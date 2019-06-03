2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft: First-round complete results tracker

Major League Baseball's annual amateur draft has arrived.

The three-day event begins Monday night with a live MLB Network broadcast that covers the first round, supplemental first round, competitive balance round A, second round, competitive balance round B, and the supplemental second round. A total of 78 picks will be made Monday night. Here is the full 2019 draft order, our final mock draft and the broadcast details for Day 1 of the 2019 MLB draft:

• Date: Monday, June 3

• Time: 7 p.m. ET

• TV: MLB Network

• Streaming: MLB.com

• Picks: 1-78 (Rounds: 1st, supplemental 1st, competitive balance A, 2nd, competitive balance B, supplemental 2nd)

Thanks to their 115-loss regular season in 2018, the Baltimore Orioles hold the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. It is the second time the O's have held the No. 1 pick. They selected LSU right-hander Ben McDonald with the top pick in 1989. McDonald made his MLB debut a few weeks after the draft and retired with 78 wins and a 3.91 ERA in nine big league seasons.

The entire MLB draft covers 40 regular rounds -- it used to be 100 rounds way back in the day -- plus several compensation and competitive balance rounds. Three teams hold an extra first round pick this year while one team had their first round pushed back. Here are the details:

Braves: Received No. 9 pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first rounder Carter Stewart.

Diamondbacks: Received No. 26 pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first rounder Matt McLain.

Dodgers: Received No. 31 pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first round J.T. Ginn.

Received No. 31 pick as compensation for failing to sign 2018 first round J.T. Ginn. Red Sox: Luxury tax penalties pushed their first round pick back 10 spots, from No. 33 to No. 43.

We here at CBS Sports will provide instant analysis of all 32 first round picks Monday night, live as the selections are announced. Here is our breakdown of all 32 first round picks in the 2019 draft. Make sure to refresh for updates throughout the night.