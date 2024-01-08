The Los Angeles Angels are once again concluding a disappointing season without three-time American League MVP Mike Trout on the field.

One day after receiving more bad news about Trout's injured knee, the Angels will open a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Trout sustained another meniscus tear in his left knee during a recent rehab assignment, and he announced Thursday that he will miss the rest of the season. It marks the fourth straight season in which Trout has missed at least 25 percent of the Angels' games.

He played 36 games in 2021, 119 in 2022, 82 last season and just 29 this year.

Trout initially hurt the knee against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29 and underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus on May 3. He began a rehab stint at Triple-A Salt Lake on July 23 and had to come out of his lone game early due to knee soreness.

The latest meniscus tear was discovered during an MRI exam on Wednesday, and it devastated Trout.

"Playing and competing is a huge part of my life," Trout said in a statement. "This is as equally heartbreaking and frustrating for me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many, but believe me, I will do everything I can to come back stronger."

The Angels lost 5-4 in 10 innings to the visiting Colorado Rockies on Thursday night, their fifth setback in seven games. Los Angeles was one out away from a 4-2 victory before Colorado's Jake Cave hit a two-run homer off Hunter Strickland. The Rockies pushed across an unearned run in the 10th.

Meanwhile, the Mets are in the mix for a National League wild-card spot as they open a four-city, 10-game road trip on Friday. In their past 17 series, they are 10-1-6.

New York is coming off an 8-3 home loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Brandon Nimmo departed in the sixth inning after fouling a ball off his left foot. X-rays came back negative, and Nimmo insists he will be in the lineup for the series opener in Anaheim.

The Mets are hoping for a hot final two months from slugger Pete Alonso, who hasn't hit more than five homers in any of the past three months. Alonso has 22 homers this season after hitting 46 last season and 40 in 2022.

He also is set to become a free agent after the season, though Alonso said that has no effect on his play.

"I know that for me, the only thing I'm worried about is doing the best I can to win baseball games," Alonso said. "And for me, like whatever happens with that happens, and I just want to be the best version of myself every day to help this team win."

Right-hander Paul Blackburn (4-2, 4.41 ERA) will make his first start for the Mets since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline.

Blackburn, 30, reached the majors with the A's in 2017. Mets left-hander Sean Manaea was a teammate of Blackburn from 2017-21.

"He's very consistent with his actions, the way he pitches," Manaea told reporters. "He's pretty quiet but brings consistent behavior. He's a great person to have."

Blackburn has excelled against the Angels, going 4-0 with a 3.27 ERA in six career starts. He beat them in his most recent outing, on July 26, despite allowing four runs on five hits in five innings.

Taylor Ward (3-for-8) has two homers off Blackburn, one of them coming last week.

All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson (8-9, 2.96 ERA) will be on the mound for the Angels.

Anderson, 34, fell to the Athletics on Saturday when he gave up three runs and six hits over seven innings. He struck out 10 and walked one.

Anderson is 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA in five career starts against the Mets. Nimmo is 5-for-12 (.417) with a homer off Anderson.

