2026 MLB Draft grades: Analysis for every first-round pick, starting with the Chicago White Sox at No. 1

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Major League Baseball's 2026 Draft has arrived. The 20-round draft process gets underway Saturday afternoon at Convention Hall in Philadelphia, kicking off four days of All-Star festivities. The Chicago White Sox won the draft lottery over the winter and will select first, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Phillies and Blue Jays all moved down 10 picks for spending above the luxury tax thresholds.
UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky has long been expected to go No. 1, but will the White Sox play along? Or will they go off the board to high school shortstop Grady Emerson or Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lacker? How about someone even farther out of left field? We'll find out soon enough.
Below, you'll find our grades for every first-round selection.
2026 MLB Draft First-round grades
1. Chicago White Sox
2. Tampa Bay Rays
3. Minnesota Twins
4. San Francisco Giants
5. Pittsburgh Pirates
6. Kansas City Royals
7. Baltimore Orioles
8. Athletics
9. Atlanta Braves
10. Colorado Rockies
11. Washington Nationals
12. Los Angeles Angels
13. St. Louis Cardinals
14. Miami Marlins
15. Arizona Diamondbacks
16. Texas Rangers
17. Houston Astros
18. Cincinnati Reds
19. Cleveland Guardians
20. Boston Red Sox
21. San Diego Padres
22. Detroit Tigers
23. Chicago Cubs
24. Seattle Mariners
25. Milwaukee Brewers