Less than 10 days remain in Major League Baseball's 2024 regular season, and the MLB playoff picture is coming into a clear focus, with four teams having clinched playoff berths this week. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers are the first four teams to secure their playoff spots. The Philadelphia Phillies could be next, as they need just one win to secure their spot in the 12-team playoff field.

By way of reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild-card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.

The Brewers are the only team to have clinched their division so far. While things could certainly change over the closing days of the season, none of baseball's other five division races are all that tight. The other five division leaders -- the Yankees, Guardians, Phillies, Dodgers and Houston Astros -- all entered the weekend with leads of at least four games.

There figures to be plenty of wild-card drama, however. In the American League, the surging Detroit Tigers have caught the Minnesota Twins in the standings as they entered the weekend with identical records. The Tigers have not played postseason baseball since 2014, matching the Los Angeles Angels for the longest drought in MLB.

In the National League, the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks are locked in a tight battle for the No. 5 seed. Both the Mets and D-backs are in playoff position, and they're trying to hold off the Atlanta Braves.

Now let's get you caught up on where all these races stand right now as the final weeks of the regular season loom. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2024 MLB playoff picture

If the season ended today...

American League

Byes: No. 1 Yankees, No. 2 Guardians

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins, No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

National League

Byes: No. 1 Phillies, No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 D-backs, No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Who's clinched?

The Brewers clinched the NL Central

The Yankees and Guardians have clinched AL playoff spots

The Dodgers have clinched an NL playoff spot

MLB magic numbers

(Entering Friday, Sept. 20)

AL East : Yankees -- 6

: Yankees -- 6 AL Central : Guardians -- 3

: Guardians -- 3 AL West : Astros -- 5

: Astros -- 5 AL playoff spots : Orioles -- 4, Astros -- 5, Royals -- 7, Twins -- 9, Tigers -- 9

: Orioles -- 4, Astros -- 5, Royals -- 7, Twins -- 9, Tigers -- 9 NL East : Phillies -- 4

: Phillies -- 4 NL West : Dodgers -- 6

: Dodgers -- 6 NL playoff spots: Phillies -- 1, Padres -- 5, Mets -- 7, D-backs -- 7, Braves -- 9

Notable tiebreakers

(Note: Two-team MLB tiebreakers are determined by head-to-head record. If teams have the same head-to-head record, intradivision record is used.)

The Yankees have clinched the tiebreaker against the Guardians



The Guardians have clinched the tiebreaker against the Orioles

The Orioles currently hold the tiebreaker against the Yankees

The Twins have clinched the tiebreaker against the Tigers and Royals

The Phillies have clinched the tiebreaker against the Dodgers and the Brewers

The Mets have clinched the tiebreaker against the D-backs and the Padres



The D-backs currently hold the tiebreaker against the Padres

The Mets currently hold the tiebreaker against the Braves

American League standings

AL East W L GB Div Post N.Y. Yankees - z 89 64 — 97.1% 100% Baltimore 85 68 4.0 2.9% 99.4% Boston 76 77 13.0 0.0% <1.0% Tampa Bay 75 78 14.0 0.0% <1.0% Toronto 73 80 16.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL Central W L GB Div Post Cleveland

89 65 — 99.9% 100% Kansas City 82 71 6.5 0.0% 88.9% Minnesota

80 73 8.5 0.0% 56.5% Detroit 80 73 8.5 0.0% 49.3% Chi. White Sox - e 36 117 52.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL West W L GB Div Post Houston 83 70 — 98.2% 99.3% Seattle 78 75 5.0 1.8% 5.7% Texas 73 80 10.0 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 67 86 16.0 0.0% 0.0% L.A. Angels - e 62 91 21.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL East W L GB Div Post Philadelphia 91 62 — 99.7% 100% N.Y. Mets 85 68 6.0 0.0% 75.9% Atlanta 83 70 8.0 0.0% 42.3% Washington - e 68 85 23.0 0.0% 0.0% Miami - e 56 97 35.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL Central W L GB Div Post Milwaukee - x 88 65 — 100.0% 100.0% Chi. Cubs 78 75 10.0 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis

77 76 11.0 0.0% 0.0% Cincinnati - e 74 80 14.5 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 72 81 16.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL West W L GB Div Post L.A. Dodgers - z 91 62 — 96.8% 100.0% San Diego 87 66 4.0 3.1% 99.2% Arizona

85 68 6.0 0.0% 82.6% San Francisco 74 79 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Colorado - e 59 94 32.0 0.0% 0.0%

Clinched division - x

Clinched wild-card - y

Clinched playoff berth - z

Eliminated - e

MLB wild-card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB Baltimore 85 68 +4.0 Kansas City 82 71 +2.0 Minnesota 80 73 -- Detroit 80 73 -- Seattle 78 75 2.0 Boston 76 77 4.0

NL wild card W L WCGB San Diego 87 66 +2.0 N.Y. Mets 85 68 -- Arizona 85 68 -- Atlanta 83 70 2.0

2024 World Series odds