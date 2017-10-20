After the Dodgers make it to World Series, Yasiel Puig explains why he licks his bat
Puig has a healthy relationship with his club of choice and gave the quote of the night
The Dodgers decimated the Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 on Thursday night in Wrigley Field to clinch the NL pennant and move on to the World Series for the first time since 1988. In the midst of the celebration, there were bound to be some fun discussions. Like, say, why does right fielder and incredibly-fun all-around player Yasiel Puig lick his bat?
See? He's licking his weapon of choice. But why?
I will never, ever begrudge a baseball player for anything like this. And you know what? Puig's bat is paying him back and then some this postseason. He's hitting .414/.514/.655.
You do you and lick away, Yasiel. To each his own, especially when it's paying these sort of dividends.
