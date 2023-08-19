away team background logo
home team background logo
Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets

123456789RHE
BOS65-58
0402000118121
NYY60-63
000001000121
  • Yankee StadiumBronx, NY
  • W: K. Crawford (6-6)L: G. Cole (10-4)S: (0)
  • HR: BOS - C. Wong (6), L. Urias, R. Devers (27), NYY - A. Judge (23)
BOSRed Sox
NYYYankees
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. Verdugo RF40000113.273.341.429.7700.5
R. Devers 3B51311001.270.342.519.8618.0
J. Turner 1B40000022.286.354.479.8320.0
M. Yoshida LF51100012.301.356.470.8261.5
A. Duvall DH50200001.248.314.500.8142.0
J. Duran CF41100012.295.345.483.8281.5
P. Reyes SS42310102.322.362.441.80310.0
C. Wong C42121006.239.293.394.6888.0
L. Urias 2B31141111.169.303.277.5809.5
HITTERSAB
A. Verdugo RF4
R. Devers 3B5
J. Turner 1B4
M. Yoshida LF5
A. Duvall DH5
J. Duran CF4
P. Reyes SS4
C. Wong C4
L. Urias 2B3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    D. LeMahieu 1B40000031.242.316.369.685-1.5
    A. Judge RF41111000.280.411.6281.0386.0
    G. Torres 2B30000110.265.332.430.7620.5
    G. Stanton DH30000131.199.282.436.718-0.5
    I. Kiner-Falefa 3B40000012.253.319.363.682-0.5
    H. Bader CF30000000.252.286.388.6740.0
    G. Allen LF20100000.182.308.409.7172.0
    A. Volpe SS30000013.214.291.389.681-0.5
    B. Rortvedt C30000002.098.213.195.4080.0
    HITTERSAB
    D. LeMahieu 1B4
    A. Judge RF4
    G. Torres 2B3
    G. Stanton DH3
    I. Kiner-Falefa 3B4
    H. Bader CF3
    G. Allen LF2
    A. Volpe SS3
    B. Rortvedt C3
      BATTING
      • 2B - P. Reyes (8)
      • HR - R. Devers (28), C. Wong (7), L. Urias (2)
      • RBI - R. Devers (84), P. Reyes (16), C. Wong 2 (29), L. Urias 4 (10)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Verdugo 2 (2), P. Reyes 2 (2), L. Urias
      BATTING
      • HR - A. Judge (24)
      • RBI - A. Judge (48)
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - P. Reyes (3)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Wong-Turner)
      • E - J. Turner (6)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Volpe-LeMahieu)
      • E - B. Rortvedt
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      K. Crawford (W, 6-6)6.01112513.661.0925.5
      J. Schreiber1.01000102.861.202.5
      M. Llovera2.00000305.541.627.5
      PITCHERSIP
      K. Crawford (W, 6-6)6.0
      J. Schreiber1.0
      M. Llovera2.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      G. Cole (L, 10-4)4.07661423.031.07-5.0
      J. Loaisiga1.00000101.170.263.5
      T. Kahnle1.01000001.911.092.0
      A. Abreu3.04212114.671.461.5
      PITCHERSIP
      G. Cole (L, 10-4)4.0
      J. Loaisiga1.0
      T. Kahnle1.0
      A. Abreu3.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - K. Crawford 82-52, J. Schreiber 15-9, M. Llovera 22-17
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Crawford 5-4, M. Llovera 1-0
      • Batters Faced - K. Crawford 22, J. Schreiber 4, M. Llovera 6
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - G. Cole 86-54, J. Loaisiga 19-10, T. Kahnle 11-9, A. Abreu 56-31
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Cole 3-5, J. Loaisiga 0-1, T. Kahnle 3-0, A. Abreu 4-5
      • Batters Faced - G. Cole 20, J. Loaisiga 3, T. Kahnle 4, A. Abreu 16
      PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      123456789RHE
      BOS65-58
      		0402000118121
      NYY60-63
      		000001000121
      • Yankee StadiumBronx, NY
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      A. Verdugo RF40000113.273.341.429.7700.5
      R. Devers 3B51311001.270.342.519.8618.0
      J. Turner 1B40000022.286.354.479.8320.0
      M. Yoshida LF51100012.301.356.470.8261.5
      A. Duvall DH50200001.248.314.500.8142.0
      J. Duran CF41100012.295.345.483.8281.5
      P. Reyes SS42310102.322.362.441.80310.0
      C. Wong C42121006.239.293.394.6888.0
      L. Urias 2B31141111.169.303.277.5809.5
      Total38812833620-----
      HITTERSAB
      A. Verdugo RF4
      R. Devers 3B5
      J. Turner 1B4
      M. Yoshida LF5
      A. Duvall DH5
      J. Duran CF4
      P. Reyes SS4
      C. Wong C4
      L. Urias 2B3
      Total38
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        D. LeMahieu 1B40000031.242.316.369.685-1.5
        A. Judge RF41111000.280.411.6281.0386.0
        G. Torres 2B30000110.265.332.430.7620.5
        G. Stanton DH30000131.199.282.436.718-0.5
        I. Kiner-Falefa 3B40000012.253.319.363.682-0.5
        H. Bader CF30000000.252.286.388.6740.0
        G. Allen LF20100000.182.308.409.7172.0
        A. Volpe SS30000013.214.291.389.681-0.5
        B. Rortvedt C30000002.098.213.195.4080.0
        Total291211299-----
        HITTERSAB
        D. LeMahieu 1B4
        A. Judge RF4
        G. Torres 2B3
        G. Stanton DH3
        I. Kiner-Falefa 3B4
        H. Bader CF3
        G. Allen LF2
        A. Volpe SS3
        B. Rortvedt C3
        Total29
          BATTING
          • 2B - P. Reyes (8)
          • HR - R. Devers (28), C. Wong (7), L. Urias (2)
          • RBI - R. Devers (84), P. Reyes (16), C. Wong 2 (29), L. Urias 4 (10)
          • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Verdugo 2 (2), P. Reyes 2 (2), L. Urias
          BATTING
          • HR - A. Judge (24)
          • RBI - A. Judge (48)
          BASERUNNING
          • SB - P. Reyes (3)
          FIELDING
          • DP - (Wong-Turner)
          • E - J. Turner (6)
          FIELDING
          • DP - (Volpe-LeMahieu)
          • E - B. Rortvedt
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          K. Crawford (W, 6-6)6.01112513.661.0925.5
          J. Schreiber1.01000102.861.202.5
          M. Llovera2.00000305.541.627.5
          Total9.0211291---
          PITCHERSIP
          K. Crawford (W, 6-6)6.0
          J. Schreiber1.0
          M. Llovera2.0
          Total9.0
          PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
          G. Cole (L, 10-4)4.07661423.031.07-5.0
          J. Loaisiga1.00000101.170.263.5
          T. Kahnle1.01000001.911.092.0
          A. Abreu3.04212114.671.461.5
          Total9.01287363---
          PITCHERSIP
          G. Cole (L, 10-4)4.0
          J. Loaisiga1.0
          T. Kahnle1.0
          A. Abreu3.0
          Total9.0
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - K. Crawford 82-52, J. Schreiber 15-9, M. Llovera 22-17
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - K. Crawford 5-4, M. Llovera 1-0
          • Batters Faced - K. Crawford 22, J. Schreiber 4, M. Llovera 6
          PITCHING
          • Pitches-Strikes - G. Cole 86-54, J. Loaisiga 19-10, T. Kahnle 11-9, A. Abreu 56-31
          • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Cole 3-5, J. Loaisiga 0-1, T. Kahnle 3-0, A. Abreu 4-5
          • Batters Faced - G. Cole 20, J. Loaisiga 3, T. Kahnle 4, A. Abreu 16
          • 2ND INNING
            		Urias homered to left center, Wong, Reyes and Duran scored40
          • 4TH INNING
            		Wong homered to right, Reyes scored60
          • 6TH INNING
            		Judge homered to center61
          • 8TH INNING
            		Reyes doubled to deep left, Yoshida scored, Duran to third71
          • 9TH INNING
            		Devers homered to center81
          • 1ST INNING
            • G. Cole Pitching:
            • A. Verdugo: Verdugo popped out to shortstop
            • R. Devers: Ball, Strike looking, Devers singled to shallow right center
            • J. Turner: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Turner flied out to deep right
            • M. Yoshida: Strike looking, Yoshida flied out to right
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • K. Crawford Pitching:
            • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
            • A. Judge: Foul, Judge popped out to second
            • G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Torres grounded out to third
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • G. Cole Pitching:
            • A. Duvall: Strike looking, Ball, Duvall singled to left
            • J. Duran: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Duran singled to center, Duvall to third, Duran to second
            • P. Reyes: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Reyes walked
            • C. Wong: Foul, Ball, Ball, Wong reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Duvall out at home, Duran to third, Reyes to second
            • L. Urias: Urias homered to left center, Wong, Reyes and Duran scored
            • A. Verdugo: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Verdugo struck out swinging
            • R. Devers: Ball, Ball, Devers singled to right center
            • J. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Turner flied out to deep right
            • Middle of the 2nd (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Crawford Pitching:
            • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Stanton walked
            • I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa hit into double play catcher to first, Stanton out at first
            • H. Bader: Foul, Ball, Bader lined out to second
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • G. Cole Pitching:
            • M. Yoshida: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Yoshida struck out swinging
            • A. Duvall: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Duvall popped out to second
            • J. Duran: Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Duran struck out looking
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
            • K. Crawford Pitching:
            • G. Allen: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Allen safe at first on 1st baseman Turner fielding error
            • A. Volpe: Strike swinging, Volpe flied out to left
            • B. Rortvedt: Ball, Rortvedt fouled out to catcher
            • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, LeMahieu grounded out to shortstop
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • G. Cole Pitching:
            • P. Reyes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Reyes singled to center
            • C. Wong: Foul, Ball, Reyes stole second, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Wong homered to right, Reyes scored
            • L. Urias: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Urias struck out swinging
            • A. Verdugo: Ball, Ball, Verdugo grounded out to shortstop
            • R. Devers: Devers lined out to center
            • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Crawford Pitching:
            • A. Judge: Strike looking, Judge flied out to deep center
            • G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Torres walked
            • G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Stanton struck out looking
            • I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Kiner-Falefa struck out swinging
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • Jonathan Loaisiga relieved Gerrit Cole
            • J. Turner: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Turner struck out looking
            • M. Yoshida: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Yoshida flied out to center
            • A. Duvall: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Duvall popped out to third
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • K. Crawford Pitching:
            • H. Bader: Ball, Foul, Bader grounded out to shortstop
            • G. Allen: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Allen hit by pitch
            • A. Volpe: Ball, Volpe reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Allen out at second
            • B. Rortvedt: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rortvedt flied out to left
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Tommy Kahnle relieved Jonathan Loaisiga
            • J. Duran: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Duran grounded out to first
            • P. Reyes: Strike looking, Reyes singled to left
            • C. Wong: Strike looking, Wong grounded out to third, Reyes to second
            • L. Urias: Strike swinging, Urias grounded out to third
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • K. Crawford Pitching:
            • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
            • A. Judge: Judge homered to center
            • G. Torres: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Torres popped out to shortstop
            • G. Stanton: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
            • End of the 6th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • Albert Abreu relieved Tommy Kahnle
            • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Verdugo walked
            • R. Devers: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Devers grounded into double play shortstop to first, Verdugo out at second
            • J. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Turner struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • John Schreiber relieved Kutter Crawford
            • I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa lined out to center
            • H. Bader: Foul, Ball, Ball, Bader lined out to left
            • G. Allen: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Allen singled to left
            • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • A. Abreu Pitching:
            • M. Yoshida: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Yoshida singled to shallow left
            • A. Duvall: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Duvall flied out to deep center
            • J. Duran: Duran reached on catcher's interference, Yoshida to second on catcher Rortvedt fielding error
            • P. Reyes: Reyes doubled to deep left, Yoshida scored, Duran to third
            • C. Wong: Strike looking, Foul, Wong grounded out to shortstop
            • L. Urias: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Urias walked
            • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Verdugo popped out to third
            • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Mauricio Llovera relieved John Schreiber
            • B. Rortvedt: Ball, Rortvedt grounded out to first
            • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, LeMahieu struck out looking
            • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Judge lined out to right
            • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
          • 9TH INNING
            • A. Abreu Pitching:
            • R. Devers: Ball, Ball, Ball, Devers homered to center
            • J. Turner: Ball, Ball, Turner hit by pitch
            • M. Yoshida: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Yoshida flied out to deep right
            • A. Duvall: Foul, Duvall singled to left, Turner to second
            • J. Duran: Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Duran reached on fielder's choice to second, Turner to third, Duvall out at second
            • P. Reyes: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Duran to second on wild pitch, Reyes flied out to deep left
            • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Llovera Pitching:
            • G. Torres: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
            • G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
            • I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kiner-Falefa lined out to left
            • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          Around the Web Promoted by Taboola