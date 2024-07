Ketel Marte Back 07-06-2024 Probable for Jul 7

Eduardo Rodriguez Shoulder 07-25-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 26

Merrill Kelly Shoulder 08-15-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 16

Miguel Castro Shoulder 07-07-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 8

Jordan Montgomery Knee 07-13-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 14

Kyle Nelson Shoulder 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Blake Walston Elbow 07-09-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 10

Drey Jameson Elbow 01-31-2025 Out for the season