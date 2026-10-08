The first two rounds of the 2026 MLB postseason are nearly complete and three of the four Championship Series teams have been decided. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will again meet in the NLCS. For the ALCS, the Tampa Bay Rays await either the Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox have a 2-1 lead in that Division Series.

MLB hands out two (really three) awards each the postseason: World Series MVP and one MVP for each of the two Championship Series. There is nothing to recognize the best player in the Wild Card Series or Division Series though, and we're here to right that wrong. Here are our hypothetical Wild Card Series MVPs and now here three of our four Division Series MVPs.

Guardians vs. White Sox: TBA

This ALDS matchup has not yet been decided. The White Sox have a 2-1 series lead and can punch their ticket to their first ALCS since 2005 as soon as Thursday night. The Guardians will look to become the first team to come back from an 0-2 deficit in the ALDS since Cleveland themselves blew a 2-0 series lead in 2017. Check back for our hypothetical ALDS MVP when this series ends.

Rays vs. Yankees: Drew Rasmussen

The Rays swept the Yankees but the series wasn't really lopsided. Tampa won two one-run games and a three-run game, and they needed New York to kick the ball around like Little Leaguers in Game 2. Three of their five runs that game were unearned. The Rays hit .208/.255/.344 in the three-game sweep. Not exactly a powerhouse offensive showing, you know?

Jonathan Aranda has strong ALDS MVP case. He went 4 for 12 in the three games and hit the solo homer that gave the Rays a 1-0 win in Game 1. This has to be Drew Rasmussen though, right? Rasmussen made Aranda's solo homer stand up by taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning. He struck out 10 and was simply sensational.

"I think he's pretty special and dialed in most nights," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "As the game continues to unfold and you keep looking up there, no hits, no hits, no hits, I mean, that tells you right there. That's just a really good lineup, very elite hitting, quality at-bats, hard contact, everything. For him to limit it that way speaks loudest about how good he was tonight."

Rasmussen led all players in this series in both win probability and championship probability added, and not by a little either. He has been a Yankees Killer throughout his career (1.81 ERA in 11 starts vs. New York), and he certainly shut them down in Game 1.

Brewers vs. Padres: Jackson Chourio

It's funny, Jackson Chourio went only 3 for 16 (.188) in the four-game NLDS, but the three hits were so impactful that he is an easy pick for NLDS MVP over William Contreras (6 for 16 with two homers) and Christian Yelich (5 for 14). Aaron Ashby's three no-hit innings of relief in the Game 4 clincher earned him some MVP consideration, too.

How can it not be Chourio though? He slugged the game-tying two-run homer in Game 1, then flipped a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 walk-off win with his two-out, two-strike, two-run single against Mason Miller in Game 2. That walk-off single completely changed the NLDS and gave Milwaukee a commanding 2-0 series lead.

"I look back to my first year, my rookie year, it was a game against Seattle. I think I was the last out, punched out against (Andrés) Muñoz. He was on the mound at that time," Chourio explained after Game 2. "At that point, everything turned for me. I told myself I was never going to make the last out. I'd dedicate myself to fighting and doing whatever I could for the team and not having that feeling again from that specific game."

By championship probability added, Chourio's walk-off single is by far the biggest hit of the 2026 season to date at +6.94%. It easily clears Austin Riley's go-ahead three-run homer in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series (+3.97%). Chourio may have only hit .188 in the NLDS, but it's hard to argue any player in the series was more impactful.

Dodgers vs. Braves: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Andy Pages was a strong consideration here. He had two hits in Games 3 and 4, including what proved to be the series-winning two-run single in the seventh inning in Game 4. It was quite a redemption arc for Pages, who was so bad last postseason that he was not in the starting lineup for Games 6 and 7 of the World Series.

In the end though, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was again the best player in a postseason series. He struck out 10 in seven innings of one-run ball in Game 3, which gave Los Angeles a 2-1 series lead. There is no better big-game pitcher in the game today, and Yamamoto put the Dodgers in position to return to the NLDS with his Game 3 masterpiece.

"Wow. What a performance," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I think it was that fifth inning where they started to get a little bit of stress, but managed the situation, limited damage. And to go out there and give us two more, pretty impressive ... To get through seven innings, our bullpen is in a good spot as far as Game 4. Can't say enough about Yoshinobu."

In three MLB seasons, Yamamoto owns a 2.14 ERA in 63 career postseason innings spanning 10 starts and one very memorable relief appearance. The career postseason stats don't factor into the NLDS MVP decision, but Game 3 was just more of the same from him. Yamamoto was terrific.