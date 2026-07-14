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2026 MLB All-Star Game results: Live updates from Mike Trout, Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger, Freddie Freeman, more

Cristopher Sánchez and Dylan Cease take the mound for their respective teams

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MLB's best are facing off on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in the 2026 All-Star Game with bragging rights (but not World Series home field advantage) on the line.

Hometown Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez will get the ball for the National League, while Blue Jays star Dylan Cease takes the mound for the American League. Both are the first starting pitcher for their respective teams since Roy Halladay.

"This feels really special," Sánchez said through an interpreter on Monday. "Really exciting. Even moreso being here at home. So I'm just super excited."

Behind them are the best and brightest across baseball, including Mike Trout, Junior Caminero, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cody Bellinger for the American League and Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman and CJ Abrams for the National League.

Follow along with CBS Sports as we cover the Midsummer Classic live from Philadelphia.

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A trio of White Sox All-Stars

The biggest surprise of the season may be the success of the White Sox, and they have three All-Stars to prove it in first baseman Munetaka Murakami, third baseman Miguel Vargas and center fielder Tristan Peters. Our Matt Snyder has more from Philadelphia:

The rebuilt White Sox arrive at the break with three All-Stars and in first place -- but they're not done yet
Matt Snyder
The rebuilt White Sox arrive at the break with three All-Stars and in first place -- but they're not done yet
Kate Feldman
July 14, 2026, 11:32 PM
Jul. 14, 2026, 7:32 pm EDT
 
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Speaking of those Phillies

The Phillies got off to a 9-19 start that saw manager Rob Thomson shown the door, replaced by Don Mattingly. Since then, they've gone 45-24 and are closing in on the Braves for the NL East lead. Our Matt Snyder has more on that remarkable turnaround that's in full force at the All-Star Game with six Phillies on the roster.

Phillies' turnaround has them massively represented at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, not just hosting
Matt Snyder
Phillies' turnaround has them massively represented at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, not just hosting
Kate Feldman
July 14, 2026, 11:07 PM
Jul. 14, 2026, 7:07 pm EDT
 
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Roster cliques

While MLB does its best to make sure every team is represented, some clubs are simply more popular than others. The Phillies and Dodgers each have six players on the ASG rosters, while the Braves and Rays have five each. The six Phillies (Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo and Jhoan Duran) are vying to be just the fourth player to win All-Star Game MVP in his home ballpark, joining Shane Bieber (Guardians, 2019), Pedro Martinez (Red Sox, 1999) and Sandy Alomar Jr. (Cleveland, 1997).

Kate Feldman
July 14, 2026, 10:59 PM
Jul. 14, 2026, 6:59 pm EDT
 
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Matchup history

The National League is seeking to win back-to-back All-Star Games for 1st time since 2010-12. The American League, meanwhile, is trying to get back in the win column after dominating for much of the 2010s.


WinnerScore
2025NL7-6
2024AL5-3
2023NL3-2
2022AL3-2
2021AL5-2
2019AL4-3
2018AL8-6
2017AL2-1
2016AL4-2
2015AL6-3
2014AL5-3
2013AL3-0
Kate Feldman
July 14, 2026, 10:45 PM
Jul. 14, 2026, 6:45 pm EDT
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