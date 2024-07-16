Major League Baseball's 2024 Draft concludes Tuesday with the final 10 rounds and 300 picks. Hundreds of picks have already been made in the three-day process, which kicked off Sunday night, and we're keeping track of every selection below. As has been the custom in recent years, the draft is taking place alongside MLB All-Star Game festivities (taking place this year in Arlington, Texas). The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night in Arlington to cap off four days filled with some of baseball's biggest events.
The Guardians took Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick. Chase Burns (Reds), Charlie Condon (Rockies), Nick Kurtz (A's) and Hagen Smith (White Sox) rounded out the top five. CBS Sports graded every first-round pick.
Rounds 11-20 will be held Tuesday. Here's how to watch.
Below you'll find CBS Sports' MLB Draft tracker, detailing every pick in the class and providing analysis on each of the 30 first-round selections.
First-round picks, analysis
|1
|Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State. Bazzana had a phenomenal year, batting .416/.475/.937 with 28 home runs and 16 stolen bases and 40 more walks than strikeouts. Bazzana has above-average strength and speed (though a substandard arm limits him to second base), an excellent command of the strike zone, and as good of a feel for barreling balls as any player in this class. His makeup gets fawned over at every turn, even if he's often docked for being maxed-out physically. (One has to wonder what's more important for a player's long-term success: physical projection, or the metaphysical capacities for growth?)
|2
|Chase Burns, P, Wake Forest: Burns averaged nearly two strikeouts per inning thanks to a high-grade arsenal that features a rising upper-90s fastball, a swing-and-miss bullet slider, and a curveball. (He also has a seldom-used changeup.) His delivery might make you think of Matt Garza, but these deuces aren't so wild: He reliably walked fewer than 8% of the batters he faced in college, including less than 6% of those he faced this year in ACC play. Burns has all the makings of a well-above-average starter, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if he becomes the first pitcher in this class to make their big-league debut.
|3
|Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia: Condon came into the season perceived as a second-tier collegiate who needed a big spring to cement his spot in the top 10. He more than delivered. He led the NCAA in batting average, slugging percentage, and home runs (his 37 established a new BBCOR Era record). Oh, and he did all that while picking up third base and instilling the belief that that's where he should begin his career. The selling point here is still the bat. Condon, listed at 6-foot-6, possesses big-time strength and the ability to reliably hammer the ball. Additionally, he seldom whiffed; he chased outside the zone less often than some of his powerful peers, like Braden Montgomery and Jac Caglianone; and his batted-ball profile aligned with the current lift-and-pull trend.
|4
|Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest: Kurtz recovered from an early slump and shoulder injury in a big way, delivering 14 home runs over a 10-game period to usher in April. By season's end, he found himself leading the NCAA in walks, both in rate and counting forms, taking a free pass in 30% of his trips to the plate. (For reference, Barry Bonds had a 32% walk rate in 2002.) There's no denying Kurtz's well-above-average power or his discipline, and to his credit he makes a solid rate of contact when he offers. There are, nonetheless, a few factors working against him. Some evaluators have questioned if his extreme selectiveness is a detriment that causes him to pass up hittable pitches; we're inclined to think it's easier to teach a hitter to ratchet up their aggressiveness than vice versa. The bigger issue, in our opinion, is that he's a collegiate first baseman. You have to go back to C.J. Cron in 2011 to find a first-round one of those who has since had a decent career.
|5
|Hagen Smith, P, Arkansas: Smith made national headlines in February when he struck out 17 batters across six innings versus Bazzana and the Oregon State Beavers. He remained potent the rest of the way, averaging nearly two punchouts per nine innings thanks to a high-quality fastball-slider pairing and deception borne from his release point (not only does he employ a low arm slot, he also stands on the far first-base side of the rubber to create tougher angle).
|6
|Jac Caglianone, 1B/P, Florida: Caglianone is the most fascinating player in the class, a freak show talent denied a better ranking by transferability concerns. He features big-time power from the left side, resulting in 62 home runs and multiple 120-plus mph exit velocities over the last two seasons. He swings at everything, but his feel for contact is such that he kept his strikeout rate to an Arraezian 8%. Zone management is also an issue on the mound, where a bloated 15.7% walk rate obscured his ability to touch into the upper-90s. Because he profiles as just a reliever in pro ball, it's hard to see him remaining a two-way player all the way to the majors. In turn, that puts more pressure on his strength and bat-to-ball skills porting to the game's highest levels.
|7
|JJ Wetherholt, INF, West Virginia: Wetherholt was sidelined for nearly two months after injuring his hamstring during Opening Weekend. That absence limited him to about a half-season's worth of at-bats; worse yet, it provided other top prospects the opportunity to leapfrog him, if only because of the perception they had greater momentum. The one offensive area where he lacks is slugging capacity; it's possible his in-game power peaks at average. Plenty of other second basemen -- and that's still held as his likely defensive landing spot -- have made careers from similar profiles, including Nico Hoerner and Andrés Giménez. Wetherholt should be able to do the same.
|8
|Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee: Moore was the most productive hitter on a 50-win Volunteers team. He launched 29 home runs, including three in a late-season contest against Kentucky (two of which went out to the opposite field). Moore keeps his barrel tight to his body throughout his swing, and he initiates from a setup that might remind you of former World Series MVP Édgar Rentería. Rest assured, the similarities end there. Whereas Rentería's game was built around contact and defense, Moore's is all about mashing and then mashing some more. He's not a highly skilled defensive player, and it's possible he transitions to the corner outfield before reaching the majors.
|9
| Konnor Griffin, CF/SS, Jackson Prep HS (MS): Griffin is tall and explosive, and he ought to grow into an above-average defender at whichever position his employer plops him down at (evaluators we've spoken to think center field). The biggest thing holding him back is the uncertainty surrounding his hit tool. All the power in the world isn't worth a song or a dance if you can't make steady contact. Griffin swings and misses a lot for a top prep prospect, in part because of his tendency to nearly bar his lead arm on his swing.
|10
|Seaver King, CF/INF, Wake Forest: King transferred from Wingate to Wake ahead of last season, but the improved quality of competition didn't faze him. Instead, he was one of the most productive hitters on a loaded Wake team, and he even posted a higher OPS during conference play than he did outside of it. King has an appreciable feel for contact that, though accompanied by a chase-happy approach, enabled him to keep his strikeout rate to 12%. Defensively, he recorded 10 or more appearances at shortstop, center field, and third base. The hot corner was his primary position, but it's possible his future employer would prefer him in center field, where he can leverage his plus speed into a no-fly zone.
|11
| Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard Westlake HS (CA): Rainer overhauled his left-handed swing over the offseason, a move that fueled his big spring and subsequent jump into contention for the title of best prep player in the class. He's a former two-way prospect with a big arm and the necessary physical characteristics required to stick at shortstop for the long haul (though some scouts worry he will outgrow the position). The upshot here is that he slots into the same family of tall, power-hitting shortstop as Gunnar Henderson, Corey Seager, and maybe even Colson Montgomery.
|12
| Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M: Montgomery injured his ankle on an awkward slide during a Super Regionals game against Oregon that may have impacted his stock. A healthy Montgomery is a prolific switch-hitter who boasts well-above-average raw strength, particularly from the left side. Defensively, he'll fit in nicely in either corner thanks to a very strong arm, a remnant from his days as a two-way player. (He pitched just twice this season and shouldn't be viewed as a legitimate pro prospect on the mound.) Montgomery did strike out in nearly a quarter of his plate appearances during conference play, raising some concern about his hit tool. Provided he can keep his swing-and-miss tendencies in check as a pro, he has cleanup hitter upside.
|13
| James Tibbs III, OF, Florida State: Tibbs deserves a lot of credit for improving in consecutive seasons at Florida State. Tibbs went from striking out in almost a third of his plate appearances as a freshman to nearly recording as many home runs (25) as punch outs (30) as a junior. He's become physically stronger along the way, too, giving him a solid offensive foundation.
|14
|Cam Smith, 3B, Florida State: Smith improved his triple-slash statistics by more than 100 points on average and slicing his strikeout rate from 28.7% to just over 15% with a swing change. The sticking point now is that it's not a given Smith will stick at the hot corner for the long haul. He does have a strong arm, however, and it's clear that he's willing to put in the work to get better; at the same time, we're hedging in case he has to move across the diamond or into the outfield, where the pressure would be on his power and patience porting in whole.
|15
| Jurrangelo Cijntje, RHP/LHP, Mississippi State: Cijntje (that's "SAIN-ja") is a switch-pitcher, and not in a gimmicky sense: he's capable of clearing 90 mph with both arms. He's also not a switch-pitcher in a committed sense, as he primarily throws with his right arm these days. That's a wise decision since he shows better velocity (into the upper 90s) and stuff (top-notch fastball and good breaking ball) from that direction. Cijntje is on the shorter side (listed at 5-foot-11) but he's a good athlete who averaged nearly six innings per pop this season.
|16
| PJ Morlando, 1B/OF, Summerville HS (SC): Morlando has a promising offensive profile, including good strength and feel for contact. But he's also limited defensively and he turned 19 months ago.
|17
|Braylon Payne, OF, Elkins HS (TX): Payne has an angular frame and some exciting power and speed tools. He's going to require some serious development time and instruction in order to maximize those traits, however.
|18
| Theo Gillen, SS, Westlake HS (TX): Some scouts consider him to be one of the best pure hitters in the class, an attribute owed to his mature approach and propensity for hitting line drives. There's likely to be some juice here, too, as he continues to fill out his 6-foot-2 frame. The big question facing Gillen is where he plays positionally; he's a well-above-average runner, yet he has a below-average arm after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. It's possible Gillen ends up at either second base or perhaps in the outfield, where his set of wheels would allow him to cover a generous patch of land.
|19
| Carson Benge, OF/RHP, Oklahoma State: Benge threw more than 60 innings for the Cowboys over the last two seasons and would go in the top five rounds if he were a full-time pitcher. Yet he's a superior prospect as a hitter, to the extent that his professional career will come as an outfielder. Benge has shown an appreciable feel for making contact and posting good exit velocities. He nearly walked more than he struck out for a second consecutive season, and he established a new career-high in home runs along the way
|20
| Trey Yesavage, P, East Carolina: Yesavage had an eventful stretch this year, returning from a collapsed lung to duel Chase Burns and the Demon Deacons in a regionals elimination game. Yesavage is a physical right-hander who pitches off a high front side and achieves a steep release point. Predictably, his arsenal is all about verticality. His low-to-mid-90s fastball features a lot of rise, and he complements it with a series of secondary pitches, including a hammer curve and a bat-missing split-change.
|21
| Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Kansas State: Culpepper is the only collegiate on this list we feel confident will regularly play shortstop at the major leagues. He took over at the six this season, having previously played third out of deference to 2023 Blue Jays draftee Nick Goodwin, and showed off the requisite arm strength and athleticism to play it at an above-average level heading forward. While he has a good feel for contact, he's a little too swing-happy (in part because of some sketchy breaking ball pitch recognition) and he boasts limited muscle. (He posted a sub-.050 ISO in last summer's Cape Cod League.)
|22
| Vance Honeycutt, CF, North Carolina: Honeycutt combines high-grade outfield defense with the kind of power-speed combination that allowed him to record two 20-20 seasons in three tries at UNC. Unfortunately, his game possesses a potentially fatal flaw in his substandard hit tool. Honeycutt whiffs a lot, resulting in a 28% strikeout rate that ticked higher during conference play. There are big-league center fielders who can make an elevated K rate work -- Brandon Marsh, Byron Buxton, and Jose Siri among them -- but punching out that often in The Show isn't as alarming as doing it in college.
|23
| Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee HS (FL): Lindsey, a Florida commit, is a former two-sport star and one of the top athletes in the class. He possesses top-of-the-scale speed and more than enough arm for the left side of the infield. The reason he's here and not higher is because there are concerns about how his bat will take against higher-level pitching -- especially in the early going, and especially given how most first-round prep players have performed in A-ball since the minor-league reorganization.
|24
| Cam Caminiti, P, Saguaro HS (AZ): Ken Caminiti's cousin is an athletic southpaw who throws hard and has shown some propensity for improving. He made tweaks to his arsenal over the offseason, including his breaking balls, but some evaluators have wondered if he'll be best served picking up a gyro slider once he turns professional -- that way he might develop a true out pitch to pair with his heater.
|25
| Kash Mayfield, LHP, Elk HS (OK): Mayfield is a physical lefty (listed at 6-foot-4) capable of touching into the upper-90s despite a delivery that looks like he's playing catch. He's also shown a feel for spin, giving teams plenty of right-tail outcomes to dream upon.
|26
| Ben Hess, P, Alabama: Hess had a pretty miserable platform year, posting a 5.80 ERA and a 4.6 walks per nine rate. He's a physical righty with velocity and feel for a good curveball. Mid-rotation upside if all develops as planned.
|27
| Dante Nori, OF, Northville HS (MI): Nori will turn 20 in October. There are also some offensive concerns given that he has substandard power projection. Nori does run well, however, and if you're a little higher on his hit tool than our modest forecast then you can see a top-of-the-order center fielder.
|28
| Walker Janek, C, Sam Houston: Janek gades as a surefire backstop with a strong arm. He also has some offensive promise (he cranked 17 home runs this season).
|29
| Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View HS (AR): The Diamondbacks love those small outfielders. Caldwell is the latest in a line that includes Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas, among many others. He's a speedy runner with a fast bat. He went just a little earlier than expected as well -- but when you have a type, you have a type.
|30
| Malcolm Moore, C, Stanford: Moore is a difficult prospect to nail down. In theory, he's a catcher who homered 16 times and walked more than he struck out in a power conference while showing an appreciable feel for contact. Moore hit only .255, however, because of his tendency to hit a lot of fly balls -- his ground-ball percentage finished under 29%. Batting average isn't the end-all be-all at any level, but first-round bats generally fare better in their platform years.
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
31. Diamondbacks: Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Kentucky
32. Orioles: Griff O'Ferrall, SS, Virginia
Compensation pick
33. Twins: Kyle DeBarge, SS, Louisiana-Lafayette
Competitive Balance Round A
34. Brewers: Blake Burke, 1B, Tennessee
35. Diamondbacks: JD Dix, SS, Whitefish Bay HS (WI)
36. Guardians: Braylon Doughty, P, Chaparral HS (CA)
37. Pirates: Levi Sterling, P, Notre Dame HS (CA)
38. Rockies: Brody Brecht, P, Iowa
39. Nationals: Caleb Lomavita, C, Cal
Second round
40. Athletics: Tommy White, 3B, LSU
41. Royals: David Shields, P, Mt. Lebanon HS (PA)
42. Rockies: Jared Thomas, OF, Texas
43. White Sox: Caleb Bonemer, SS, Okemos HS (MI)
44. Nationals: Luke Dickerson, SS, Morris Knolls HS (NJ)
45. Angels: Chris Cortez, P, Texas A&M
46. Mets: Janathan Santucci, P, Duke
47. Pirates: Wyatt Sanford, SS, Independence HS (TX)
48. Guardians: Jacob Cozart, C, NC State
49. Tigers: Owen Hall, P, Edmond North HS (OK)
50. Red Sox: Payton Tolle, P, TCU
51. Reds: Tyson Lewis, SS, Millard West HS (NE)
52. Padres: Boston Bateman, P, Adolfo Camarillo HS (CA)
53. Yankees: Bryce Cunningham, P, Vanderbilt
54. Cubs: Cole Mathis, 3B, College of Charleston
55. Mariners: Ryan Sloan, P, York Community HS (IL)
56. Marlins: Carter Johnson, SS, Oxford HS (AL)
57. Brewers: Bryce Meccage, P, The Pennington School (NJ)
58. Rays: Èmilien Pitre, 2B, Kentucky
59. Blue Jays: Khal Stephen, P, Mississippi State
60. Twins: Billy Amick, 3B, Tennessee
61. Orioles: Ethan Anderson, C, Virginia
62. Braves: Carter Holton, P, Vanderbilt
63. Phillies: Griffin Burkholder, OF, Freedom HS (VA)
64. Diamondbacks: Ivan Luciano, C, El Shaddai Christian Academy (PR)
65. Rangers: Dylan Dreiling, OF, Tennessee
Competitive Balance Round B
66. Rays: Tyler Bell, SS, Lincoln Way East HS (IL)
67. Brewers: Chris Levonas, P, Christian Brothers Academy (NJ)
68. White Sox: Blake Larson, P, IMG Academy (FL)
69. Twins: Dasan Hill, P, Grapevine HS (TX)
70. Marlins: Aiden May, P, Oregon State
71. Reds: Luke Holman, P, LSU
72. Tigers: Ethan Schiefelbein, P, Corona Senior HS (CA)
73. Athletics: Gage Jump, P, LSU
Compensation pick
74. Angels: Ryan Johnson, P, Dallas Baptist
Third round
75. Athletics: Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, SS, Rutgers
76. Royals: Drew Beam, P, Tennessee
77. Rockies: Cole Messina, C, South Carolina
78. White Sox: Nick McLain, OF, Arizona State
79. Nationals: Kevin Bazzell, C, Texas Tech
80. Cardinals: Brian Holiday, P, Oklahoma State
81. Angels: Ryan Prager, P, Texas A&M
82. Mets: Nate Dohm, P, Mississippi State
83. Pirates: Josh Hartle, P, Wake Forest
84. Guardians: Joey Oakie, P, Ankeny Centennial HS (IA)
85. Tigers: Josh Randall, P, San Diego
86. Red Sox: Brandon Neely, P, Florida
87. Reds: Mike Sirota, OF, Northeastern
88. Padres: Cobb Hightower, SS, East Rowan HS (NC)
89. Yankees: Thatcher Hurd, P, LSU
90. Cubs: Ronny Cruz, SS, Miami Christian School (FL)
91. Mariners: Hunter Cranton, P, Kansas
92. Marlins: Gage Miller, 2B, Alabama
93. Brewers: Jaron DeBerry, P, Dallas Baptist
94. Rays: Nathan Flewelling, C, St. Joseph HS (CAN)
95. Blue Jays: Johnny King, P, Naples HS (FL)
96. Twins: Khadim Diaw, C, Loyola Marymount
97. Orioles: Austin Overn, OF, USC
98. Dodgers: Chase Harlan, 3B, Central Bucks East HS (PA)
99. Braves: Luke Sinnard, P, Indiana
100. Phillies: John Spikerman, SS, Oklahoma
101. Astros: Ryan Forucci, P, UC San Diego
102. Diamondbacks: Daniel Eagen, P, Presbyterian College
103. Rangers: Casey Cook, OF, North Carolina
Fourth round
104. Athletics: Rodney Green, OF, Cal
105. Royals: L.P. Langevin, P, Louisiana Lafayette
106. Rockies: Blake Wright, 3B, Clemson
107. White Sox: Casey Saucke, OF, Virginia
108. Nationals: Jackson Kent, P, Arizona
109. Cardinals: Ryan Campos, C, Arizona State
110. Angels: Austin Gordon, P, Clemson
111. Mets: Eli Serrano, OF, NC State
112. Pirates: Eddie Rynders, SS, Wisconsin Lutheran HS (WI)
113. Guardians: Rafe Schlesinger, P, Miami (FL)
114. Tigers: Michael Massey, P, Wake Forest
115. Red Sox: Zach Ehrhard, OF, Oklahoma State
116. Giants: Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State
117. Reds: Peyton Stovall, 2B, Arkansas
118. Padres: Tyson Neighbors, P, Kansas State
119. Yankees: Gage Ziehl, P, Miami (FL)
120. Cubs: Ty Southisene, SS, Basic HS (NV)
121. Mariners: Josh Caron, C, Nebraska
122. Marlins: Fenwick Trimble, OF, James Madison
123. Brewers: Marco Dinges, C, Florida State
124. Rays: Nate Knowles, P, William & Mary
125. Blue Jays: Sean Keys, 3B, Bucknell
126. Twins: Jaime Ferrer, OF, Florida State
127. Orioles: Chase Allsup, P, Auburn
128. Dodgers: Jakob Wright, P, Cal Poly
129. Braves: Herick Hernandez, P, Miami (FL)
130. Phillies: Carson DeMartini, 3B, Virginia Tech
131. Astros: Parker Smith, P, Rice
132. Diamondbacks: Tytus Cissell, SS, Francis Howell HS (MO)
133. Rangers: David Hagaman, P, West Virginia
Compensation picks
134. Padres: Kavares Tears, OF, Tennessee
135. Padres: Clark Candiotti, P, Arizona
136. Blue Jays: Nick Mitchell, OF, Indiana
Fifth round
137. Athletics: Sam Stuhr, P, Portland
138. Royals: A.J. Causey, P, Tennessee
139. Rockies: Lebarron Johnson Jr., P, Texas
140. White Sox: Sam Antonacci, INF, Coastal Carolina
141. Nationals: Randal Diaz, SS, Indiana State
142. Cardinals: Braden Davis, P, Oklahoma
143. Angels: Dylan Jordan, P, Viera HS (FL)
144. Mets: Trey Snyder, SS, Liberty North HS (MO)
145. Pirates: Will Taylor, OF, Clemson
146. Guardians: Aidan Major, P, West Virginia
147. Tigers: Jack Penney, 3B, Notre Dame
148. Red Sox: Brandon Clarke, P, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota
149. Giants: Jakob Christian, OF, San Diego
150. Reds: Tristan Smith, P, Clemson
151. Padres: Kale Fountain, 3B, Norris HS (NE)
152. Yankees: Greysen Carter, P, Vanderbilt
153. Cubs: Ariel Armas, C, San Diego
154. Mariners: Charlie Beilenson, P, Duke
155. Marlins: Grant Shepardson, P, Mountain Vista HS (CO)
156. Brewers: John Holobetz, P, Old Dominion
157. Rays: Jacob Kmatz, P, Oregon State
158. Blue Jays: Jackson Wentworth, P, Kansas State
159. Twins: Caden Kendle, OF, Cal-Irvine
160. Orioles: Ryan Stafford, C, Cal Poly
161. Braves: Nick Montgomery, C, Cypress HS (CA)
162. Phillies: Carter Mathison, OF, Indiana
163. Astros: Cole Hertzler, P, Liberty
164. Diamondbacks: Connor Foley, P, Indiana
165. Rangers: Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS, Stoneman Douglas HS (FL)
Sixth round
166. Athletics: Josiah Romeo, P, Mayfield SS (CAN)
167. Royals: Tanner Jones, P, Texas A&M
168. Rockies: Konner Eaton, P, George Mason
169. White Sox: Jackson Appel, C, Texas A&M
170. Nationals: Davian Garcia, P, Florida Gulf Coast
171. Cardinals: Josh Kross, C, Cincinnati
172. Angels: Peyton Olejnik, P, Miami (OH)
173. Mets: Corey Collins, 1B, Georgia
174. Pirates: Matt Ager, P, UC Santa Barbara
175. Guardians: Caden Favors, P, Wichita State
176. Tigers: Woody Hadeen, SS, Cal-Irvine
177. Red Sox: Blake Aita, P, Kennesaw State
178. Giants: Robert Hipwell, 3B, Santa Clara
179. Reds: Jacob Friend, C, Davidson
180. Padres: Darrien McDowell, OF, West Florida
181. Yankees: Griffin Herring, P, LSU
182. Cubs: Ryan Gallagher, P, UC Santa Barbara
183. Mariners: Grant Knipp, two-way player, Campbell
184. Marlins: Payton Green, SS, Georiga Tech
185. Brewers: Chandler Welch, P, Tulane
186. Rays: Janzen Keisel, P, Oklahoma State
187. Blue Jays: Aaron Parker, C, UC-Santa Barbara
188. Twins: Derek Bender, C, Coastal Carolina
189. Orioles: DJ Layton, SS, Charlotte Christian HS (NC)
190. Dodgers: Brooks Auger, P, Mississippi State
191. Braves: Ethan Bagwell, P, Collinsville HS (IL)
192. Phillies: Kodey Shojinaga, C, Kansas
193. Astros: Caden Powell, SS, Seminole State
194. Diamondbacks: Mason Marriott, P, Baylor
195. Rangers: Garrett Horn, P, Liberty
Seventh round
196. Athletics: Dylan Dien, C, Great Oak HS (CA)
197. Royals: Dennis Colleran, P, Northeastern
198. Rockies: Fidel Ulloa, P, LSU
199. White Sox: Phil Fox, P, Pittsburgh
200. Nationals: Robert Cranz, P, Oklahoma State
201. Cardinals: Andrew Dutkanych IV, P, Vanderbilt
202. Angels: Bridger Holmes, P, Oregon State
203. Mets: Will Watson, P, USC
204. Pirates: Connor Wietgrefe, P, Minnesota
205. Guardians: Cameron Sullivan, P, Mt. Vernon HS (IN)
206. Tigers: Jackson Strong, OF, Canisius College
207. Red Sox: Will Turner, OF, South Alabama
208. Giants: Greg Farone, P, Alabama
209. Reds: Myles Smith, OF, Cal-Irvine
210. Padres: Kai Roberts, OF, Utah
211. Yankees: Wyatt Parliament, P, Virginia Tech
212. Cubs: Ivan Brethowr, OF, UC Santa Barbara
213. Mariners: Brock Moore, P, Oregon
214. Marlins: Nick Brink, P, Portland
215. Brewers: Mason Molina, P, Arkansas
216. Rays: Ryan Andrade, P, Pittsburgh
217. Blue Jays: Austin Cates, P, UNLV
218. Twins: Eli Jones, P, South Carolina
219. Orioles: Carson Dorsey, P, Florida State
220. Dodgers: Elijah Hainline, SS, Oregon State
221. Braves: Brett Sears, P, Nebraska
222. Phillies: Joel Dragoo, OF, Presbyterian
223. Astros: Joseph Sullivan, OF, South Alabama
224. Diamondbacks: Luke Craig, P, UNC Wilmington
225. Rangers: Rafe Perich, 3B, Lehigh
Eighth round
226. Athletics: Davis Diaz, C, Vanderbilt
227. Royals: Nick Conte, P, Duke
228. Rockies: Luke Jewett, P, UCLA
229. White Sox: Aaron Combs, P, Tennessee
230. Nationals: Sam Petersen, OF, Iowa
231. Cardinals: Jack Findlay, P, Notre Dame
232. Angels: Randy Flores, SS, Alabama St.
233. Mets: Ryan Lambert, P, Oklahoma
234. Pirates: Gavin Adams, P, Florida State
235. Guardians: Donovan Zsak, P, Rutgers
236. Tigers: Ethan Sloan, P, Regis
237. Red Sox: Conrad Cason, two-way player, Greater Atlanta Christian HS (GA)
238. Giants: Niko Mazza, P, Southern Miss
239. Reds: Luke Hayden, P, Indiana State
240. Padres: Nick Wissman, P, Dayton
241. Yankees: Tyler Wilson, 1B, Grand Canyon
242. Cubs: Edgar Alvarez, 1B, Nicholls State
243. Mariners: Will Roley, P, VMI
244. Marlins: Jacob Jenkins-Coward, OF, East Carolina
245. Brewers: Sam Garcia, P, Oklahoma State
246. Rays: Jayden Voelker, P, Northern Essex CC
247. Blue Jays: Eddie Micheletti Jr., OF, Virginia Tech
248. Twins: Jakob Hall, P, Oral Roberts
249. Orioles: Colin Tuft, C, Tulane
250. Dodgers: Brendan Tunink, OF, Newman Central Catholic HS (IL)
251. Braves: Logan Samuels, P, University of Montevallo
252. Phillies: Camron Hill, P, Georgia Tech
253. Astros: Dylan Howard, P, Radford
254. Diamondbacks: Travis Garnett, P, William & Mary
255. Rangers: Anthony Susac, P, Arizona
Ninth round
256. Athletics: Jared Sprauge-Lott, 3B, Arkansas
257. Royals: Canyon Brown, C, North Carolina A&T
258. Rockies: Tommy Hopfe, 1B, Fresno State
259. White Sox: Jack Young, P, Iowa
260. Nationals: Jackson Ross, 3B, Ole Miss
261. Cardinals: Cade McGee, 3B, Texas Tech
262. Angels: Derek Clark, P, West Virginia
263. Mets: Jaxon Jelkin, P, Houston
264. Pirates: Duce Gourson, SS, UCLA
265. Guardians: Sean Matson, P, Harvard
266. Tigers: Zach Swanson, P, Toutle Lake HS (WA)
267. Red Sox: Hudson White, C, Arkansas
268. Giants: Zane Zielinkski, SS, Illinois-Chicago
269. Reds: Ryan McCrystal, C, East Carolina
270. Padres: Zach Evans, INF, Lenoir-Rhyne
271. Yankees: Tanner Bauman, P, Auburn
272. Cubs: Brooks Caple, P, Lamar
273. Mariners: Aiden Butler, P, Polk State
274. Marlins: Dub Gleed, 3B, Cal-Irvine
275. Brewers: Griffin Tobias, P, Lake Central HS (IN)
276. Rays: Garrett Gainey, P, South Carolina
277. Blue Jays: Colby Holcombe, P, Mississippi State
278. Twins: Jason Doktorczyk, P, Nevada
279. Orioles: Jack Crowder, P, Illinois
280. Dodgers: Kole Myers, OF, Troy
281. Braves: Owen Hackman, P, Loyola Marymount
282. Phillies: Marcus Morgan, P, Iowa
283. Astros: Ryan Smith, P, Illinois-Chicago
284. Diamondbacks: Ben McLaughlin, 3B, Arkansas
285. Rangers: Keith Jones II, OF, New Mexico State
10th round
286. Athletics: Cameron Leary, OF, Boston College
287. Royals: Nate Ackenhausen, P, LSU
288. Rockies: Fisher Jameson, P, Florida
289. White Sox: Cole McConnell, OF, Louisiana Tech
290. Nationals: Luke Johnson, P, UMBC
291. Cardinals: Bryce Madron, OF, Oklahoma
292. Angels: Ryan Nicholson, 1B, Kentucky
293. Mets: Brendan Girton, P, Oklahoma
294. Pirates: Derek Berg, C, Army
295. Guardians: Chase Mobley, P, Durant HS (FL)
296. Tigers: R.J. Sales, P, UNC Wilmington
297. Red Sox: Devin Futrell, P, Vanderbilt
298. Giants: Cade Vernon, P, Murray State
299. Reds: Yanuel Casiano, C, Academia Deportiva Albergue Olimpico (PR)
300. Padres: Jack Costello, 3B, San Diego
301. Yankees: Joe Delossantos, OF, William & Mary
302. Cubs: Matt Halbach, 3B, UC-San Diego
303. Mariners: Anthony Donofrio, OF, North Carolina
304. Marlins: Michael Snyder, 3B, Oklahoma
305. Brewers: Ethan Dorchies, P, Cary-Grove HS (IL)
306. Rays: Trey Pooser, P, Kentucky
307. Blue Jays: Carter Cunningham, OF, East Carolina
308. Twins: Peyton Carr, 3B, High Point
309. Orioles: Christian Rodriguez, P, Cal State Fullerton
310. Dodgers: Seamus Barrett, P, Loyola-Marymount
311. Braves: Jacob Kroeger, P, Maryville
312. Phillies: Brady Day, SS, Kansas State
313. Astros: Ramsey David, P, Southeastern
314. Diamondbacks: Trent Youngblood, OF, Transylvania University
315. Rangers: Jake Jekielek, P, Northwood
11th round
316. Athletics: Kyle Robinson, P, Texas Tech
317. Royals: Zachary Cawyer, P, TCU
318. Rockies: Alan Espinal, C, Vanderbilt
319. White Sox: Blake Shepardson, P, San Francisco
320. Nationals: Merritt Beeker, P, Ball State
321. Cardinals: Jon Jon Gazdar, SS, Austin Peay
322. Angels: Trey Gregory-Alford, P, Coronado HS (CO)
323. Mets: Nick Roselli, 2B, Binghamton
324. Pirates: Jacob Bimbi, P, Western Kentucky
325. Guardians: Garrett Howe, SS, Samford
326. Tigers: Micah Ashman, P, Utah
327. Red Sox: Steven Brooks, P, Cal Poly
328. Giants: Andy Polanco, OF, Central Pointe Christian Academy (FL)
329. Reds: Edgar Colon, P, Felix Varela Senior HS (FL)
330. Padres: Sean Barnett, two-way player, Wingate
331. Yankees: Mack Estrada, P, Northwest Florida State
332. Cubs: Eli Lovich, OF, Blue Valley West HS (KS)
333. Mariners: Christian Little, P, LSU
334. Marlins: Jake Faherty, P, Arkansas
335. Brewers: Caedmon Parker, P, TCU
336. Rays: Cade Citelli, P, Houston
337. Blue Jays: Troy Guthrie, P, Parish Community HS (FL)
338. Twins: Michael Carpenter, P, Madison College
339. Orioles: Sebastian Gongora, P, Louisville
340. Dodgers: Aidan Foeller, P, Southern Illinois
341. Braves: Patrick Clohisy, OF, St. Louis
342. Phillies: Titan Hayes, P, Austin Peay
343. Astros: Jason Schiavone, C, James Madison
344. Diamondbacks: Bo Walker, OF, Starrs Mill HS (GA)
345. Rangers: Dalton Pence, P, North Carolina
12th round
346. Athletics: Ali Camarillo, SS, Texas A&M
347. Royals: Tommy Molsky, P, Oklahoma State
348. Rockies: Everett Catlett, P, Georgetown
349. White Sox: Nathan Archer, OF, Bowling Green
350. Nationals: Alexander Meckley, P, Coastal Carolina
351. Cardinals: Ian Petrutz, OF Alabama
352. Angels: Fran Oschell III, P, Duke
353. Mets: Ethan Lanthier, P, Kansas
354. Pirates: Camden Janik, C, Illinois
355. Guardians: Sean Heppner, P, University of British Columbia
356. Tigers: Jude Warwick, SS, Downers Grove North HS (IL)
357. Red Sox: Brady Tygart, P, Arkansas
358. Giants: Zander Darby, SS, UC Santa Barbara
359. Reds: Will Cannon, P, Auburn
360. Padres: Brandon Butterworth, SS, NC State
361. Yankees: Brendan Jones, OF, Kansas State
362. Cubs: Daniel Avitia, P, Grand Canyon
363. Mariners: Evan Truitt, P, Charleston Southern
364. Marlins: Conor Caskenette, C, Purdue
365. Brewers: Tyson Hardin, P, Mississippi State
366. Rays: Jack Lines, SS, TNXL Academy (FL)
367. Blue Jays: Carson Messina, P, Summerville HS (SC)
368. Twins: Christian Becerra, P, Cal
369. Orioles: Andrew Tess, C, Calvary Christian HS (FL)
370. Dodgers: Cody Morse, P, Weatherford College
371. Braves: Cayman Goode, P, Douglas S. Freeman School (VA)
372. Phillies: A.J. Wilson, P, UNC Charlotte
373. Astros: Ryan Verdugo, P, CSU Bakersfield
374. Diamondbacks: John West, P, Boston College
375. Rangers: Josh Springer, C, Corona Senior HS (CA)
13th round
376. Athletics: Riley Huge, P, Winthrop
377. Royals: Sam Kulasingam, 3B, Air Force
378. Rockies: Justin Loer, P, LSU
379. White Sox: Pierce George, P, Alabama
380. Nationals: Bryant Olson, P, Mercer
381. Cardinals: Nolan Sparks, P, University of Rochester
382. Angels: Fulton Lockhart, P, Central Florida
383. Mets: R.J. Gordon, P, Oregon
384. Pirates: Matt McShane, P, Saint Joseph's
385. Guardians: Bennett Thompson, C, Oregon
386. Tigers: Lucas Elissalt, P, Chipola College
387. Red Sox: Shea Sprague, P, North Carolina
388. Giants: Drake George, P, Lewis-Clark State
389. Reds: Anthony Stephan, OF, Virginia
390. Padres: Matthew Watson, P, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi
391. Yankees: Dillon Lewis, OF, Queens University of Charlotte
392. Cubs: Ethan Aschenbeck, P, Texas A&M
393. Mariners: Brandon Eike, 3B, VCU
394. Marlins: Cody Schrier, SS, UCLA
395. Brewers: Joey Broughton, P, Northville HS (MI)
396. Rays: Connor Hujsak, OF, Mississippi State
397. Blue Jays: Brock Tibbitts, C, Indiana
398. Twins: Xavier Kolhosser, P, St. John's
399. Orioles: Brandon Downer, P, Cal Baptist
400. Dodgers: Mike Villani, P, Long Beach State
401. Braves: Colby Jones, SS, Northwest Florida St. College
402. Phillies: Tegan Cain, P, Kansas
403. Astros: Bryce Boettcher, OF, Oregon
404. Diamondbacks: Kyle Ayers, P, TCU
405. Rangers: Aidan Deakins, P, Wabash Valley College
14th round
406. Athletics: Ryan Magdic, P, Missouri
407. Royals: Kyle DeGroat, P, Wallkill Senior HS (NY)
408. Rockies: Sam Gerth, P, Navarro College
409. White Sox: Justin Sinibaldi, P, Rutgers
410. Nationals: Yoel Tejada Jr., P, Florida State
411. Cardinals: Mason Burns, P, Western Kentucky
412. Angels: Najer Victor, P, Central Florida
413. Mets: Tanner Witt, P, Texas
414. Pirates: Ian Farrow, OF, Florida Gulf Coast
415. Guardians: Ryan Cesarini, OF, St. Joseph's
416. Tigers: Preston Howey, P, St. Mary's
417. Red Sox: Alex Bouchard, P, Lehigh
418. Giants: Jeremiah Jenkins, 1B, Maine
419. Reds: Adrian Areizaga, SS, Leadership Christian Academy (PR)
420. Padres: Brendan Durfee, C, UC Santa Barbara
421. Yankees: Austin Green, 2B, Texas Tech
422. Cubs: Cameron Sisneros, 1B, East Tennessee State
423. Mariners: Austin St. Laurent, 3B, Appalachian State
424. Marlins: Cam Clayton, SS, Washington
425. Brewers: James Nunnallee, C, Lightridge HS (VA)
426. Rays: Ryan Schiefer, P, Arizona State
427. Blue Jays: J.R. Freethy, 2B, Nevada
428. Twins: Jacob Kisting, P, Bradley
429. Orioles: Cohen Achen, P, Lindsey Wilson College
430. Dodgers: Will Gagnon, P, Reedley College
431. Braves: Mason Guerra, 1B, Oregon State
432. Phillies: Jared Spencer, P, Indiana State
433. Astros: Ryan Mathiesen, P, The Master's University
434. Diamondbacks: Braden Quinn, P, UConn
435. Rangers: Ben Hartl, C, Kansas
15th round
436. Athletics: Blake Hammon, P, Santa Clara
437. Royals: Tyler Davis, P, Mississippi State
438. Rockies: Luke Thelen, P, Western Michigan
439. White Sox: Mason Moore, P, Kentucky
440. Nationals: Sir Jamison Jones, C, St. Rita HS (IL)
441. Cardinals: Sam Brodersen, P, Louisiana Tech
442. Angels: Bailan Caraballo, OF, Reborn Christian Academy (FL)
443. Mets: Owen Woodward, P, Houston
444. Pirates: Ethan Lege, 3B, Ole Miss
445. Guardians: Conner Whittaker, P, Florida State
446. Tigers: Zach MacDonald, OF, Miami (OH)
447. Red Sox: Joey Gartrell, P, Portland
448. Giants: Evan Gray, P, St. Louis
449. Reds: Jordan Little, P, Virginia Tech
450. Padres: Tanner Smith, P, Harvard
451. Yankees: Marshall Toole, OF, Wofford
452. Cubs: Hayden Frank, P, Lipscomb
453. Mariners: Thomas Higgins Jr., P, Georgia Southern
454. Marlins: Coen Niclai, C, Robert Service HS (AK)
455. Brewers: Travis Smith, P, Kentucky
456. Rays: Derek Datil, OF, Antonio Lucchetti HS (PR)
457. Blue Jays: Jonathan Todd, P, Western Carolina
458. Twins: Cole Peschi, P, Campbell
459. Orioles: Carter Rustad, P, Missouri
460. Dodgers: Erik Parker, SS, North Gwinett HS (GA)
461. Braves: Owen Carey, OF, Londonderry HS (NH)
462. Phillies: Luke Gabrysh, P, Saint Joseph's
463. Astros: Drew Vogel, SS, Murray State
464. Diamondbacks: Rocco Reid, P, Clemson
465. Rangers: Brooks Folwer, P, Oral Roberts
16th round
