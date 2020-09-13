CHICAGO (AP) Eloy Jimenez homered, Yoan Moncada had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

AL Central-leading Chicago tuned up for a big series against Minnesota with its ninth consecutive victory against Detroit. The second-place Twins visit the Windy City on Monday for the opener of a four-game set.

''The next series is important; we know that,'' Moncada said through a translator. ''But we have to keep doing what we've been doing - just take it day by day.''

Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine overall. Jose Abreu had a run-scoring single for his major league-best 48th RBI.

Detroit lost for the fifth time in six games. Jorge Bonifacio had two hits and two RBIs, and Spencer Turnbull (4-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings.

''Turnbull had great stuff today,'' Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. ''Just a lot of pitches. They rode balls through. They didn't kill him by any means, but they rode some balls through.''

Jimmy Cordero (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Alex Colome got three outs for his 11th save.

Chicago starter Jonathan Stiever got off to a shaky start in his major league debut, allowing two walks and a single to his first three batters. But the right-hander limited the damage to one run on an RBI single by Bonifacio.

Stiever, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft who had never pitched above Single-A before Sunday, retired his last nine batters before he was lifted with two out in the fourth.

''In the second, third and fourth I was just getting ahead in the count,'' Stiever said. ''That's how I pitch. That was the frustrating part for me in the first.''

The White Sox tied it on Moncada's RBI double in the second. Jimenez then made it 2-1 with a solo drive in the fourth for his 13th homer.

Chicago broke it open with three runs in the fifth. Tim Anderson and Abreu had run-scoring singles and Jimenez added a run-scoring groundout.

Detroit closed out the scoring in the ninth with an RBI single by Bonifacio off Steve Cishek.

MAKING MOVES

Before the game, the White Sox optioned right-hander Alex McRae to their alternate training site and brought up Stiever. Left-hander Carlos Rodon (shoulder) was transferred to the 45-day injured list.

RESTING

White Sox rookie center fielder Luis Robert got the day off. He has struggled lately.

''He is going to be fine,'' manager Rick Renteria said. ''This is just a way to take a break mentally and physically.''

RACKING UP WINS

The White Sox finished a combined 18-2 against the Tigers and Kansas City Royals, a big reason why they are in first place.

''We're not taking anything for granted,'' Moncada said. ''Every team we face is a challenge for us. We're going to continue with that. That's how Ricky taught us how to play the game.''

UP NEXT

Tigers: Following a day off, LHP Matthew Boyd (1-6, 7.63 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game home series against Kansas City on Tuesday night. LHP Danny Duffy (3-3, 4.24 ERA) goes for the Royals.

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.33 ERA) takes the mound Monday night against Minnesota. RHP Jose Berrios (4-3, 4.40 ERA) starts for the Twins. Berrios allowed one run in six innings on Sept. 2 to get the win in his last outing against Chicago.

---

