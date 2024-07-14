Major League Baseball's 2024 amateur draft got underway on Sunday evening. As has been the custom in recent years, the draft is taking place alongside the start of the All-Star Game festivities (taking place this year in Arlington, Texas). Teams are making their picks over 20 rounds and three days, with the curtain closing on another draft sometime on Tuesday.
CBS Sports has spent this season analyzing the class and previewing what awaits. You can find our top 50 rankings here.
Meanwhile, below you'll find CBS Sports' MLB Draft tracker, detailing every pick in the class and providing analysis on each of the 30 first-round selections.
First-round picks, analysis
|1
|Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State. Bazzana had a phenomenal year, batting .416/.475/.937 with 28 home runs and 16 stolen bases and 40 more walks than strikeouts. Bazzana has above-average strength and speed (though a substandard arm limits him to second base), an excellent command of the strike zone, and as good of a feel for barreling balls as any player in this class. His makeup gets fawned over at every turn, even if he's often docked for being maxed-out physically. (One has to wonder what's more important for a player's long-term success: physical projection, or the metaphysical capacities for growth?)
|2
|Chase Burns, P, Wake Forest: Burns averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning thanks to a high-grade arsenal that features a rising upper-90s fastball, a swing-and-miss bullet slider, and a curveball. (He also has a seldom-used changeup.) His delivery might make you think of Matt Garza, but these deuces aren't so wild: He reliably walked fewer than 8% of the batters he faced in college, including less than 6% of those he faced this year in ACC play. Burns has all the makings of a well-above-average starter, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if he becomes the first pitcher in this class to make their big-league debut.
|3
|Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia: Condon came into the season perceived as a second-tier collegiate who needed a big spring to cement his spot in the top 10. He more than delivered. He led the NCAA in batting average, slugging percentage, and home runs (his 37 established a new BBCOR Era record). Oh, and he did all that while picking up third base and instilling the belief that that's where he should begin his career. The selling point here is still the bat. Condon, listed at 6-foot-6, possesses big-time strength and the ability to reliably hammer the ball. Additionally, he seldom whiffed; he chased outside the zone less often than some of his powerful peers, like Braden Montgomery and Jac Caglianone; and his batted-ball profile aligned with the current lift-and-pull trend.
|4
|Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest: Kurtz recovered from an early slump and shoulder injury in a big way, delivering 14 home runs over a 10-game period to usher in April. By season's end, he found himself leading the NCAA in walks, both in rate and counting forms, taking a free pass in 30% of his trips to the plate. (For reference, Barry Bonds had a 32% walk rate in 2002.) There's no denying Kurtz's well-above-average power or his discipline, and to his credit he makes a solid rate of contact when he offers. There are, nonetheless, a few factors working against him. Some evaluators have questioned if his extreme selectiveness is a detriment that causes him to pass up hittable pitches; we're inclined to think it's easier to teach a hitter to ratchet up their aggressiveness than vice versa. The bigger issue, in our opinion, is that he's a collegiate first baseman. You have to go back to C.J. Cron in 2011 to find a first-round one of those who has since had a decent career.
|5
|Hagen Smith, P, Arkansas: Smith made national headlines in February when he struck out 17 batters across six innings versus Bazzana and the Oregon State Beavers. He remained potent the rest of the way, averaging nearly two punchouts per nine innings thanks to a high-quality fastball-slider pairing and deception borne from his release point (not only does he employ a low arm slot, he also stands on the far first-base side of the rubber to create tougher angle).
|6
|Jac Caglianone, 1B/P, Florida: Caglianone is the most fascinating player in the class, a freak show talent denied a better ranking by transferability concerns. He features big-time power from the left side, resulting in 62 home runs and multiple 120-plus mph exit velocities over the last two seasons. He swings at everything, but his feel for contact is such that he kept his strikeout rate to an Arraezian 8%. Zone management is also an issue on the mound, where a bloated 15.7% walk rate obscured his ability to touch into the upper-90s. Because he profiles as just a reliever in pro ball, it's hard to see him remaining a two-way player all the way to the majors. In turn, that puts more pressure on his strength and bat-to-ball skills porting to the game's highest levels.
|7
|
|8
|
|9
|
|10
|
|11
|
|12
|
|13
|
|14
|
|15
|
|16
|
|17
|
|18
|
|19
|
|20
|
|21
|
|22
|
|23
|
|24
|
|25
|
|26
|
|27
|
|28
|
|29
|
|30
|
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
31. Arizona Diamondbacks
32. Baltimore Orioles
Compensation picks
33. Minnesota Twins
Competitive Balance Round A
34. Milwaukee Brewers
35. Arizona Diamondbacks
36. Cleveland Guardians
37. Pittsburgh Pirates
38. Colorado Rockies
39. Washington Nationals
Second round
40. Oakland Athletics
41. Kansas City Royals
42. Colorado Rockies
43. Chicago White Sox
44. Washington Nationals
45. Los Angeles Angels
46. New York Mets
47. Pittsburgh Pirates
48. Cleveland Guardians
49. Detroit Tigers
50. Boston Red Sox
51. Cincinnati Reds
52. San Diego Padres
53. New York Yankees
54. Chicago Cubs
55. Seattle Mariners
56. Miami Marlins
57. Milwaukee Brewers
58. Tampa Bay Rays
59. Toronto Blue Jays
60. Minnesota Twins
61. Baltimore Orioles
62. Atlanta Braves
63. Philadelphia Phillies
64. Arizona Diamondbacks
65. Texas Rangers
Competitive Balance Round B
66. Tampa Bay Rays
67. Milwaukee Brewers
68. Chicago White Sox
69. Minnesota Twins
70. Miami Marlins
71. Cincinnati Reds
72. Detroit Tigers
73. Oakland Athletics
Compensation picks
74. Los Angeles Angels
Third round
75. Oakland Athletics
76. Kansas City Royals
77. Colorado Rockies
78. Chicago White Sox
79. Washington Nationals
80. St. Louis Cardinals
81. Los Angeles Angels
82. New York Mets
83. Pittsburgh Pirates
84. Cleveland Guardians
85. Detroit Tigers
86. Boston Red Sox
87. Cincinnati Reds
88. San Diego Padres
89. New York Yankees
90. Chicago Cubs
91. Seattle Mariners
92. Miami Marlins
93. Milwaukee Brewers
94. Tampa Bay Rays
95. Toronto Blue Jays
96. Minnesota Twins
97. Baltimore Orioles
98. Los Angeles Dodgers
99. Atlanta Braves
100. Philadelphia Phillies
101. Houston Astros
102. Arizona Diamondbacks
103. Texas Rangers
Fourth round
104. Oakland Athletics
105. Kansas City Royals
106. Colorado Rockies
107. Chicago White Sox
108. Washington Nationals
109. St. Louis Cardinals
110. Los Angeles Angels
111. New York Mets
112. Pittsburgh Pirates
113. Cleveland Guardians
114. Detroit Tigers
115. Boston Red Sox
116. San Francisco Giants
117. Cincinnati Reds
118. San Diego Padres
119. New York Yankees
120. Chicago Cubs
121. Seattle Mariners
122. Miami Marlins
123. Milwaukee Brewers
124. Tampa Bay Rays
125. Toronto Blue Jays
126. Minnesota Twins
127. Baltimore Orioles
128. Los Angeles Dodgers
129. Atlanta Braves
130. Philadelphia Phillies
131. Houston Astros
132. Arizona Diamondbacks
133. Texas Rangers
Compensation picks
134. San Diego Padres
135. San Diego Padres
136. Toronto Blue Jays
Fifth round
137. Oakland Athletics
138. Kansas City Royals
139. Colorado Rockies
140. Chicago White Sox
141. Washington Nationals
142. St. Louis Cardinals
143. Los Angeles Angels
144. New York Mets
145. Pittsburgh Pirates
146. Cleveland Guardians
147. Detroit Tigers
148. Boston Red Sox
149. San Francisco Giants
150. Cincinnati Reds
151. San Diego Padres
152. New York Yankees
153. Chicago Cubs
154. Seattle Mariners
155. Miami Marlins
156. Milwaukee Brewers
157. Tampa Bay Rays
158. Toronto Blue Jays
159. Minnesota Twins
160. Baltimore Orioles
161. Atlanta Braves
162. Philadelphia Phillies
163. Houston Astros
164. Arizona Diamondbacks
165. Texas Rangers
Sixth round
166. Oakland Athletics
167. Kansas City Royals
168. Colorado Rockies
169. Chicago White Sox
170. Washington Nationals
171. St. Louis Cardinals
172. Los Angeles Angels
173. New York Mets
174. Pittsburgh Pirates
175. Cleveland Guardians
176. Detroit Tigers
177. Boston Red Sox
178. San Francisco Giants
179. Cincinnati Reds
180. San Diego Padres
181. New York Yankees
182. Chicago Cubs
183. Seattle Mariners
184. Miami Marlins
185. Milwaukee Brewers
186.Tampa Bay Rays
187. Toronto Blue Jays
188. Minnesota Twins
189. Baltimore Orioles
190. Los Angeles Dodgers
191. Atlanta Braves
192. Philadelphia Phillies
193. Houston Astros
194. Arizona Diamondbacks
195. Texas Rangers
Seventh round
196. Oakland Athletics
197. Kansas City Royals
198. Colorado Rockies
199. Chicago White Sox
200. Washington Nationals
201. St. Louis Cardinals
202. Los Angeles Angels
203. New York Mets
204. Pittsburgh Pirates
205. Cleveland Guardians
206. Detroit Tigers
207. Boston Red Sox
208. San Francisco Giants
209. Cincinnati Reds
210. San Diego Padres
211. New York Yankees
212. Chicago Cubs
213. Seattle Mariners
214. Miami Marlins
215. Milwaukee Brewers
216. Tampa Bay Rays
217. Toronto Blue Jays
218. Minnesota Twins
219. Baltimore Orioles
220. Los Angeles Dodgers
221. Atlanta Braves
222. Philadelphia Phillies
223. Houston Astros
224. Arizona Diamondbacks
225. Texas Rangers
Eighth round
226. Oakland Athletics
227. Kansas City Royals
228. Colorado Rockies
229. Chicago White Sox
230. Washington Nationals
231. St. Louis Cardinals
232. Los Angeles Angels
233. New York Mets
234. Pittsburgh Pirates
235. Cleveland Guardians
236. Detroit Tigers
237. Boston Red Sox
238. San Francisco Giants
239. Cincinnati Reds
240. San Diego Padres
241. New York Yankees
242. Chicago Cubs
243. Seattle Mariners
244. Miami Marlins
245. Milwaukee Brewers
246. Tampa Bay Rays
247. Toronto Blue Jays
248. Minnesota Twins
249. Baltimore Orioles
250. Los Angeles Dodgers
251. Atlanta Braves
252. Philadelphia Phillies
253. Houston Astros
254. Arizona Diamondbacks
255. Texas Rangers
Ninth round
256. Oakland Athletics
257. Kansas City Royals
258. Colorado Rockies
259. Chicago White Sox
260. Washington Nationals
261. St. Louis Cardinals
262. Los Angeles Angels
263. New York Mets
264. Pittsburgh Pirates
265. Cleveland Guardians
266. Detroit Tigers
267. Boston Red Sox
268. San Francisco Giants
269. Cincinnati Reds
270. San Diego Padres
271. New York Yankees
272. Chicago Cubs
273. Seattle Mariners
274. Miami Marlins
275. Milwaukee Brewers
276. Tampa Bay Rays
277. Toronto Blue Jays
278. Minnesota Twins
279. Baltimore Orioles
280. Los Angeles Dodgers
281. Atlanta Braves
282. Philadelphia Phillies
283. Houston Astros
284. Arizona Diamondbacks
285.Texas Rangers
10th round
286. Oakland Athletics
287. Kansas City Royals
288. Colorado Rockies
289. Chicago White Sox
290. Washington Nationals
291. St. Louis Cardinals
292. Los Angeles Angels
293. New York Mets
294. Pittsburgh Pirates
295. Cleveland Guardians
296. Detroit Tigers
297. Boston Red Sox
298. San Francisco Giants
299. Cincinnati Reds
300. San Diego Padres
301. New York Yankees
302. Chicago Cubs
303. Seattle Mariners
304. Miami Marlins
305. Milwaukee Brewers
306. Tampa Bay Rays
307. Toronto Blue Jays
308. Minnesota Twins
309. Baltimore Orioles
310. Los Angeles Dodgers
311. Atlanta Braves
312. Philadelphia Phillies
313. Houston Astros
314. Arizona Diamondbacks
315. Texas Rangers
11th round
316. Oakland Athletics
317. Kansas City Royals
318. Colorado Rockies
319. Chicago White Sox
320. Washington Nationals
321. St. Louis Cardinals
322. Los Angeles Angels
323. New York Mets
324. Pittsburgh Pirates
325. Cleveland Guardians
326. Detroit Tigers
327. Boston Red Sox
328. San Francisco Giants
329. Cincinnati Reds
330. San Diego Padres
331. New York Yankees
332. Chicago Cubs
333. Seattle Mariners
334. Miami Marlins
335. Milwaukee Brewers
336. Tampa Bay Rays
337. Toronto Blue Jays
338. Minnesota Twins
339. Baltimore Orioles
340. Los Angeles Dodgers
341. Atlanta Braves
342. Philadelphia Phillies
343. Houston Astros
344. Arizona Diamondbacks
345. Texas Rangers
12th round
346. Oakland Athletics
347. Kansas City Royals
348. Colorado Rockies
349. Chicago White Sox
350. Washington Nationals
351. St. Louis Cardinals
352. Los Angeles Angels
353. New York Mets
354. Pittsburgh Pirates
355. Cleveland Guardians
356. Detroit Tigers
357. Boston Red Sox
358. San Francisco Giants
359. Cincinnati Reds
360. San Diego Padres
361. New York Yankees
362. Chicago Cubs
363. Seattle Mariners
364. Miami Marlins
365. Milwaukee Brewers
366. Tampa Bay Rays
367. Toronto Blue Jays
368. Minnesota Twins
369. Baltimore Orioles
370. Los Angeles Dodgers
371. Atlanta Braves
372. Philadelphia Phillies
373. Houston Astros
374. Arizona Diamondbacks
375. Texas Rangers
13th round
376. Oakland Athletics
377. Kansas City Royals
378. Colorado Rockies
379. Chicago White Sox
380. Washington Nationals
381. St. Louis Cardinals
382. Los Angeles Angels
383. New York Mets
384. Pittsburgh Pirates
385. Cleveland Guardians
386. Detroit Tigers
387. Boston Red Sox
388. San Francisco Giants
389. Cincinnati Reds
390. San Diego Padres
391. New York Yankees
392. Chicago Cubs
393. Seattle Mariners
394. Miami Marlins
395. Milwaukee Brewers
396. Tampa Bay Rays
397. Toronto Blue Jays
398. Minnesota Twins
399. Baltimore Orioles
400. Los Angeles Dodgers
401. Atlanta Braves
402. Philadelphia Phillies
403. Houston Astros
404. Arizona Diamondbacks
405. Texas Rangers
14th round
406. Oakland Athletics
407. Kansas City Royals
408. Colorado Rockies
409. Chicago White Sox
410. Washington Nationals
411. St. Louis Cardinals
412. Los Angeles Angels
413. New York Mets
414. Pittsburgh Pirates
415. Cleveland Guardians
416. Detroit Tigers
417. Boston Red Sox
418. San Francisco Giants
419. Cincinnati Reds
420. San Diego Padres
421. New York Yankees
422. Chicago Cubs
423. Seattle Mariners
424. Miami Marlins
425. Milwaukee Brewers
426. Tampa Bay Rays
427. Toronto Blue Jays
428. Minnesota Twins
429. Baltimore Orioles
430. Los Angeles Dodgers
431. Atlanta Braves
432. Philadelphia Phillies
433. Houston Astros
434. Arizona Diamondbacks
435. Texas Rangers
15th round
436. Oakland Athletics
437. Kansas City Royals
438. Colorado Rockies
439. Chicago White Sox
440. Washington Nationals
441. St. Louis Cardinals
442. Los Angeles Angels
443. New York Mets
444. Pittsburgh Pirates
445. Cleveland Guardians
446. Detroit Tigers
447. Boston Red Sox
448. San Francisco Giants
449. Cincinnati Reds
450. San Diego Padres
451. New York Yankees
452. Chicago Cubs
453. Seattle Mariners
454. Miami Marlins
455. Milwaukee Brewers
456. Tampa Bay Rays
457. Toronto Blue Jays
458. Minnesota Twins
459. Baltimore Orioles
460. Los Angeles Dodgers
461. Atlanta Braves
462. Philadelphia Phillies
463. Houston Astros
464. Arizona Diamondbacks
465. Texas Rangers
16th round
466. Oakland Athletics
467. Kansas City Royals
468. Colorado Rockies
469. Chicago White Sox
470. Washington Nationals
471. St. Louis Cardinals
472. Los Angeles Angels
473. New York Mets
474. Pittsburgh Pirates
475. Cleveland Guardians
476. Detroit Tigers
477. Boston Red Sox
478. San Francisco Giants
479. Cincinnati Reds
480. San Diego Padres
481. New York Yankees
482. Chicago Cubs
483. Seattle Mariners
484. Miami Marlins
485. Milwaukee Brewers
486. Tampa Bay Rays
487. Toronto Blue Jays
488. Minnesota Twins
489. Baltimore Orioles
490. Los Angeles Dodgers
491. Atlanta Braves
492. Philadelphia Phillies
493. Houston Astros
494. Arizona Diamondbacks
495. Texas Rangers
17th round
496. Oakland Athletics
497. Kansas City Royals
498. Colorado Rockies
499. Chicago White Sox
500. Washington Nationals
501. St. Louis Cardinals
502. Los Angeles Angels
503. New York Mets
504. Pittsburgh Pirates
505. Cleveland Guardians
506. Detroit Tigers
507. Boston Red Sox
508. San Francisco Giants
509. Cincinnati Reds
510. San Diego Padres
511. New York Yankees
512. Chicago Cubs
513. Seattle Mariners
514. Miami Marlins
515. Milwaukee Brewers
516. Tampa Bay Rays
517. Toronto Blue Jays
518. Minnesota Twins
519. Baltimore Orioles
520. Los Angeles Dodgers
521. Atlanta Braves
522. Philadelphia Phillies
523. Houston Astros
524. Arizona Diamondbacks
525. Texas Rangers
18th round
526. Oakland Athletics
527. Kansas City Royals
528. Colorado Rockies
529. Chicago White Sox
530. Washington Nationals
531. St. Louis Cardinals
532. Los Angeles Angels
533. New York Mets
534. Pittsburgh Pirates
535. Cleveland Guardians
536. Detroit Tigers
537. Boston Red Sox
538. San Francisco Giants
539. Cincinnati Reds
540. San Diego Padres
541. New York Yankees
542. Chicago Cubs
543. Seattle Mariners
544. Miami Marlins
545. Milwaukee Brewers
546. Tampa Bay Rays
547. Toronto Blue Jays
548. Minnesota Twins
549. Baltimore Orioles
550. Los Angeles Dodgers
551. Atlanta Braves
552. Philadelphia Phillies
553. Houston Astros
554. Arizona Diamondbacks
555. Texas Rangers
19th round
556. Oakland Athletics
557. Kansas City Royals
558. Colorado Rockies
559. Chicago White Sox
560. Washington Nationals
561. St. Louis Cardinals
562. Los Angeles Angels
563. New York Mets
564. Pittsburgh Pirates
565. Cleveland Guardians
566. Detroit Tigers
567. Boston Red Sox
568. San Francisco Giants
569. Cincinnati Reds
570. San Diego Padres
571. New York Yankees
572. Chicago Cubs
573. Seattle Mariners
574. Miami Marlins
575. Milwaukee Brewers
576. Tampa Bay Rays
577. Toronto Blue Jays
578. Minnesota Twins
579. Baltimore Orioles
580. Los Angeles Dodgers
581. Atlanta Braves
582. Philadelphia Phillies
583. Houston Astros
584. Arizona Diamondbacks
585. Texas Rangers
20th round
586. Oakland Athletics
587. Kansas City Royals
588. Colorado Rockies
589. Chicago White Sox
590. Washington Nationals
591. St. Louis Cardinals
592. Los Angeles Angels
593. New York Mets
594. Pittsburgh Pirates
595. Cleveland Guardians
596. Detroit Tigers
597. Boston Red Sox
598. San Francisco Giants
599. Cincinnati Reds
600. San Diego Padres
601. New York Yankees
602. Chicago Cubs
603. Seattle Mariners
604. Miami Marlins
605. Milwaukee Brewers
606. Tampa Bay Rays
607. Toronto Blue Jays
608. Minnesota Twins
609. Baltimore Orioles
610. Los Angeles Dodgers
611. Atlanta Braves
612. Philadelphia Phillies
613. Houston Astros
614. Arizona Diamondbacks
615. Texas Rangers