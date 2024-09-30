The 2024 MLB regular season is in the books. The regular season required one extra day and two playoff-clinching wins, as both the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves secured their playoff spots on Monday. The teams split their doubleheader, and it kept the Arizona Diamondbacks out of the 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

The rest of the playoff picture was set before Monday, The Yankees have the No. 1 seed in the American League, while the Dodgers claimed the National League's top seed and home-field advantage through the entire postseason. The Guardians and Phillies both have first-round byes. The Astros and Brewers both won their divisions and will host Wild Card Series this week as No. 3 seeds. The Orioles and Padres have locked up the No. 4 seeds in the AL and NL, respectively.

The only seed that changed hands on Sunday was the AL's No. 5 spot. The Royals beat the Braves and the Tigers fell to the White Sox to give Kansas City the No. 5 seed in the American League.

By way of reminder, MLB now grants 12 playoff berths -- a total of six to the division winners and then three wild-card berths in each league. The top two division winners in each league as measured by overall record are rewarded with first-round byes, which means they won't have to play in the best-of-three Wild Card Series that functions as that first round.

Now let's get you caught up on the bracket, standings and more. All division and postseason projections referenced in the standings come from SportsLine.

2024 MLB playoff picture, bracket

American League

Byes: No. 1 Yankees, No. 2 Guardians

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers, No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

National League

Byes: No. 1 Dodgers, No. 2 Phillies

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets, No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Braves

Who's clinched?

The Yankees clinched the AL East and the No. 1 seed in the American League

The Dodgers clinched the NL West, the No. 1 seed in the National League and home-field advantage throughout the postseason

The Guardians clinched the AL Central and a first-round bye

The Phillies clinched the NL East and a first-round bye

The Brewers clinched the NL Central

The Astros clinched the AL West

The Tigers have clinched an AL wild-card spot

The Royals have clinched an AL wild-card spot

The Orioles have clinched an AL wild-card spot

The Padres have clinched an NL wild-card spot

The Mets have clinched an NL wild-card spot

The Braves have clinched an NL wild-card spot

Notable tiebreakers

(Note: Two-team MLB tiebreakers are determined by head-to-head record. If teams have the same head-to-head record, intradivision record is used.)

The Braves clinched the tiebreaker against the Mets

The Mets and Braves clinched the tiebreaker against the D-backs

American League standings

AL East W L GB Div Post N.Y. Yankees - x 94 68 — 100.0% 100% Baltimore - y 91 71 3.0 0.0% 100% Boston - e 81 81 13.0 0.0% 0.0% Tampa Bay - e 80 82 14.0 0.0% 0.0% Toronto - e 74 88 20.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL Central W L GB Div Post Cleveland - x

92 69 — 100% 100% Kansas City - y 86 76 6.5 0.0% 100% Detroit - y 86 76 6.5 0.0% 100% Minnesota - e

82 80 10.5 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 40 121 51.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL West W L GB Div Post Houston - x 88 73 — 100% 100% Seattle - e 85 77 3.5 0.0% 0.0% Texas - e 78 84 10.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 69 93 19.5 0.0% 0.0% L.A. Angels - e 63 99 25.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL East W L GB Div Post Philadelphia - x 95 67 — 100% 100% Atlanta - y 89 73 6.0 0.0% 76.3% N.Y. Mets - y 89 73 6.0 0.0% 73.1% Washington - e 71 91 24.0 0.0% 0.0% Miami - e 62 100 33.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL Central W L GB Div Post Milwaukee - x 93 69 — 100% 100% St. Louis - e 83 79 10.0 0.0% 0.0% Chi. Cubs - e 83 79 10.0 0.0% 0.0% Cincinnati -e 77 85 16.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 76 85 16.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL West W L GB Div Post L.A. Dodgers - x 98 64 — 100.0% 100% San Diego - y 93 69 4.0 0.0% 100% Arizona - e

89 73 9.0 0.0% 50.6% San Francisco - e 80 82 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Colorado - e 61 101 37.0 0.0% 0.0%

Clinched division - x

Clinched wild-card - y

Clinched playoff berth - z

Eliminated - e

MLB wild-card standings

AL wild card W L WCGB Baltimore - y 91 71 +5.0 Kansas City - y 86 76 -- Detroit - y 86 76 -- Seattle - e 85 77 1.0



NL wild card W L WCGB San Diego - y 93 69 +4.0 Atlanta 89 73 -- N.Y. Mets 89 73 -- Arizona 89 73 --

