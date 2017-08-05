Brewers' Travis Shaw gets struck in neck by catcher's throw while stealing a base

During Saturday's Brewers-Rays game (MIL-TB GameTracker), Milwaukee third baseman Travis Shaw was struck on the neck by a throw from Rays catcher Jesus Sucre.

First, the good news ...

Travis Shaw left tonight's game with a neck contusion. He is day to day. #MILatTB — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 5, 2017

That's obviously good news, all things considered. Shaw, with his 50 extra-base hits, has been a vital part of the Brewers' success this season, and losing him for an extended period of time might be a season-killer. Mostly, though, it's good news because the injury looked like a scary one when it happened ...

Shaw was down for several minutes after it happened and was attended to by trainers from both teams. He was able to walk off the field, but he looked really unsteady while doing so.

This could've been a really serious injury, but fortunately Shaw seems to have avoided any worst-case scenarios.