5.0
|J. Loaisiga
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.17
|0.26
|3.5
|T. Kahnle
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.91
|1.09
|2.0
|A. Abreu
|3.0
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4.67
|1.46
|1.5
|Total
|9.0
|12
|8
|7
|3
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
2ND INNING Urias homered to left center, Wong, Reyes and Duran scored 4 0 4TH INNING Wong homered to right, Reyes scored 6 0 6TH INNING Judge homered to center 6 1 8TH INNING Reyes doubled to deep left, Yoshida scored, Duran to third 7 1 9TH INNING Devers homered to center 8 1
- G. Cole Pitching:
- A. Verdugo: Verdugo popped out to shortstop
- R. Devers: Ball, Strike looking, Devers singled to shallow right center
- J. Turner: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Turner flied out to deep right
- M. Yoshida: Strike looking, Yoshida flied out to right
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- G. Cole Pitching:
- A. Duvall: Strike looking, Ball, Duvall singled to left
- J. Duran: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Duran singled to center, Duvall to third, Duran to second
- P. Reyes: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Reyes walked
- C. Wong: Foul, Ball, Ball, Wong reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Duvall out at home, Duran to third, Reyes to second
- L. Urias: Urias homered to left center, Wong, Reyes and Duran scored
- A. Verdugo: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Verdugo struck out swinging
- R. Devers: Ball, Ball, Devers singled to right center
- J. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Turner flied out to deep right
- Middle of the 2nd (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Cole Pitching:
- M. Yoshida: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Yoshida struck out swinging
- A. Duvall: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Duvall popped out to second
- J. Duran: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Duran struck out looking
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- K. Crawford Pitching:
- G. Allen: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Allen safe at first on 1st baseman Turner fielding error
- A. Volpe: Strike swinging, Volpe flied out to left
- B. Rortvedt: Ball, Rortvedt fouled out to catcher
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Cole Pitching:
- P. Reyes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Reyes singled to center
- C. Wong: Foul, Ball, Reyes stole second, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Wong homered to right, Reyes scored
- L. Urias: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Urias struck out swinging
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Ball, Verdugo grounded out to shortstop
- R. Devers: Devers lined out to center
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Crawford Pitching:
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Judge flied out to deep center
- G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Torres walked
- G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Stanton struck out looking
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Kiner-Falefa struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jonathan Loaisiga relieved Gerrit Cole
- J. Turner: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Turner struck out looking
- M. Yoshida: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Yoshida flied out to center
- A. Duvall: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Duvall popped out to third
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Crawford Pitching:
- H. Bader: Ball, Foul, Bader grounded out to shortstop
- G. Allen: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Allen hit by pitch
- A. Volpe: Ball, Volpe reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Allen out at second
- B. Rortvedt: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rortvedt flied out to left
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tommy Kahnle relieved Jonathan Loaisiga
- J. Duran: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Duran grounded out to first
- P. Reyes: Strike looking, Reyes singled to left
- C. Wong: Strike looking, Wong grounded out to third, Reyes to second
- L. Urias: Strike swinging, Urias grounded out to third
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- K. Crawford Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
- A. Judge: Judge homered to center
- G. Torres: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Torres popped out to shortstop
- G. Stanton: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Albert Abreu relieved Tommy Kahnle
- A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Verdugo walked
- R. Devers: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Devers grounded into double play shortstop to first, Verdugo out at second
- J. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- John Schreiber relieved Kutter Crawford
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa lined out to center
- H. Bader: Foul, Ball, Ball, Bader lined out to left
- G. Allen: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Allen singled to left
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Abreu Pitching:
- M. Yoshida: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Yoshida singled to shallow left
- A. Duvall: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Duvall flied out to deep center
- J. Duran: Duran reached on catcher's interference, Yoshida to second on catcher Rortvedt fielding error
- P. Reyes: Reyes doubled to deep left, Yoshida scored, Duran to third
- C. Wong: Strike looking, Foul, Wong grounded out to shortstop
- L. Urias: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Urias walked
- A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Verdugo popped out to third
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- A. Abreu Pitching:
- R. Devers: Ball, Ball, Ball, Devers homered to center
- J. Turner: Ball, Ball, Turner hit by pitch
- M. Yoshida: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Yoshida flied out to deep right
- A. Duvall: Foul, Duvall singled to left, Turner to second
- J. Duran: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Duran reached on fielder's choice to second, Turner to third, Duvall out at second
- P. Reyes: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Duran to second on wild pitch, Reyes flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Llovera Pitching:
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
- G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kiner-Falefa lined out to left
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)