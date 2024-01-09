Corbin Carroll was a bust for the first half of this season, but the Arizona Diamondbacks star has rediscovered his power stroke at a really good time.

The New York Mets wouldn't agree about the timing.

Carroll has three homers in the first two games of a three-game series that concludes Thursday afternoon in Phoenix. He hit two homers on Wednesday, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the Diamondbacks to an 8-5 victory.

Carroll had just two homers entering July after winning National League Rookie of the Year last season.

But suddenly, the homers are flying off his bat again. He has 15 blasts since July 7, and one of the biggest was the decisive shot off Mets closer Edwin Diaz on Wednesday.

"Base hit at least puts us ahead so I'm not trying to do too much and taking the biggest swing in the world," Carroll said of his approach. "But I happened to catch a pitch toward the middle of the plate and it went out."

Carroll was a major force in his first full major league campaign last season. He was an All-Star who batted .285 with 25 homers, a league-leading 10 triples, 30 doubles, 76 RBIs and 54 stolen bases while finishing fifth in NL MVP balloting.

However, he started poorly this season and didn't get his average over .200 for good until June 9. He is still batting just .225.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll remained even-keel during the tough times.

"It was a matter of time before he figured it out," Lovullo said after the Wednesday win. "It was a little bit of a struggle that went to a little bit of loss of confidence.

"But he's really come out the other end because of his hard work and determination."

Arizona has won seven of its past eight games and 25 of its past 32. The Diamondbacks hold a one-game lead on the San Diego Padres for the NL's top wild-card spot.

As for New York, the blown lead was doubly painful as the Mets fell four games behind the Atlanta Braves for the NL's final wild-card position.

"It's a tough loss," Diaz said after his sixth blown save in 20 opportunities. "We had it, and we have just got to keep playing baseball."

Wednesday marked the second straight appearance in which Diaz served up a decisive homer. He also allowed Jackson Merrill's walk-off homer in a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

"He'll get through it. Two outings obviously, but I'm not concerned," New York manager Carlos Mendoza said. "He'll get right back on the (mound) and he'll be ready to go. He's been through it before, and he'll get through it this time again."

Mets left-hander David Peterson (8-1, 2.85 ERA) starts Thursday, looking to win his fourth straight decision.

Peterson is 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA in five outings this month. He beat the Padres on Saturday when he gave up one run and five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Peterson, who turns 29 on Tuesday, has a 6.75 ERA and no decisions in four career starts against Arizona. Josh Bell (4-for-11) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (1-for-2) both have homers off Peterson.

Arizona will counter with right-hander Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.29 ERA), who has won his past four decisions. Nelson has a 2.84 ERA during a nine-start span in which he has allowed one run or fewer on four occasions.

Nelson, 26, beat the Boston Red Sox on Friday when he gave up two runs and five hits over six innings.

However, Nelson is 0-2 with a 15.95 ERA in two career outings against the Mets, both occurring last year. Pete Alonso (3-for-5) and Jesse Winker (2-for-5) both have two homers off Nelson, while Francisco Lindor is 3-for-4 against him with two triples.

