A deep and talented field will be on hand Monday night for the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event, which gets underway at 8 p.m. ET, will have eight participants, including two-time winner Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. Last year's champ, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., however, has decided to skip this year's event. Alonzo won both the 2019 and 2021 Derby and will once again be trying for a third title to tie former Seattle Mariners great Ken Griffey Jr. Yoenis Cespedes and Prince Fielder are the only others with multiple victories in the event.

The latest 2024 MLB Home Run Derby odds list Alonso as the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280). Bobby Witt Jr. (+425), Gunnar Henderson (+475), Marcell Ozuna (+475) and Adolis Garcia (+525) are among the other top Home Run Derby contenders. The longshots are Teoscar Hernandez (+1200), Jose Ramirez (+1300) and Alec Bohm (+1700). Before making any 2024 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby picks, you need to see what SportsLine baseball expert Zack Cimini has to say.

Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who appears regularly on CBS HQ and SportsLine's Early Edge show. Entering the 2024 MLB season, Zack was 690-604 all-time on, returning $3,327 to $100 bettors. He's continued that success this season, entering the All-Star break on a 59-31 roll on MLB side picks, returning $2,647. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

2024 Home Run Derby expert predictions

For Monday night's big event, Cimini is fading Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals. He is clearly one of the game's best young players as he's ascended to star status in Kansas City the past couple years.

However, he's yet to hit more than 30 home runs in a season. He also has the second fewest home runs (16) in the first half of the season among the Home Run Derby participants, with only Bohm (11) trailing in that category. Other contenders such as Ozuna and Henderson also have a higher slugging percentage.

Witt's average exit velocity (92.6 MPH) also trails some of the top contenders, so Cimini has found better value than the second favorite in this field. See his top 2024 Home Run Derby picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Home Run Derby picks

2024 MLB Home Run Derby odds, participants

Pete Alonso +280

Bobby Witt Jr. +425

Gunnar Henderson +475

Marcell Ozuna +475

Adolis Garcia +525

Teoscar Hernandez +1200

Jose Ramirez +1300

Alec Bohm +1700