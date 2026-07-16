Chase Burns extension: Reds lock up standout pitcher on seven-year, $105 million deal, per reports

The Cincinnati Reds and breakout right-handed starting pitcher Chase Burns have agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $105 million, MLB Network reports. The extension will be the largest ever for a pitcher with fewer than four years of major league service time.

The deal, according to The Athletic, includes no options on the back end or salary deferrals. Burns had been slated for free agency following the 2031 season, which will be his age-28 campaign. This extension, assuming it kicks in with the 2027 season, will push back his free agency until after the 2033 season, which means Burns has "sold" two free agent years with the nine-figure deal.

Burns, 23, recently earned his first All-Star selection with his stellar work in 2026:

Chase Burns CIN • SP • #26 ERA 2.54 WHIP 1.11 IP 102.2 BB 37 K 118 View Profile

In addition to those topline numbers, Burns, across 18 starts, has struck out 28.6% of opposing batters, a figure that ranks ninth in MLB among qualifying hurlers. While pitcher win-loss records are not particularly illuminating, it's nonetheless noteworthy that Burns (11-1) is 10 games above .500 at the break while pitching for a team that overall is nine games below .500 at 43-52.

On a stuff level, Burns is one of the hardest throwers in the game, as he averages 97.8 mph with his fastball. That puts him in the 93rd percentile in average fastball velocity this season. Burns this season also has a 51.2% swing-and-miss rate on his slider.

The No. 2 overall pick out of Wake Forest in 2024, Burns arrived in the majors last season after just 66 dominant innings in the minors. While his rookie season of 2025 didn't yield a strong ERA (4.57 over eight starts and five relief appearances for Cincy), the underlying traits and success were impossible to ignore, as demonstrated by his 2.65 FIP and 67 strikeouts in 43 ⅓ innings.

Burns now joins right-hander Hunter Greene as long-term fixtures at the front of the Cincinnati rotation. Greene, who turns 27 in early August and throws even harder than Burns, is signed through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029.