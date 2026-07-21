Angels fire scout known as 'The Baseball Spy' for allegedly spying on Rockies, per report

The Angels earlier this season fired a scout who was caught filming members of the Rockies' coaching staff in advance of an early June series between the two teams, The Athletic reports.

Justin Prinstein, who had referred to himself on social media as "The Baseball Spy," was hired by the Angels in December. Prinstein, prior to the series against the Rockies, was spotted filming Colorado's coaches with his phone from the seating section reserved for scouts at Coors Field and reported to Major League Baseball. Filming by scouts is allowed under most circumstances, but using technology outside of what's televised during a sanctioned game broadcast to steal or decode signs is not permissible under MLB rules. After the league notified the Angels of the rules violation, then-general manager Perry Minisian promptly fired Prinstein.

Brittany Ghiroli and Sam Blum write:

"Minasian also apologized to the Rockies front office, including president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. Multiple sources briefed on the matter said that both organizations believe Prinstein acted on his own initiative and that the Angels are not facing any punishment from the league."

Following the Astros sign-stealing scandal, MLB in 2020 moved to tighten the rules regarding sign-stealing and the use of video. Those changes, implemented in collaboration with the players' union, included strict limitations on the use of electronic and or visual-enhancement devices to identify a team's signs.

The Rockies went on to win two of three games during the series in question, which took place in Anaheim.

Before being hired as a scout by the Angels, Prinstein worked for the Reds and a pair of professional teams in Korea, in addition to occasionally writing and podcasting about the sport.