The San Diego Padres are hosting the Atlanta Braves in a 2024 MLB Wild Card Series matchup on Tuesday night. The Padres locked down the fourth-seed with the Braves right behind them at fifth. Atlanta went 89-73 during the regular season and finished second in the NL East. Likewise, San Diego was 93-69, which was good enough for second place in the NL West. Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) is on the hill for the Padres. The Braves, who won Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Mets on Monday to clinch a spot in the 2024 MLB playoffs, have yet to announce their starter for this matchup..

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 8:38 p.m. ET. San Diego is a -168 favorite on the money line (risk $168 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Padres odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7. Before making any Braves vs. Padres picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Entering the 2024 MLB playoffs, it's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Braves vs. Padres and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Padres money line: San Diego -168, Atlanta +141

Braves vs. Padres over/under: 7 runs

Braves vs. Padres run line: San Diego -1.5 (+138)

ATL:The Braves were 4th in the MLB in home runs (213)

SD: The Padres ranked eighth in the league in RBI (726)

Braves vs. Padres picks: See picks at SportsLine

Braves vs. Padres streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Padres

The Braves are in a tough situation with their pitching staff after having to play two win-and-in game on Monday, and the Padres hope to take advantage. Third baseman Manny Machado is an effortless hitter at the plate. He has power to every part of the field with a rocket of an arm to deliver darts across of the field. This season, the six-time All-Star ranks first on the team in home runs (29), RBI (105), and hits (163). On Sept. 26 versus the Dodgers, Machado went 3-of-4 with three base hits.

Left fielder Jurickson Profar provides the Padres with a switch hitter who has a nice swing from both sides of the dish. Profar has good balance and plate discipline. The 31-year-old hit .280 with 24 home runs and 85 RBI. He also logged 29 doubles and 94 runs scored in the regular season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Braves

With the pitching situation unsettled, the Braves will need their hitters to come through. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has outstanding pop and power to spray the ball into any gap on the field. Ozuna has great hands and will be aggressive as a hitter. The 33-year-old led the Braves in batting average (.302), home runs (39), RBI (104), OBP (.378) and hits (183). In 10 career games vs. San Diego, Ozuna hits .324, four home runs, four RBI and 11 hits.

First baseman Matt Olson is another power hitter for Atlanta. Olson brings phenomenal strength, pitch recognition and plate coverage skills. In 2024, he hit .247 with 29 dingers and 98 RBI. Center fielder Michael Harris II has a strong arm from the outfield and the ball explodes off his bat. Harris II had 16 dingers and 48 RBI this campaign. See which team to pick here.

How to make Braves vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 7.5 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Braves vs. Padres, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.