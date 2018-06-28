Cubs vs. Dodgers odds: Advanced computer model on 11-7 run locks in strong MLB picks

Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Dodgers-Cubs game 10,000 times

The Cubs and Dodgers complete a four-game series Thursday. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -180 on the money line, meaning it would take a $180 bet on Los Angeles to win to return $100. Before you make any kind of MLB pick on this potential playoff matchup, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on a solid 11-7 run on its MLB money-line picks this week.

Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between Chicago and Los Angeles and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only at SportsLine.

The model knows Chicago's pitching has been excellent with a 3.38 ERA, while Los Angeles is No. 7 in MLB with a 3.54 ERA. Both teams have sluggers capable of going deep. Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 16 home runs, while Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy are tops on the Dodgers with 15.

The Cubs are 43-35 overall and 22-21 away from home, while the Dodgers are 43-36 and 22-20 at Dodger Stadium.

On the mound for Chicago is left-hander Jose Quintana, who's 6-6 with a 4.26 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Dodgers in six innings of work. He'll oppose lefty Clayton Kershaw, who's 1-4 with a 2.94 ERA. The computer model is predicting Kershaw to whiff eight Cubs in six innings.

So which side of the line should you be all over on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cubs-Dodgers money line you need to back, all from the computer model on an 11-7 MLB roll.

