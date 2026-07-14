2026 MLB All-Star Game results: Live updates from Mike Trout, Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger, Freddie Freeman, more

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MLB's best are facing off on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in the 2026 All-Star Game with bragging rights (but not World Series home field advantage) on the line.

Hometown Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez will get the ball for the National League, while Blue Jays star Dylan Cease takes the mound for the American League. Both are the first starting pitcher for their respective teams since Roy Halladay.

"This feels really special," Sánchez said through an interpreter on Monday. "Really exciting. Even moreso being here at home. So I'm just super excited."

Behind them are the best and brightest across baseball, including Mike Trout, Junior Caminero, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cody Bellinger for the American League and Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman and CJ Abrams for the National League.

Follow along with CBS Sports as we cover the Midsummer Classic live from Philadelphia.