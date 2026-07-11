2026 MLB Draft grades: Analysis for every first-round pick, starting with the Chicago White Sox at No. 1

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Major League Baseball's 2026 Draft has arrived. The 20-round draft process gets underway Saturday afternoon at Convention Hall in Philadelphia, kicking off four days of All-Star festivities. The Chicago White Sox won the draft lottery over the winter and will select first, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Phillies and Blue Jays all moved down 10 picks for spending above the luxury tax thresholds.

UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky has long been expected to go No. 1, but will the White Sox play along? Or will they go off the board to high school shortstop Grady Emerson or Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lacker? How about someone even farther out of left field? We'll find out soon enough.

Below, you'll find our grades for every first-round selection.

2026 MLB Draft First-round grades

1. Chicago White Sox

2. Tampa Bay Rays

3. Minnesota Twins

4. San Francisco Giants

5. Pittsburgh Pirates

6. Kansas City Royals

7. Baltimore Orioles

8. Athletics

9. Atlanta Braves

10. Colorado Rockies

11. Washington Nationals

12. Los Angeles Angels

13. St. Louis Cardinals

14. Miami Marlins

15. Arizona Diamondbacks

16. Texas Rangers

17. Houston Astros

18. Cincinnati Reds

19. Cleveland Guardians

20. Boston Red Sox

21. San Diego Padres

22. Detroit Tigers

23. Chicago Cubs

24. Seattle Mariners

25. Milwaukee Brewers