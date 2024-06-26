Major League Baseball announced the participants for the annual 2024 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Wednesday. Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens and MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez will be among the celebrities slated to appear in the game.

The 2024 MLB Celebrity Softball Game will take place on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Park in Texas. The annual Futures Game, featuring the sport's top prospects, will also take place that day.

Actress Gina Rodriguez, Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández, country musician Kane Brown and softball star Jennie Finch will also appear in the assembly of celebrities.

This is just the first wave of celebrities that will participate in the annual contest, and more could be added leading up to the game.

Here's a look at the participants as of right now: