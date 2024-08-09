The Cincinnati Reds did the Atlanta Braves a favor on Sunday. Now the Reds will try to turn the tables on the Braves when they meet in a makeup game in Atlanta on Monday.

The Reds (69-75) beat the Mets 3-1 on Sunday with a two-run ninth-inning rally that ended New York's nine-game winning streak. The Braves (78-65) beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 in 11 innings and moved into a tie with the Mets for the final National League wild-card playoff spot.

"That was probably one of the top two or three most draining games I've ever been a part of," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the win Sunday. "It was great to see how we just hung in there and kept forcing the issue."

The Reds won the first two games of the rain-plagued series in Atlanta. The makeup is for the second game of a doubleheader that was set for July 24.

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.24 ERA) to the mound. Cincinnati is scheduled to start Nick Martinez (7-6, 3.67).

Morton beat the Colorado Rockies in his last start on Wednesday, allowing two runs in five innings with eight strikeouts. Over his past five starts, Morton has given up 10 runs in 27 2/3 innings, a 3.25 ERA.

"I got swing-and-miss when I needed to for the most part," Morton said after his last start. "I just wish I could have been more efficient. I would prefer to go much deeper in the game."

In 21 career starts against Cincinnati, Morton is 8-8 with a 4.15 ERA. He has not faced the Reds this year.

Martinez has made 38 appearances, 12 of them starts this season, but hasn't pitched in relief since Aug. 2. In his last start Wednesday against the Houston Astros, Martinez pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in career four appearances (three starts) against the Braves.

The Reds placed reliever Sam Moll on the 15-day injured list Sunday because of left shoulder impingement. Moll began to experience an issue with the shoulder three weeks ago during a series in Toronto and it got worse while warming up during an extra-inning game against the Mets on Friday.

Moll worked through a similar situation last year after he was acquired in a deadline deal by the Reds. Moll has a 3.35 ERA in 48 relief appearances this season.

"I obviously don't want it to snowball to what it did last offseason, when it screwed up my offseason as far as preparation and leading into what I dealt with earlier this season," Moll said.

The Reds replaced Moll with right-hander Casey Legumina, who has made three relief appearances, posting a 10.50 ERA.

Cincinnati caught a break when center fielder T.J. Friedl was deemed fit after leaving Saturday in the seventh inning after experiencing shortness of breath. He spent a couple of hours at a local hospital before being released. He entered the game Sunday as a pinch hitter and remained in the game to play center field.

But the Reds might be without second baseman Jonathan India, who left the game Sunday after his at-bat in the sixth inning with left elbow discomfort.

--Field Level Media