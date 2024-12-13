The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams, ESPN reports. In exchange, Milwaukee will get left-handed starter Nestor Cortes and second baseman Caleb Durbin in the deal.

Williams, 30, is coming off an injury-compromised 2024 season for the Brewers in which he put up an ERA of 1.25 with 38 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. The 2025 season will mark Williams' walk year, which means the Yankees acquire him with one year of team control remaining.

For his career, Williams boasts an ERA+ of 232 with an FIP of 2.39 across parts of six MLB seasons, all with Milwaukee. Over that span, Williams has struck out 39.4% of opposing batters, which is an elite figure even by the high standards of late-inning relievers. Williams has registered sub-2.00 ERAs in each of the last three seasons. He boasts good fastball velocity, and his changeup is one of the best out pitches in all of baseball.

Williams has, however, dealt with his share of health issues. A stress fracture in his back cost him four months this past season. In the past, Williams has also had shoulder and calf issues, and he's spent time on the injured list with elbow discomfort and a hand fracture. His career high in innings pitched came in 2022 with 60 2/3 frames.

The Yankees' recent free-agent addition of Max Fried gave them rotation depth from which to trade. As well, Clay Holmes' decision to sign with the Mets left the Yankees in need of another high-leverage bullpen arm.

On the Brewers' side of things, they get a seasoned left starting pitcher with swingman potential in Cortes, who turned 30 on Dec. 10. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 110 with an FIP of 4.10 in 86 starts and 49 relief appearances. Last season for the Yankees, Cortes had an ERA of 3.77 in 174 1/3 innings. Cortes is arbitration-eligible for the final time in 2025 before becoming a free agent after the upcoming season.

Durbin, a 24-year-old multi-positional infielder, has a slash line of .269/.374/.407 in four minor-league seasons with 110 stolen bases in 281 games and more walks than strikeouts. Durbin reached Triple-A this past season and then enjoyed a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League. A former 14th-rounder out of Washington University in St. Louis, he's seen most of his defensive innings at second base.