The New York Mets have landed one of the top free agents on the market. The Mets and shortstop Bo Bichette have agreed to a three-year contract worth $126 million, CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden has confirmed. The deal has opt outs after the first and second seasons, no deferrals and a full no-trade clause, according to the New York Post. The team has not announced the move. Bichette is leaving the Toronto Blue Jays, the only team he has played for professionally, to join Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and crew. The major addition comes the day after the Mets lost out on their bid to sign outfield Kyle Tucker, who instead signed with the Dodgers.

Bichette, 27, authored a .311/.357/.483 line with 44 doubles and 18 home runs in 139 games in 2025 before a knee injury ended his regular season in early September. He was on pace to lead the league in hits for the third time in five years at the time of the injury. Bichette returned in the World Series and was tremendous, going 8 for 23 (.348) with a home run in the seven games.

We ranked Bichette as the third-best free agent available this offseason behind only outfielder Kyle Tucker and third baseman Alex Bregman. Here's the write-up:

Bichette's optimal position is second base, but his bat may convince a team to tolerate his substandard play at short for a few more years yet. He rebounded from a down season by clearing a .290 average (for the fourth time in five tries) and 60 extra-base hits (for the third time). Bichette's flat swing allows him to wear out elevated pitches, with his .337 average on offerings located in the upper half ranking fifth among qualifiers. As an added bonus, he's on the younger side for a free agent (he'll turn 28 in March).

Bichette was a stalwart shortstop in the big leagues until a knee injury stuck him at second base during the World Series. The Mets, however, traded for Marcus Semien this offseason and Lindor is entrenched at shortstop. As such, the Mets will play Bichette at third base, The Athletic reports. Regardless, the Mets signed him for his premium bat, not his glove.

In Queens, Bichette joins a Mets offense that already figured to be in strong shape. Helmed by Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, among others, the Mets last season ranked sixth among MLB's 30 teams in wOBA and an even more impressive second in xwOBA. After losing out on Tucker and seeing slugger Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Díaz -- popular figures, both -- sign elsewhere, the addition of Bichette was a timely one for the Mets that figures to improve the team and enthuse the fan base.

The Blue Jays made Bichette the $22.025 million qualifying offer and will receive a compensation 2026 draft pick after the fourth round.